Police Log: Man Alleges Twin Brother Stole His Identity

By Andrew Belfry



Monday, April 20



8:44 a.m. – Police assisted a lost trucker on Division and Rector streets.

12:37 p.m. – A worker at Thorpe’s Liquors on Main Street called to inform EGPD that a patron had spat on them the previous week. Officers were dispatched to the retailer and checked video of the incident.

12:42 p.m. – A Marlborough Street man requested police assistance in a case of alleged theft. The man filed a complaint stating his friend stayed over his apartment and gained access to his Money Network card that Burger King uses to pay its employees. He accused his friend of using the card and stealing $201 from the account.



6 p.m. – The Ocean State Veterinary Clinic made the EGPD aware that a 4-year-old black male cat bit a veterinary technician on April 16. The tech sustained two minor puncture wounds and the cat’s owner was notified to quarantine the feline at home for 10 days.



7 p.m. – An altercation occurred between a couple on Westfield Drive requiring police assistance. A woman reported to police that her boyfriend demanded she leave their home, grabbed her by the shoulders, lifted her off the couch and screamed in her face. Police noted the woman did not have markings indicating she was assaulted. The boyfriend told police he did not assault her and was visibly shaken and upset according to officers at the scene. The two agreed that the woman would spend the night at her parents’ house.



Tuesday, April 21



1 p.m. – A resident of First Avenue filed an identity theft complaint against his twin brother. The man told EGPD that he believes his twin ported over his cell phone number without authorization and bought devices from Verizon in his name. Officers attempted to contact the twin but he could not be reached.



2:29 p.m. – A San Antonio, TX, resident contacted EGPD after the owner of Harbour Galleries on Main Street stopped returning their calls in March regarding repairs and modifications to four watches and a necklace. The caller estimates the items to be valued at $7,000. Officers have left messages but were unable to make direct contact with the owner.



Wednesday, April 22



3:45 p.m. – A Division Street resident alerted police of an identity fraud issue. The man was told, via telephone, by an investigator from the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training that someone filed for unemployment under his name and Social Security number on April 10. It is believed that no funds had been dispersed to the fraudulent party.



4:05 p.m. – Police received a call from the Anchor Bay Assisted Living facility stating that a resident in the memory care unit claimed she had been pushed. When asked who pushed her, she told the on-duty nurse, “They pushed me.” Nursing staff told police that they did not see any signs of physical injury to the resident.



4:11 p.m. – A woman provided police with a blue wallet she found in the area of Middle Road and Stone Ridge Drive. Using BJ’s and AAA cards found in the wallet, police were able to identify and contact the owner of the wallet who obtained her lost property from EGPD headquarters later that day.



4:49 p.m. – A 911 caller advised EGPD of a red pickup truck with a broken window parked partially on the sidewalk for a few days at Greenwich Boulevard and Main Street. Police noted that the vehicle was on private property and requested the caller reach out to the building owner to have the truck towed.



6:14 p.m. – An East Greenwich resident requested assistance from the EGPD claiming his mother had withdrawn money from his bank account without his consent. Officers that had been dispatched were made aware that the account in question is jointly held by the caller and his mother.



8:58 p.m. – Police received a call from a frantic parent who said his daughter went for a walk at Scalloptown Park but he has not heard from her and her cell phone is off. He called back moments after being disconnected to inform EGPD that his daughter called him and is fine.



Thursday, April 23



10:30 a.m. – A Bayberry Lane resident contacted police after receiving a letter from the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training regarding his approval for unemployment benefits. The man stated that he never filed for unemployment benefits and that there was no bank account associated with the created account. Police informed the man that many similar fraudulent situations are occurring, and a report was completed should he need it for creditors in the future.



12:08 p.m. – Police were notified of a minor verbal argument on Clearview Drive regarding a washing machine.



7:18 p.m. – Two East Greenwich residents were riding bicycles and stopped at Main and London streets when a woman walking three leashed dogs shouted at one of them to stop riding on the sidewalk. As the woman passed the bikers, one of the dogs bit the left calf of one of the bike riders. She was unaware of the bite at that time and noted there was no bleeding and the cuts were small. Police advised the bite victim to contact a physician because the dog bite broke the skin.



Friday, April 24



1:35 p.m. – The Ocean State Veterinary Clinic informed EGPD of the transportation of the head of a cat from the facility to the state lab in Providence for rabies testing after the feline bit a worker and was put down.



4:25 p.m. – A motor vehicle accident occurred on South County Trail resulting in no injuries.



Saturday, April 25



3:16 a.m. – Employees at the McDonald’s on New London Turnpike notified police that a man walked up to the drive-thru, asked for food but had no money to pay. When his food was denied, he became irate and would not leave. Police officers responded and sent the man on his way.



10:13 p.m. – A Cumberland Farms employee found a small baggie when he was mopping the floor in front of the checkout counter and turned it over to the police. Police noted inside the clear baggie appeared to be three white rock-like substances resembling crack or cocaine. Officers placed the item into evidence and alerted detectives.



11:30 a.m. – A father and his three children were playing soccer in Shovlin Field which prompted a 911 call regarding a large gathering to be dispersed. Officers noted that the family was being distant.



4:35 p.m. – A caller who did not provide his name informed police that a group of juveniles were playing basketball in the street on Proctor Avenue. Police told the juveniles to disperse from the street.



4:59 p.m. – A caller told police that a pickup truck was parked on the grass by the sign in front of Watson Materials on South County Trail. The subject was looking at a set of patio furniture and was advised by dispatched officers to park in the driveway in the future.



5:43 p.m. – Police were dispatched to East Greenwich High School after being notified by a 911 caller that the barriers had been moved and at least one car was parked in the lot. Police located the vehicle’s owner and told the driver to leave.



10:25 p.m. – A man, who did not provide his name, called 911 to report loud music being played on the waterfront on Water Street. Police checked the entire length of Water Street but found everything was quiet.



Sunday, April 26



8:05 p.m. – A 911 caller notified police of a downed tree and possible exposed wires on Harwood Drive. Dispatched officers noted a large tree was down and touching wires, but no wires were on the ground. National Grid had been notified.

