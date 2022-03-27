Police Log: Main St. Road Rage, Brother Money Woes

Monday, March 14

8:15 a.m. – Police cited an EG man for driving with a suspended car registration after he was pulled over by police on Main Street because his car had no front license plate and an expired inspection sticker. Routine checks turned up the suspended registration. The man was unaware his registration was suspended and was not happy with the traffic stop. Police gave him a warning on the missing plate and had the car towed.

8:34 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police someone used her Social Security number to file a tax return. The IRS caught the fake claim before any return was paid and recommended she file a police report.

Tuesday, March 15

12:04 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence woman, 27, for driving without a license after she was stopped on Division Street for making an illegal u-turn. Her car was towed and she was taken to the station to await a ride from a friend. Police gave her a district court summons on the license violation.

3:24 a.m. – A caller said doors were open at their residence and they weren’t sure if there was someone inside. Police found it checked out OK.

8:43 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 32, for driving with a suspended license after police pulled him over on Main Street with no front plate. Routine checks turned up the suspended license. Police gave him a district court summons as well as a warning on the missing front plate. A friend was able to drive the car home.

Wednesday, March 16

12:10 p.m. – A resident told police they had video of someone breaking into their car. Police are investigating.

12:54 p.m. – A caller told police about a car driving erratically on Frenchtown Road; police cited the driver, who was described as elderly.

1:13 p.m. – A caller told police about a man making a loud noise with his bike on Main Street. Police located the bike rider a few minutes later and told him to start his (electric) bike away from the caller’s business.

1:46 p.m. – A caller said he lent a large amount of money to his brother who now refuses to pay it back; police said this was a civil matter.

4:47 p.m. – While at a traffic post on Main Street near Division Street, police saw two cars heading northbound pull up next to each other at the red light, get out of their cars and start yelling at each other. The light turned green and they were still arguing, blocking traffic. Police turned on their emergency lights and pulled over both cars. One driver said the other driver wouldn’t let him merge into the right lane at the First Avenue intersection (the left lane must turn left) and flipped him off. The driver of the other car said the first driver did not leave enough room to merge, then followed him too closely. Video from a passenger in the second car showed the other car failing to keep the appropriate distance. Police let both drivers go and mailed moving violations to each of them.

9:26 p.m. – A caller tells police there’s a dog in a car parked behind Waysider Grille on Post Road that’s been there “for some time.” Police checked on the dog and found it was fine.

Thursday, March 17

9:48 a.m. – Police removed two dead animals on Frenchtown Road after a complaint.

9:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Providence woman, 23, for driving with a suspended license after she was pulled over on Division Street for a stop sign violation. Routine checks turned up the suspended license. Police gave the woman a district court summons and had the car towed.

4:49 p.m. – A resident told police the company picking up a dumpster near their residence on March 11 backed into the building, damaging the siding and cracking the foundation. The truck was stuck for about 30 minutes before it was dislodged. The disposal company was initially responsive but had not been responding in recent days.

9:38 p.m. – Police arrested a North Providence man, 25, for driving with a suspended license after police pulled him over for speeding on Route 4. According to the report, police clocked the driver going 95 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was cited for speeding and given a district court summons. Police had the car towed and dropped the man off at a convenience store so he could meet a friend for a ride home.

Friday, March 18

9:06 a.m. – Police found the speed sign at Howland Road and Hemlock Drive was not displaying the speeds of approaching cars because the lens was missing. Police found it in the grass nearby.

9:47 a.m. – Police cited the driver of a car for having a suspended registration and inspection stickers after seeing the car’s expired stickers while it was heading north on Main Street. Routine checks found the registration was suspended and the inspection was expired. Police had the car towed.

8:37 p.m. – A caller said there was a dead deer on Middle Road. Police moved it to the side and called DEM.

11:19 p.m. – Police spoke with the owner of Low Key after a noise complaint; he agreed to lower the volume.

Saturday, March 19

8:11 a.m. – Police cited an East Greenwich man for driving an unregistered car after he was pulled over on South County Trail for not having a front license plate. The driver said it was a car dealership’s vehicle. Police gave the man the ticket and had the car towed.

3:51 p.m. – A RIPTA dispatcher asked for help with an aggressive passenger on a bus on Main Street at Third Avenue; police drove the passenger to Warwick.

7:31 p.m. – Police spoke with the valet at Rasa on Main Street about double parking there that was causing traffic problems. The valet said they would open up a space on Main Street to ease the issue.

10:15 p.m. – A caller who would not give their name complained about loud music coming from a residence on Somerset Street. Police found the street quiet.

Sunday, March 20

5:21 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 44, on a warrant after he was seen in a car on Main Street. Police recognized the man and knew there was a warrant out for his arrest. He was processed at the EGPD station, then taken to the ACI.

7:14 p.m. – Police put down an injured deer on Middle Road near Shippeetown Road, then notified DEM.

9:37 p.m. – Police arrested a Old Bethpage, N.Y., man, 18, on charges of domestic assault on a person older than 60 (felony), assault of a police officer (felony) and disorderly conduct after he allegedly hit his grandfather in the face and resisted arrest. Police were called to the residence on a report of a disturbed man with a knife. When they arrived, the man was seated with a kitchen knife on a table in front of him. Police were able to get the knife away. The man said he wanted his dog and that he had hit his grandfather after the older man choked the dog. When police said he was going to be arrested, the man said he would not submit to handcuffs. Because of the nature of the call, three officers were on hand. All three worked to restrain the man, who at one point looked to be going for the gun of one of the officers. Once handcuffed, the man refused to move. By this time, EGFD rescue had arrived. He was placed on a stretcher, taken to Kent Hospital for evaluation, then later returned to police custody, where he was processed and held, pending arraignment.