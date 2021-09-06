Police Log: Loud Music, Joy Rides & Missing Political Signs 

Monday, August 23

7:13 a.m. – An EG man, 38, turned himself in after police issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with 14 counts of mistreatment of animals in June. Police investigated his house on Downing Street on June 7 after a report from a National Grid employee about animals in deplorable condition. The man was processed at the station, then taken to Kent County Courthouse for arraignment.

8:23 a.m. – Police assisted EGFD with telephone wires on fire in a tree on Winthrop Road.

Tuesday, August 24

2:59 a.m. – The state police turned over a West Greenwich woman, 33, who they arrested because of an EGPD warrant for larceny dating back to Nov. 15, 2020.

3 a.m. – A EG youth took his mom’s car without permission; Warwick police made the arrest.

8:08 a.m. – Police responded to Rector Street for a report of a downed tree on a vehicle. A DPW employee at the scene told police the tree was on town property so the town would remove the branch.

9:21 a.m. – An EG man, 72, reported identity fraud after someone opened a Sprint account in his name and accumulated a $6,127.69 bill. The man requested a police report to assist with closing the account.

12:55 p.m. – An employee of Dave’s Marketplace told police a woman in her 30s or 40s stole an unknown number of items that did not have a high resale value. A clerk saw her driving away in a car with out-of-state plates. The store would keep a video of the incident in case the woman was found.

4:47 p.m. – An EG man said his wife took his Jeep keys and was driving around town; he called back saying she returned home. Police went to the house for a follow-up check; no one answered, but the Jeep was in the driveway.

4:55 p.m. – A La Masseria customer told police two teens were sitting on his car taking photos of themselves as he exited the restaurant. He said there were two or three others with them – all leaning and sitting on cars parked on Main Street.

9:02 p.m. – A caller told police a group of teenage girls were sitting in front of the Chase Bank on Division Street with their feet in the roadway – the caller was concerned for their safety. The girls were trying to cross Division Street to get to the Showcase Cinema; police assisted them.

9:44 p.m. – A caller requested police assistance for an irate citizen at a Zoning Board meeting. The individual calmed down before police arrived; police stayed on site until the meeting ended.

Wednesday, August 25

2:07 a.m. – Police warned a driver about speeding after he was seen racing around the parking lot at 1000 Division St. The driver told police he worked for DoorDash and was lost.

8:28 a.m. – A caller told police a tractor trailer pulled down some wires while crossing Main Street; utilities were notified.

8:57 a.m. – A parked vehicle on Main Street had two flat tires and multiple tickets; police issued a 24-hour tag for removal.

10:12 a.m. – An EG woman, 49, said multiple “Peter Carney for School Committee” signs were stolen from the Stone Ridge Neighborhood overnight; hers was last seen at 8 p.m. The woman wanted the incident documented and her signs back.

4:11 p.m. – A Warwick man, 39, reported his belongings stolen from his Cube Smart Storage unit. Within the past month, the unit’s lock was cut twice, and he believed the items were stolen during that period. His girlfriend’s mother informed him of the incidents – she had a key to the unit since he was currently incarcerated. Police spoke with a Cube Smart employee who said the FBI raided the storage unit on July 27. The storage company cut the second lock since the girlfriend’s mother installed it incorrectly. Since then, the employee did not know of anyone entering the unit. Police requested security footage but needed a warrant.

5:53 p.m. – A caller reported a hit-and-run accident on South County Trail.

7:36 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 54, for simple assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly pulled his neighbor up by his collar and threw him out of his chair. The arrested man had accused his neighbor of stealing his construction marker and told the neighbor he was going to call the police. Instead, the neighbor said, he came back a few minutes later, picked him up and threw him onto the ground. When police arrived, the man had taken off in his car. He returned later that night and resumed arguing with the neighbor. The man said he never touched his neighbor and simply wanted his marker back. Police asked him to clarify which markers were taken, and he pointed to the ones that were in the ground and had not been moved since police arrived. He was processed at the station and given a District Court date.

Thursday, August 26

8:18 a.m. – A caller reported a dead animal in the roadway by Meadowbrook Road; Police notified DOT.

11:05 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 56, for failing to register as a sex offender within 24 hours of changing his address. He also used a different name on his paperwork at the Greenwich Hotel, saying it was his birth name. He said he did not intend to deceive anyone.

4:54 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD with a motor vehicle accident on Route 4 involving a rollover; one of the vehicles drove into the West Warwick rescue that arrived.

5:46 p.m. – A caller told police some people were standing in the roadway by Greenwich Hotel watching a band; police dispersed them.

6:41 p.m. – Cars were ticketed on Court House Lane for parking in a prohibited area. The tickets were revoked due to a miscommunication with Town Hall.

Friday, August 27

1:18 a.m. – Police reported a suspicious vehicle in the South County Trail Park and Ride lot.

1:39 a.m. – Police stopped a car on Stone Ridge Way because its backup lights were on. The driver was bringing the passenger – who was intoxicated – to a friend’s house. The passenger was not heavily intoxicated, but police advised her that she was not old enough to drink.

8:55 a.m. – Police notified DEM about a dead deer on the side of Division Road.

11:06 a.m. – Police notified DOT about a sinkhole on the side of South County Trail.

8:26 p.m. – Police cited a vehicle parked in a handicap space on Main Street without a placard.

10:21 p.m. – An EG woman talked to police about an ongoing problem with her ex-boyfriend; he was in violation of a court order. Police cleared the apartment and notified detectives.

Saturday, August 28

2:41 a.m. – Warwick police said the driver of a vehicle left the accident scene after hitting a fire hydrant. The vehicle left with its bumper hanging off and left its license plate behind. Police located the vehicle.

2:27 p.m. – A caller told police a group was singing with amplified sounds on Main Street near Greene Street. The group was informed they needed a permit for the amplified music.

8:11 p.m. – A Kon Asian Bistro employee told police the manager had grabbed his phone and pushed him out the door after he was fired for coming to work drunk and talking on his cell phone in the dining room. The manager told police he grabbed the phone but did not push the employee; he said he grabbed the phone because he could not get the employee’s attention. The busboy decided not to press charges; he was asked to leave the premises.

11:27 p.m. – During routine decibel checks, police found the live music at Blu on the Water measured 73 decibels, exceeding the town’s limit of 65. The manager was told to turn down the volume.

10:36 p.m. – A caller told police she heard loud music in the vicinity of Main Street.

11:42 p.m. – A caller told police a group of people were arguing in the vicinity of King and Water streets; the people said they would leave the area.

11:48 p.m. – During routine decibel checks, police found the live music at Finn’s Harborside measured 72 decibels exceeding the town’s limit of 65. The manager was told to turn down the volume.

Sunday, August 29

11:45 a.m. – A Shore Mill Condo resident reported the entrance/exit gate broken and observed an unfamiliar car in the lot. He took a photo of the vehicle. Police spoke with the owner, who said he had permission from a resident to use the lot. How the gate broke remained unknown.

3:54 p.m. – A caller reported loud music from a boat moored near the town’s boat launch on Crompton Avenue; the music was lowered.

4:39 p.m. – A King Street resident reported bank fraud after noticing $100 missing from her TD Bank checking account; the bank requested a documented police report.

7:34 p.m. – Police tagged an unoccupied vehicle that was parked and left running on a crosswalk at Main and Queen streets.

8:31 p.m. – Police told a La Masseria valet to move a car.

Monday, August 30

12:49 a.m. – Police responded to the town boat launch on Crompton Avenue for a report of loud music came from a boat; the music was turned off and people left the area.