Police Log: Loud Muffler, Loud Dog & Loud Youths

Monday, Nov. 28

9:15 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police about a damaged mailbox. She said she heard what sounded like a crash at around 7:30 a.m. and saw the damaged mailbox along with some pieces of a broken headlight nearby when she went outside an hour later.

9:52 a.m. – While on patrol in a parking lot on South County Trail, police noticed an outdated registration sticker on a parked vehicle. Checks showed the plate did not belong to that particular car so police confiscated the plate.

5:28 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 25, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Division Street because of a loud muffler. Routine checks showed the license suspension. The man said he was aware of the muffler problem and was awaiting parts to fix it. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation and a ticket for the muffler. A friend arrived to pick up the man and his car.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

1:10 p.m. – A caller told police about an injured deer in the vicinity of the First Avenue–Division Street intersection. A passerby told police a car heading west had hit the deer and kept going. The injured deer could not get up. Police used a shotgun to put the animal down and contacted DEM for pick up.

3:58 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 57, for violating a no-contact order, third offense, after he was pulled over on Crompton Road because his rear license plate was obscured. Routine checks turned up the no-contact order and it turned out the person named in the no-contact order was sitting beside him in the truck so police took the man into custody. The man asked the other person to take his truck. Police took the man into custody and processed him at the station. He was arraigned just before 9 p.m., after which he was taken to the Adult Correctional Facilities.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

8:30 a.m. – A Spring Street resident called about a dead raccoon on their property. The dead animal was far up to the side of the driveway and the owner wondered what could have caused the raccoon’s death. Meanwhile, another Spring Street resident called to tell the ACO her dog, which had been bitten by a raccoon the previous month, was now being treated for kidney failure because of leptospirosis, an illness that can be spread by infected animals. The woman wondered if the newly dead raccoon found on Spring Street could be tested for leptospirosis. The ACO said there was no way to know if it was the same raccoon and DEM did not test for that illness.

10:26 a.m. – A Westfield Drive resident told police she had picked up a dog near Westfield and Division Road, had taken the dog to her vet to be scanned for a microchip but now had an appointment and the dog was still with her. The animal control officer met the woman and took the dog just as she got a call from another Westfield Drive resident who was looking for a dog. After confirming it was the same dog, the ACO returned it to its owner.

9:21 p.m. – The manager of Cracker Barrel told police a tractor-trailer damaged a tree, a pole and some sidewalk as it pulled out of the parking lot. The manager waved at the driver to stop but the driver kept going. Police noted considerable damage. The manager contacted the company named on the truck. The restaurant’s surveillance cameras do not cover that part of the lot.

Thursday, Dec. 1

8:10 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman asked police to help find her son, who left home early for school but she hadn’t been able to confirm his arrival. Police found the youth at school.

10:45 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she’d heard from an identity protection company a week earlier about an application made in her name with Lending Point for a loan she was not seeking. She needed a police report for the credit restoration company she was working with.

8:53 p.m. – Police arrested a Johnston man, 50, for driving with a suspending license after he started driving after police specifically told him he was not allowed to drive. Police had noticed a car on Second Street with two people sitting in it. They said they’d run out of gas and were waiting for a friend to bring some. Routine checks showed the car’s plates did not match the car; the driver said her dad let her use his plates. The car was unregistered. The woman and the man both said their licenses were expired, which police confirmed. Police told the couple to push their car into a nearby parking lot and wait for the friend there. Police told them they could not drive the car away. One officer stayed nearby and 20 minutes later, the friend arrived with gas. Soon after, the couple drove off in their car with the man behind the wheel. Police pulled him over and gave him a district court summons for driving without a valid license and a warning for driving an unregistered car. They had the car towed.

Friday, Dec. 2

9:33 a.m. – An EG resident told police his flag was ripped off his flagpole. Police investigated and it appeared the damage was caused by wind.

4:05 p.m. – Police cited a Providence man for a suspended registration after he was pulled over on First Avenue for using his cell phone while driving. Routine checks showed the registration suspension. Police had the car towed and gave the man a warning about the cell phone use. Police noted the man had a good attitude.

5:08 p.m. – An East Greenwich couple told police they keep being disturbed at 4:30 a.m. by the dog next door. They said the neighbor would put the dog in an outdoor pen between 4:30 and 5 a.m. and the dog would bark constantly. Police told the man to call the station when the disturbance was happening.

Saturday, Dec. 3

1:03 a.m. – Police came upon a man and a woman on Main Street where the woman was trying to stop the man from driving. The man got a ride home with someone sober.

8:05 p.m. – A caller told police there was a car with three people in it playing loud music near where she was waiting for her husband to get out of work. It made her feel unsafe. Police suggested she move to another parking lot. Police talked with the three people in the car and found they checked out okay. They said they were going to head to a store and then would be leaving the area.

8:23 p.m. – A caller said they heard youths yelling and thought they might be fighting. Police found it was young people at a bar mitzvah.

Sunday, Dec. 4

12:04 a.m. – A caller told police about a large fight at Low Key. Police found it was a verbal altercation and the parties have dispersed.

Monday, Dec. 5

5:14 a.m. – An East Greenwich resident told police a dog was barking next door, the same dog that was subject of a complaint on Friday. Police spoke with the dog’s owner, who said he was a state trooper and the dog was a K9 under his care. He said the reason the dog was barking was because the neighbor was shining a flashlight into the dog’s pen. The neighbor admitted using the flashlight, but said the situation had been going on for a long time. The police officer said he would refer the situation to the animal control officer, who would follow up with both parties.