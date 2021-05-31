Police Log: Lots of Ex Troubles; Strange Car Theft; Indecency

Monday, May 17

8:15 a.m. – Police arrested a 27-year-old East Greenwich man on a warrant for one count of domestic disorderly conduct and one count of domestic simple assault following an incident in March. According to the report, the man’s girlfriend told police he’d been getting angry more often after losing his job. She said as she took their 2-year-old son out of his highchair, her boyfriend knocked a bowl of pasta off the tray and came after her. She said as she ran for her son’s room, her boyfriend pushed her into their cat tower, grabbed her right wrist, yanked away her phone and took her car keys so she could not leave. She said she got her son something else for dinner and barricaded herself and her son in that room for the rest of the night. She told police this was not the first time her boyfriend tried to prevent her from leaving, that she couldn’t interact with people because her boyfriend would use their son as a pawn and threaten consequences if she interacted with her family and friends. She was afraid for her and her son’s safety but didn’t leave because her boyfriend threatened to take her son away. Police at that time asked her about a bruise on her right wrist. She said this came from a recent incident where she ran to a hotel to get away from her boyfriend but he found her. He pushed her to the ground and bruised her shoulder and wrist when he found her calling a family member.

9:20 a.m. – Police arrested a man, 47, from Taylor, Michigan, on a warrant for indecent exposure and simple assault after a massage therapist in East Greenwich told police the man had been pressuring her during massages, uncovering his backside and genitals during the massage. The man was back in Michigan when the therapist reported the incidents; he was arrested when he returned to Rhode Island.

5:30 p.m. – A Warwick man told police he noticed a fraudulent $998 charge in his Citizens Bank account. When he contacted Citizens Bank in East Greenwich, the bank found another probably fraudulent charge of $4,760. The bank manager told the man to contact the police. The man was able to file a fraud claim and receive a refund for both charges. The bank manager said the suspect is unknown and he’d have a fraud investigator contact police if they receive any leads.

6:59 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 51, for a third offense of domestic simple assault and a third offense of disorderly conduct after her ex-husband told police she grabbed his left arm and scratched his forearm and tricep area during an argument. Police saw the man’s arm was actively bleeding and he had shallow wounds there as well. The man also said she punched him in the head at least three times. When asked where she was, the man said she had been drinking heavily and had fallen asleep. When questioned by police, the woman said nothing had happened. She said she was outside with her neighbors before that. The officer asked if she and her ex-husband got into an argument, to which the woman made a confused face and said, “We fight every day.” She said their argument was verbal, not physical. Police handcuffed her, took her to headquarters and processed her. One officer stayed with the ex-husband to complete a DVSA form and provide him with domestic violence information.

11:08 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police his ex-girlfriend stole $3,700 in cash, two necklaces valued at $250 each and a $1,000 bracelet after the two broke up and got into an argument. He told police he suspected she either went to her home in North Kingstown or an apartment on King Street. Police could not find the woman or her car as described by the man. The man also tried calling her, but she did not respond. The man said he didn’t want to press charges, but did want his items returned.

Tuesday, May 18

12:15 a.m. – Police responded to the report from EGFD of a car accident near 2400 South County Trail. The officer found a damaged white Chrysler 3000 in the grass near Toray Plastics. The car had heavy front-end damage where the bumper had come off and its hood and front fenders were damaged. There were fresh scrapes on the passenger’s side and the tow truck operator noticed the drive shaft had been snapped. There was also a fire hydrant in the northbound breakdown lane. Two men standing on the side of the road said they heard the accident but did not witness it, but one of them said he saw a man, presumably the driver, walk away from the car and head to a trailer park up Lakeshore Drive. Police searched the trailer park but did not find him. Instead, they found the car’s owner on Frenchtown Road. The owner, from North Kingstown, said someone stole his car and crashed it. He was at his mother’s house in West Warwick when one of her neighbors asked him for a ride home. The owner pulled over when he noticed something wrong with his tire and the other man allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away. The owner said he tried to call the police but his phone was out of battery, so he walked through the woods to go to Stop and Shop to call the police from there. Police noted he was acting erratically and was “uncooperative” at times. He reportedly swung back and forth between cooperative and belligerent. Police checked the man for injuries and found only had minor scrapes and a friction burn on his forearm, apparently from running in the woods. The man described the suspect to police, and police transported him home. Meanwhile, Kent County Water Authority removed the hydrant and turned off the water at the street.

12:23 p.m. – An East Greenwich resident told police he’d been threatened by a friend of one of the tenants living in a Central Falls apartment building he manages. He said he’d been trying to get into the apartment because of a repair issue but had not been successful. Today, a man called who was somehow connected to the tenant and he allegedly threatened to beat up the EG man, saying the EG man was implying the tenant was stupid. The EG man reported the incident to police so they would have it on file in case of actual violence.

5:26 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her boyfriend had her car keys and refused to give them back because he said she was too drunk to drive. The boyfriend confirmed that he had the keys and told police his girlfriend had multiple DUIs and struggled with alcohol. He confirmed that he took the keys from her because he believed she was trying to drive while intoxicated once again. The boyfriend said he would bring the keys back to his girlfriend in the morning; police told that to the woman, who said that was fine.

Wednesday, May 19

6:59 a.m. – Police arrested a 42-year-old West Warwick woman for driving with a suspended license. She was issued court summons.

7:49 p.m. – Police assisted the fire department after a woman fell down a flight of stairs near the town boat ramp on Crompton Avenue. She was taken to the hospital.

Thursday, May 20

8:42 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 19, for driving a car with an expired registration and tinted windows after he was pulled over on Post Road at Grandview because the registration sticker was expired and because of the tinted windows. Routine checks confirmed the registration was cancelled. Police gave the man a court summons, had the car towed from the scene and gave the man a ride home.

5:45 p.m. – Police arrested a 55-year-old East Greenwich woman for disorderly conduct after she was found at the end of the boat ramp on Crompton Avenue yelling obscenities at a man. She appeared somewhat intoxicated and agitated, accusing the man of stealing her blankets. Police knew the blankets were the man’s because he had been seen with them on other occasions. Police went with the woman to retrieve her belongings, which were near where the man was standing, but once there she grabbed the man’s bag and attempted to dump its contents out. Police grabbed the bag and took the woman to the bench to calm her down, but she threatened to kill the man and the police officer. She calmed down briefly but then got upset again, saying, “You know what? Fuck you, I’m not taking this shit.” She lunged at the man in an attempt to hit him, but the officer stopped her. Another officer arrived to help; the woman grew aggressive towards the first officer, scratching his left arm trying to get away. Police managed to handcuff the woman despite her resistance. She was taken to EGPD, processed and held overnight so she could be arraigned at District Court in the morning.

6:38 p.m. – Police responded to the report of a child riding an ATV on the road of Valley Road. Police told him he could not ride his ATV on the road and escorted him home.

Friday, May 21

7:40 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 33, for driving a car driving with an expired registration after he was pulled over at King and Duke streets because the car’s registration sticker was expired. Routine checks revealed that the vehicle’s registration was cancelled. The driver was issued court summons for driving with a cancelled registration and the car was towed from the scene.

12:05 p.m. – The owner of a property on Long Street and several on Duke Street asked police to put a No Trespass order in place at all the properties against a homeless East Greenwich man. The owner said the man was a constant nuisance for her tenants. Police informed the man of the order.

2:16 p.m. – A 21-year-old Cranston woman turned herself in to police on a warrant for simple assault and vandalism/malicious injury to property. She was processed and police gave her a court summons before being released.

7:02 p.m. – A Cranston woman, 22, turned herself in to the police on a warrant for vandalism/malicious injury to property. She was processed and issued court summons.

10:27 p.m. – A caller told police about a fight between a man and a woman at their residence. The man told police the woman had been drinking all day and picked up a knife and said she wanted to cut herself. He said she gave herself a small cut then dropped the knife. The man said he picked it up and put it in his pocket so she wouldn’t use it again. The woman, who appeared to be drunk, told police the man had caused the small cut on her arm but was unclear where exactly he was standing when he did it. She said she didn’t want the man at the residence and, at one point, nodded in agreement when police suggested she’d cut herself to pin it on him so he would have to go. She recanted almost immediately. She ended up filling out a no-trespass order against the man.

Saturday, May 22

9:45 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her niece and her niece’s friend routinely sneak into her attic and have sex there at night. The woman also said they stole her lawnmower but eventually returned it, damaged her screen door and used her outdoor water faucet without her permission. The woman said the property is in her name, but was originally titled to both her and her sister, who is her niece’s mother and is now deceased. The woman thinks her niece is trying to claim the property. Police told the woman her complaints were civil in nature, so she should contact an attorney. They also advised her to contact the fire department regarding property damage. The woman said she did not want the couple on her property anymore, and police suggested she file a no-trespass order.

10:49 a.m. – The owner of a building at 5857 Post Road told police he found what appeared to be human feces on the second floor of the outside stairway. The owner said he would pursue charges if a culprit was found.

1:37 p.m. – The manager of Dave’s Marketplace told police he wanted a no-trespass order against a customer after the customer had an argument with himself in the store and left a mess in the men’s restroom. Police told the man to leave and he complied without incident. The manager and customer signed the no-trespass order.

9:55 p.m. – Police responded to a report from Rhode Island State Police regarding a white Tesla driving erratically on Division Street. Police checked on the driver, who was unwell. She was picked up by a friend.

Sunday, May 23

9:37 a.m. – A woman on Main Street told police six chairs were stolen from her deck within the span of five minutes. Police determined the landlord moved the items and it was a misunderstanding. No further action was needed.

2:35 p.m. – Police arrested a 66-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter, both from East Greenwich, for domestic disorderly conduct. The older woman was also charged with domestic simple assault. She said she and her daughter, who she lives with, had been arguing on and off all day, and she threatened to take her daughter’s pictures off her wall. The daughter told her mother she would do it herself, and she came at her through the child safety fence in the living room. In order to stop her, the mother said she pulled on her daughter’s arm to stop her, causing her daughter to fall to the ground and scratch her leg on the safety fence. The daughter told police she and her mother were arguing about pictures on the wall when her mother attacked her, pushing her to the ground. She showed the police the cut on her leg and told them her mother gave it to her. After hearing both sides of the story, police advised the women to not interact for the remainder of the day. Police left but were soon called back after the older woman called police to say her daughter was screaming at her. The daughter said she wanted to press charges against her mother, but since police could not identify the primary aggressor, they arrested both the mother and the daughter. The two were processed without incident and given domestic violence pamphlets.

3:13 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her ex-sister-in-law was at her apartment throwing out her belongings. Police spoke with the woman to resolve the situation.