Police Log: Lots of Counterfeit $20 Bills

Monday, Jan. 16

7:58 a.m. – Police checked on duck hunters at Scalloptown Park and found they were not violating any law.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

6:21 p.m. – A caller told police an East Greenwich friend was suffering a PTSD episode. The person was taken to the hospital involuntarily; police removed four guns in the residence.

8 p.m. – A caller said his neighbor asked him to call because her son was threatening her. The son agreed to leave for the night.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

11:04 a.m. – A caller told police he noticed a purse containing pill bottles in the parking lot behind the Odeum Theatre. Police picked up the purse, a backpack and a duffle bag in the parking lot and left a message with the person named on the prescription bottles.

12:22 p.m. – A caller said there was an injured goose near the golf course on Division Road. The goose was in a pond and appeared to be okay.

Thursday, Jan. 19

9:06 a.m. – A caller told police there was a woman walking in the road at Post Road and Grandview. The woman was gone by the time police arrived.

4:11 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 54, for driving while intoxicated after a caller told police they’d seen the woman, who appeared very drunk, getting into her car on Main Street. Police stopped the car on London Street and an officer started walking toward her when she tried to drive around the officer. The officer banged on the car to get the woman to stop. At first, instead of putting her car in park, she put it in reverse and it backed up a few feet before she got it into park. Police could see an open bottle of wine in the front seat. They asked her to take field sobriety tests, which she failed. At the station, she refused a chemical breath test to determine her blood alcohol level. She told police she had an alcohol problem, had been drinking all day and wanted to go to detox. EG rescue took her to Kent Hospital. Meanwhile, police had her car towed and gave her a district court summons for the DUI as well as citations for the chemical test refusal, leaving the lane, driving with an open alcohol container, and driving an unregistered car.

Friday, Jan. 20

9:58 a.m. – Police cited a Coventry man for driving a truck on Division Street with the registration canceled in 2019. Police had the car towed.

4 p.m. – Police charged two Brooklyn, N.Y., men, ages 28 and 22, and one Hartford, Conn., man, 30, with felony charges of possessing and passing counterfeit bills and conspiracy after they were arrested by Coventry PD on similar charges. The three men are alleged to have passed $920 worth of counterfeit $20 bills at CVS on Main Street on Friday, Jan. 20, to purchase three Visa cards for dominations over $200, some Pampers wipes, and a Glade air freshener. The manager noticed the bills when he checked the register; the cashier who had checked the men out was not present. Police worked with Coventry police on the arrests; arraignments were handled by Coventry.

8:12 p.m. – A caller said there were 10 cars parked on Dedford Street and that the No Parking signs were hard to see.

11:10 p.m. – A caller told police there were youths drinking in the area of Brookside Drive. Youths were running by the time police arrived. The homeowner was not home. Youths were picked up by parents and the house was secured.

Saturday, Jan. 21

9:15 p.m. – A King Street resident told police a dark truck had hit four parked cars on the street.

Sunday, Jan. 22

12:22 a.m. – Police questioned a truck driver suspected of hitting a parked car on King Street after pulling it over on Division Street for going 45 mph in a 25 mph zone. There was damage on the passenger-side of the truck that could be a match for the accident on King. The driver said he had not driven on King Street but had been at the Hill and Harbor Cigar Bar earlier. Because the man had bloodshot eyes and police smelled alcohol, they asked him to take field sobriety tests, which he passed. They told him the information he conveyed would be shared with the officer handling the King Street accident. Because of the man’s cooperative attitude, police cited him for driving 5 miles over the speed limit instead of 20.

3:44 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police his neighbor had borrowed his electric screwdriver and failed to return it. He said the neighbor had emailed him to say she had thrown it away by mistake. Police told the man it was a civil issue but agreed to reach out to the neighbor, who told them she would buy the man a replacement if he sent her a link to the item.

8:50 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 38, for violating a domestic no-contact order after loud arguing prompted a neighbor to contact the police. At the residence, the man was arrested without incident but the woman was combative, repeatedly telling police to leave and physically trying to keep the police out. The couple’s young daughter was in the residence as well. The man was taken into custody.

11:14, 11:34 and 11:42 p.m. – A caller asked police for help with a man causing a disturbance at Kai Bar; police sent the man on his way. Twenty minutes later, a caller near Cafe Fresco called about the same man. Again, police sent the man on his way. Police got a third call about the man, now in front of the Varnum Armory; this time police waited with the man until his ride appeared.