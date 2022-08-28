Police Log: Lost Pets & Blinking Lawn Ornament

Sunday, August 14

1:57 p.m. – A Laurel Wood Drive resident told police her car was damaged the day before, either while it was parked in her driveway or at the Wickford Marina in North Kingstown, where it was parked for eight hours. Police found scratches to the paint on the car’s left side and took photos but couldn’t determine when the damage occurred.

7:48 p.m. – A business owner on South County Trail told police a woman was going through their trash and refused to leave. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone.

Monday, August 15

3:47 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 20, for driving with a suspended license. Police noticed the car driving on Duke Street with a loud muffler. Checks showed the driver’s license was suspended. The driver told police the muffler was loud because his catalytic converter had been stolen. Police gave the driver a warning for the muffler and a district court summons for the suspended license.

6:09 p.m. – Police stopped a car on Division Road after noticing the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and checks showed the registration was suspended. The driver told police the car wasn’t registered because he hadn’t yet gotten it inspected. Police cited the driver for the suspended registration and had the car towed.

10:01 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 62, for driving under the influence after his car almost hit the police car on Main Street. The driver, who told police he was coming from a bar, smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. Police had the driver take field sobriety tests, which he failed. The driver was processed at the station, where he refused to take a chemical breath test. He was cited for the breath test refusal and given a district court summons for the DUI (2nd offense). A sober friend picked him up.

Tuesday, August 16

1:11 p.m. – Police responded to a call that a man fell and hit his head inside a liquor store on Route 2. By the time police arrived the man had already left the area.

4:57 p.m. – AAA told police a driver needed assistance on Division Street. Police helped the driver move his car off the road.

8:18 p.m. – A caller at a restaurant on Main Street told police her ex-boyfriend was standing outside the restaurant and threatening her. Police had the man leave and told the woman, a North Kingstown resident, to call NKPD if any other issues took place.

Wednesday, August 17

8:52 a.m. – Police learned of a fake birthday party posted on Craigslist listing the EG Free Library as the location.

9:02 p.m. – Police told the valets at La Masseria to leave the handicapped parking space unobstructed; they had put valet sign there.

Thursday, August 18

4:52 a.m. – A Main Street caller told police someone was using leaf blowers. Police found the noise was from RIDOT workers who were painting and cleaning a crosswalk.

5:49 p.m. and 6:43 p.m. – A King Street resident told police of two instances of a car blocking her driveway. Police were able to find the drivers and they moved their cars.

7:26 p.m. – A resident told police about a issue with their neighbor over a fence. Police noted this is an ongoing civil issue.

Friday, August 19

9:33 a.m. – A King Street resident told police a small black-and-white dog was sitting outside her residence with no leash she was worried about. When police arrived they weren’t able to find the dog.

10:38 a.m. – A Maplewood Drive resident told police a cat has been outside her home for a few days and she hasn’t been able to find the owner. She had called the North Kingstown Animal Hospital and said she was willing to adopt the cat if no one claimed to own it. Police brought the cat to NKAH, and a worker there told police they would contact the animal control officer next week.

11:27 a.m. – Police and EGFD rescued a child who was locked in a car outside Ocean State Pediatrics on South County Trail.

3:56 p.m. – A caller told police there was a dead animal in the breakdown lane on South County Trail. Police searched the area but didn’t find the animal.

8:43 p.m. – A Finn’s employee told police they saw a driver pull into their parking lot, hit a parked car, park their car and proceed inside the restaurant.

Saturday, August 20

1:03 a.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 28, for driving with a suspended license. Police stopped the man after he failed to completely stop at a stop sign on Duke and King streets. Checks showed that the man’s license was suspended. Police cited the man for the license and a licensed passenger drove the car away.

1:44 a.m. – A caller, a youth, told police there was a bat in their house and they were home alone. An officer got the bat trapped in a bedroom with open windows.

2:32 a.m. – Police found a man passed out on a bench on Main Street at Queen Street; he appeared to be drunk. EGFD rescue came to take the man to the hospital.

8:51 a.m. – Police and EGFD responded to a shop on Main Street in which water was found to be leaking from the ceiling; the leakage caused the alarm system to shut down. Police spoke with the property owner, who said apartments located above the shop were being worked on. Police contacted the town’s building inspector and told the shop’s owners the building owner would have to handle property damage and insurance issues.

1:19 p.m. – Police responded to the report of an abandoned car on Division Street; they found the car on the road with no driver inside. Police had the car towed after attempting to contact the car’s owner.

4:58 p.m. – Police were called to assist EGFD Rescue with a Main Street restaurant patron described as “extremely drunk.” The man was taken to the hospital.

5:40 p.m. – A Downing Street resident told police a man stopped by his home and threatened his girlfriend, who apparently used to work for the man. Police issued the woman issue a No Trespass order at the station just as the man arrived and attempted to enter the lobby. Police kept the man outside, had him sign the No Trespass order, and asked him to leave.

Sunday, August 21

7:53 a.m. – Police told a woman walking on Main Street (the street, not the sidewalk) at Union Street to use the sidewalk.

7:51 p.m. – A caller told police a dead rabbit was on the road in front of his Peirce Street home; police removed the animal.

8:57 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 48, for driving under the influence. Police found the driver making an illegal u-turn on Main Street, and the woman stopped her car in the middle of the road. The woman had apparently been leaving Union & Main, whose manager told police he told the woman to call an Uber since she was too intoxicated to drive. Police brought the woman to the station, where they gave her a district court summons for the DUI and citations for refusing a chemical test and making an illegal u-turn.

Monday, August 22

3:38 a.m. – A caller said there was a strobe light on Ann Drive; police found it was a lawn ornament.

6:37 a.m. – A Post Road resident told police a man was sleeping by a holly bush on his property. The man was okay and went on his way.

