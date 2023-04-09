Police Log: License Issues, ATVs Abroad

Monday, March 27

9:58 a.m. – EGPD officers cited a North Kingstown woman for driving with a suspended license and an expired registration on South County Trail. Police had the car towed from the scene.

10 a.m. – Police responded to EGHS after receiving a hoax call that gunshots were heard inside the building. The school was shut down until police determined the building was clear and safe.

11:51 p.m. – A man called the police to report that an East Greenwich homeowner had shut off the electricity to his trailer. The caller stated that this act by the homeowner violated a court order but he couldn’t produce documentation to back up his claim. EGPD officers on the scene did notice that an orange extension cord that appeared to connect the trailer to the house had been unplugged. Officers were unable to speak with the homeowner but told the man who reported the incident that this was considered a civil manner.

4:11 p.m. – A caller reported that three youths in a black pickup truck were swearing at her and making threats when she confronted them about talking on their phone and their alleged aggressive driving on Ezechiel Carre Road. The 911 dispatcher stated they could hear the shouting in the background. While on the phone with police, the car with the teens sped away toward South County Trail.

Tuesday, March 28

4:07 p.m. – Police cited an Exeter man on Middle Road for driving with a suspended registration and without a valid license. Police pulled the green pickup truck over after they noticed an expired registration. When they asked for the driver’s license, the man said, “There’s an issue with that too.” Police had the car towed from the scene.

Wednesday, March 29

12:16 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 21, for drunk driving on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. EGPD officers pulled her over because the car was traveling at 53 mph in a 35 mph zone. During the stop, police officers noticed the driver’s bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on her breath. She told police she had not drunk alcohol that night, and the open White Claw in the drink console had “been open a while now,” according to police. Later, she told police she had a shot of vodka and a few glasses of wine. After failing roadside sobriety tests, according to police, the woman agreed to take a breathalyzer test which read .167 (the legal limit is .08).

11:51 a.m. – Police checked on a man sitting in his car at the Playground Preschool Child Care Center on Division Road. The man was waiting for his girlfriend to bring their child.

3 p.m. – A part owner of a condemned home on Division Street told police that someone had cut open the chain link fence around the house. He told police that he didn’t know if any damage had been done because of the dilapidated state the house is in. However, he told police he would repair the fence.

5:11 p.m. – A concerned citizen reported youths from Adirondack Avenue driving ATVs in the roadway.

5:38 p.m. – A Larkspur Road man reported a possible trespass situation on his property. The man told police that he found items that did not belong to him, which were: a pair of rubber gloves, soiled boxer shorts, and napkins with feces on them. According to the man, his mother-in-law heard someone moving around on his property recently in the area he found the items. He told the police that he would contact them if he noticed anything else.

Thursday, March 30

1:45 a.m. – Police cited a Cranston man who they said was driving with a suspended registration on Division Street. According to police, the man became agitated and cursed at one of the officers under his breath. The car was towed back to the man’s house.

9:30 a.m. – Woonsocket PD officers arrested a Woonsocket woman, 21, on an EG warrant for attempting to cash a fraudulent check at an East Greenwich bank. The woman told police that her cousin put her up to trying to cash a fake check, which she thought was real, at a bank in Warwick. However, police noted the fake check cash attempt in EG occurred after the Warwick incident.

2:18 p.m. – Police were able to find a yellow lab that was loose on Westfield Road.

3:54 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Warwick woman, 49, for driving with a suspended license related to a guilty plea on a previous DUI refusal charge. Cops initially pulled her over for speeding in a school zone. The woman told police she was sorry that she was speeding, but she was late to watch her daughter’s horse riding lesson. The woman was cited for the violations, her car was towed, and she was taken into custody.

Friday, March 31

11 a.m. – A Main Street business owner filed a no trespass order against a former employee who had been sending harassing messages and leaving bad reviews of the business on the internet. The owner claims the man stole $5 of petty cash. When police contacted the man, he was “insolent,” according to police, and made, “irrational statements.” In the end, the police officer ended the call “due to his attitude.” Police were unable to contact him about the no trespass order but will make further attempts.

5:02 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 39, for driving with a suspended license related to a guilty plea on a previous DUI refusal charge. EGPD officers pulled the car over originally because the driver was following the car in front of it too closely. The driver told police she was rushing because the front seat passenger had severe stomach pain, and they were headed to urgent care. The woman in the front seat told police that wasn’t true and that they were headed to a friend’s house, not urgent care.

9:07 p.m. – Police tracked down a woman whose parked car had its hazard lights going off on Marlborough Street. She was eating at a restaurant and told the police she would pay for her food right away and fix the issue.

Saturday, April 1

10:20 a.m. – A woman complained that the traffic light at Route 2 and Middle Road was not circulating properly. Police checked it out and determined it was working fine.

10:42 a.m. – A caller complained about vehicles speeding on Middle Road. Police stationed a car in the area.

7:51 p.m. – Police responded to a call regarding large spotlights disturbing residents on Valley Road. A homeowner on the street was using two mechanic’s lights to fill in some dark spots on her front lawn. She was told they need to be shut down by 10 p.m.

9:46 p.m. – A West Street resident said some youths were ringing his doorbell and running away. Police weren’t able to find the kids.

Sunday, April 2

1:39 p.m. – A Warwick man went to EGPD headquarters to let the police know that a “suspicious male” was at the West Bay Laundry on Post Road. Police did not find anything criminal at the laundromat.

4:51 p.m. – Police cited a West Warick woman for driving with an expired registration on Main Street. Officers initially pulled the car over because the driver was using her cell phone while driving, but during routine checks, they discovered the car’s registration had expired. Police gave the woman a warning about using her cell phone while driving and had her car towed.

8:19 p.m. – EGPD officers cited a Cranston man for driving with a suspended license and speeding on Division Street. The man apologized for doing 51 mph in a 25 mph zone and told officers he was surprised that his license was suspended. Police had the man’s car towed and he left the scene under his own power.