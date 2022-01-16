Police Log: Late-Night Dog Walker, Angry Ex

Monday, January 3

11:37 a.m. – Police stopped a car on Frenchtown Road because of tinted windows; the driver provided documentation of a medical exemption.

11:46 a.m. – Someone from Greenwich Bay Animal Clinic told police he’d received a threatening phone call from a man somehow related to a woman who had applied for a job at the clinic but had not been hired. The caller said he would “come down and kill” the man at the clinic if he ever talked to someone like he had talked to the applicant. The man at the clinic did not want to file charges but did want police aware of what had happened.

3:39 p.m. – A caller told police they saw two men dropped off at the park-and-ride on Frenchtown Road, one was holding a beer can and the other appeared intoxicated, the caller said. They got into separate cars and drove off. The caller provided license plate numbers, both of which belonged to North Kingstown residents. Police notified NKPD.

7:46 p.m. – A caller told police his group meets at St. Luke’s Church, which has a mask-wearing requirement, and one member of the group was refusing to wear a mask and refusing to leave. The person left without incident after police arrived.

Tuesday, January 4

5:32 p.m. – A caller said there was a Chevy truck heading west on Division Road with flashing lights and a siren. Police spoke with West Greenwich police and fire dispatch and were told the truck driver was a member of WG’s volunteer fire department and was heading to a call. The driver is allowed to use lights and a siren and has a placard on the front license plate.

6:02 p.m. – A caller told police a man appeared to be changing a tire at the corner of Tillinghast and Middle roads and that he was “in a bad spot.” Police found the man trying to push a piece of his bumper off his tire as might have been caused by a car accident. The front bumper was hanging off the car and there was debris from woods stuck in the bumper. The driver said he’d hit a deer but police did not see anything consistent with a run in with a deer; the man also could not identify where he hit the deer. Police smelled alcohol on the man, who said he had not been drinking then said he had had a couple shots after police questioned him about the empty nip bottles on the floor of the passenger side. A relative came to pick up the man; police had the car towed.

Wednesday, January 5

2:52 a.m. – An Overbrook Lane resident told police there was someone in the woods behind the house with a flashlight. Police found the man, who lived nearby and was walking his dog.

3:02 p.m. – A nursing home resident called police because she said she couldn’t get anyone to help her find her shoes. Police spoke with a nurse, who said she would send someone to the resident’s room.

8:58 p.m. – A library employee told police about a letter they’d received that expressed strong political views and seemed worrisome. Police agreed the writer had strong views but said there were no direct threats made to the library or staff. Police took possession of the letter.

Thursday, January 6

9:42 a.m. – A resident in the Lebaron Drive–Bayberry Lane vicinity told police they saw a fox running down the street. Police said it was a coyote.

3:42 p.m. – A driver stopped at EGPD after an incident with another driver, seeking assistance.

4:06 p.m. – Police were called to the area of Division Road near the EG Golf Course after a report of an accident. Two cars were involved in an accident, but there was a driver of another car who told police his car had been damaged in a separate incident by a pothole while he was driving east on Division Road just past Signal Ridge Drive. The ball joint was severed and the front right wheel was dislodged from the wheel well. The driver called for a tow. The poor condition of Division Road following road work there was the subject of a public comment at the Jan. 10 Town Council meeting (read more HERE).

9:36 p.m. – An employee of the Hill & Harbor Cigar Bar told police there had been a fight between two patrons. When police arrived, employees of the bar were removing a man who appeared to be extremely drunk. He told police nothing had happened, just that the woman he argued with was “a crazy ….” According to employees, the man had come in and started a fight with a woman who was with some other people, questioning her about her new boyfriend. The bar did not want to press charges, just to have him removed for the night. A friend of the man picked him up and said they would be responsible for him.

10:36 p.m. – A caller reported someone passed out on Main Street; EGFD rescue took the person to the hospital.

Friday, January 7

4:09 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 42, for violating a no-contact order after he began getting argumentative with a woman who had taken out the no-contact order against him after an incident in December. The woman and another friend had invited the man to join them in celebrating the sale of the woman’s house. They all had drinks together at a bar, then continued to drink at the woman’s residence but then the EG man became belligerent and aggressive, so the woman called the police. The man was taken into custody and later taken to the hospital for an evaluation after he started hitting his head against the wall of his cell.

9:28 a.m. – While police were tagging a car on Melrose Street because of the snow storm parking ban, the owner came out and yelled at the police, saying, “I hate COVID and I hope you guys get it!”

2:05 p.m. – A caller told police an SUV was towing teens on sleds on Avenger Drive.

Saturday, January 8

1:05 a.m. – A King Street resident told police he watched as an SUV hit two parked cars while driving west up the street. The resident ran outside and tried to get the driver, a man, to stop. The driver did not stop but the resident was able to get the license plate number. Another resident had video footage of the area that she said she would turn over to police. The license plate came back to an East Greenwich address.

1:13 p.m. – The manager of CVS on Main Street told police a man who comes in regularly came in this day and grabbed several items without paying for them. The manager confronted the man, who said they were his and to call the police. The man could not produce a receipt for the items and then admitted to police he had taken them. The items were returned to the manager who said he did not want to press charges, just to have the incident documented.

2:14 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he suspected someone had taken $1,500 in cash from his wallet, perhaps while he was at Healthtrax on Wednesday. He said he’d noticed three men in the locker room that day who he’d never seen before.

Sunday, January 9

1:02 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 24, for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving with a suspended license and refusing to take a chemical blood alcohol test after he was pulled over on Main Street for erratic driving. The man told police he was heading home after spending time at Kai Bar. He admitted he’d been drinking, saying he’d had one drink at McKinley’s on Water Street, then two drinks at Kai Bar. He declined to say what type of drinks he had. He smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred so police asked him to take field sobriety tests, which he agreed to and then failed. After the man was taken into custody, police noticed three empty beer containers in his car when they went to retrieve his wallet and phone. The man was processed at the station, where he declined to take the BAC test. He was given traffic tickets and one district court summons on the DUI charge.

4:20 p.m. – A caller told police about a reckless driver for Pizza Heaven who darts in and out of the parking lot, often speeding.