Police Log: Large Party, Road Rage, Missing Earrings

By Andrew Belfry

Monday, Aug. 3

9:22 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 31, for driving with an expired license and having tinted windows after he was at Briarbrook Drive and Division Street for having tinted windows.

10 a.m. – An employee of Anchor Bay assisted living facility told her supervisor she believed another employee was stealing from the company and possibly a resident. When the employee moved the suspect’s bag, she noticed a number of vacuum bags, a towel, medication envelopes, and two empty jewelry boxes. Police have taken statements from the employee and the supervisor and are looking into the matter.

2 p.m. – A High Hawk Road resident told police that someone had stolen his “Slow Children At Play” sign.

7:15 p.m. – A man was found hiding under the stairway inside a building on South County Trail. The reporting party told police that a man had been hiding in the building over the past week and staying overnight inside the building. Police issued the man with a No Trespass order and instructed him to not return to the location before he gathered his belongings and left the scene on his bicycle.

9:20 p.m. – A Laurel Wood Drive resident told police her husband ran after a skinny male intruder. Police advised the caller that it was possibly a teenager ringing doorbells and running away.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

10:11 a.m. – The owner of Aim High Gymnastics Academy on South County Trail contacted police after determining that the catalytic converter on one of her work vans had been removed. The vehicle had been in the parking lot since the beginning of June and she first noticed the noise in mid-July but did not check under the vehicle until later. Despite the facility having security cameras they had not saved footage that far back.

2:41 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 63, on two warrants after he was detained because of complaints he was screaming at people on London and Main streets. He was taken to the ACI.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

6:02 a.m. – Police were notified that two men were talking and yelling on Signal Ridge Way. Officers told the men to return to where they were staying.

11:06 a.m. – An employee at Archie Cole Junior High School told police that a man riding a 10 speed bike was exposing himself in the morning hours on school property.

1:36 p.m. – A Chestnut Drive resident told police she saw three men in their 20s walking in the area. She feared they were breaking into houses. Police were unable to locate the group.

3:03 p.m. – A Judge Torres Lane resident contacted the EGPD after her 1 carat diamond earrings (valued at $32,000) went missing. The earrings were on a table in her bedroom when two cleaning ladies were hired to clean the house. The owner of the cleaning service told the woman they could not locate the earrings in the vacuum bags; one of the cleaning women said she had seen the earrings and had placed them on a plate holding a candle. The resident told police that she could not locate the earrings and that she would like to press charges if any suspects were found.

9:42 p.m. – A Mainstreet Coffee employee asked police to remove an argumentative customer. By the time police arrived, the man had gotten a ride home with a friend.

10:29 p.m. – Police arrested a First Avenue resident, 40, on domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct charges after he allegedly struck his girlfriend in the face with a closed fist. The girlfriend reported the assault to the police; she had visible marks she said were caused by the altercation. The suspect refused to speak to the officers about the incident and appeared to be intoxicated. While in the cell at EGPD headquarters, he refused to wear a mask and had to be pushed away from the cell door in order for police to close it.

Thursday, Aug. 6

6:24 a.m. – A verbal argument took place at the Cumberland Farms on South County Trail over the refusal to wear a mask in the store. The manager requested the parties involved be issued a No Trespass order if they returned.

10:03 a.m. – A Brayton Street resident contacted police about a stolen 2012 Audi Q7 which was in her driveway the evening before. The resident told police that the car was unlocked with the keys in the vehicle. She also told police that her Citizens Bank debit card was in the car.

10:39 a.m. – Ledge Road residents told police that someone had attempted to steal items in both of their cars and possibly the cars themselves. Video footage shows several younger males getting out of an unknown sedan or SUV and checking vehicles around the area. One male suspect entered both residents’ vehicles before running back to the car he emerged from.

12:36 p.m. – A Kenson Drive resident reported his wallet stolen from his unlocked car in the driveway of his home. The black leather wallet contained his license, credit and debit cards, and $3,000 in cash.

7:21 p.m. – A Division Road resident complained about excessive noise from a neighbor using an excavator. Police determined that the claims were unfounded.

Friday, Aug. 7

1:40 a.m. – Police arrested a Marlborough Street woman, 40, on domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct charges after she allegedly jumped on her husband while he was sleeping and hit him on the face and head. The two had been arguing over the use of his cell phone and his Citizens Bank ATM card, which she had taken from him. The man reluctantly told police he would press charges.

9:20 a.m. – A concerned resident complained about people traveling in the center turning lane on South County Trail. Police observed the area for some time but found no violations.

3:50 p.m. – A Division Road resident told police that some banners were missing from their property. It was later determined that the Department of Public Works removed the banners.

5:52 p.m. – Responding to a complaint, police were unable to locate a Jeep with the windows up and two dogs inside in the parking lot of Dave’s Marketplace on Division Street.

Saturday, Aug. 8

3:19 p.m. – A Warwick woman told police the driver of a car she had honked at threw an object at her car, damaging it. She said the man had been stopped in front of her at a red light at Main and Division streets. When the light turned green and the man did not proceed, the woman honked her horn. The woman told police the man then pulled into a parking space on Main Street and threw an items at her car. She kept driving, finally pulling into the parking lot at Tractor Supply on Post Road in North Kingstown. The man told police he did not throw anything at the woman’s car and had only followed the woman because he was going to a plaza in that direction.

3:29 p.m. – A Cindyann Drive resident told police about a Subaru driver who consistently speeds through a stop sign in the area.

9:21 p.m. – A homeless man attempted to gain entry to the Greenwich Club on Post Road which was closed. The cameras alerted the manager who informed police and officers later told the man he could not stay at that location.

11:20 p.m. – An Ocean State Veterinary Clinic employee told police a man had called threatening to “blow us all up” if anything happened to his dog. He did not identify himself, but police were able to contact the owner of the dog, who said she thought the caller was her son. Police spoke with the son, who said he didn’t know what they were talking about and hung up. Police left a message instructing the man not to call the clinic again.

Sunday, Aug. 9

2:10 a.m. – Police spoke to a man they found hanging out behind West Bay Laundry and Dry Cleaning on Post Road. He left the property heading for a friends house and police observed no damage to any property.

2:53 a.m. – Police observed dimmed lights in a yard on Middle Road. Officers determined it was a man, in his car, on his property, video chatting with his girlfriend.

3:26 a.m. – Multiple people were yelling and using flashlights on Carrs Pond Road heading into the woods. Police attempted to make contact with the owner of the vehicle associated with the party and were immediately hung up on.

9:30 a.m. – A Pequot Trail resident told police that he was involved in a road rage incident on South County Trail on Saturday. The man stated a vehicle was tailgating him and he pressed the brake to alert the driver to stay back (brake checking). The driver of the other car did not like that. He followed the resident home and drove past his house three times before burning out his tires on the final pass. Police ascertained the suspect’s identity through his licence plate number and the man was apologetic. The victim was relieved and no further action was needed.

6:32 p.m. – A dog was found abandoned and tied up in a Main Street parking lot. The small brown dog did not have any tags on its collar. The patrons at a local restaurant told police the dog had been out there since 6 p.m. It was transported to North Kingstown Animal Hospital.

10:34 p.m. – Police broke up a large gathering of approximately 200 people at a house on McPartland Way in East Greenwich. The Rhode Island State COVID19 Task Force took over the scene as EGPD assisted.

East Greenwich News is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization and we rely on reader support. Want to see who already supports EG News? Click HERE. We hope you will consider making a donation so we can keep reporting on local issues. Click on the Donate button below or sending a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. Thanks!