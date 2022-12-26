Police Log: Juvenile Arrests, Dead Deer, Loose Dogs

Monday, Dec. 12

12:31 p.m. – A member of the EGHS staff told police someone had keyed their car while it was parked at the school, leaving a mark all along the driver’s side. They noticed it Sunday. The staff member said they had been working at the school all weekend, which was why they thought the damage had happened at the school. They said they could think of no one who would do this.

2:44 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he wanted the police to issue no trespass orders to his son’s ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend because they kept coming over. The ex-girlfriend told police she understood and she notified her boyfriend. They both agreed to come to the station to sign the orders.

3:03 p.m. – A caller told police a school bus had hit his car on South County Trail near South Road. At first there appeared to be no damage so the two drivers went on their way but the man noticed some damage later and wanted to file an accident report.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

1:08 a.m. – Police arrested a 15-year-old girl for simple assault/battery after she allegedly “put her hands on [her mother].” The girl ran away before police arrived, but they were able to find her behind a shopping plaza.

5:18 a.m. – A caller told police a driver had hit a deer at Shippeetown Road at Division Road and the deer was still alive. By the time police arrived, the deer was dead. They moved the animal to the side of the road and contacted DEM for pick up.

7:59 a.m. – Police gave an East Greenwich woman, 44, a district court summons for a suspended driver’s license after she was involved in a car accident on Division Street near South County Trail. Routine checks turned up the violation. Police gave her the summons and had the woman’s car towed to her home.

10:22 a.m. – A River Run resident told police about damage to his mailbox sometime in the past couple of days. Police noticed the front of the box was damaged and thought it could have been from a snowplow after the recent storm.

11:52 a.m. – A man came to the EGPD lobby with 50 to 100 toys for the police toy drive.

12:50 p.m. – An Anchor Bay staff member dropped off toys for the toy drive and requested a photo with officers.

10:29 p.m. – Police moved a dead deer to the side of the road at Division Street and Cedar Avenue and notified DEM for pick up.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

1:15 a.m. – A driver told police they’d hit a deer on South County Trail.

8:59 a.m. – Police found a dead deer on Kent Drive and notified DEM for pick up.

9:21 a.m. – A “stuff the cruiser” event for the police toy drive took place at Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School

10:48 a.m. – Police met with the town building inspector after he had been notified of possible illegal camping on a Division Road property. Police found two camper trucks at the residence and at least one of them appeared to be occupied by a man who told police he owned the property along with his sister and he was hoping to be able to get the house in order enough to move back in. It had been condemned previously. The building inspector said he would return with an official notice including a date by which the camper must be unoccupied. Police told the man there had also been a complaint about bow hunting on the property that came too close to abutting neighbors. Police told the man to alert whoever was bow hunting to avoid encroaching on others’ property.

1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police his son had been missing since the previous day and that he’d last seen him at around noon Tuesday. His son typically walked in the neighborhood or in the Carrs Pond–Big River area and the clothes he wore were missing so his parents assumed he was wearing them. Police began a search of the area and recruited help from the state police and the state Dept. of Environmental Management. The man’s cell phone was either turned off or the battery was dead because they were unable to locate it. The search was called off for the night at 5 p.m., with plans to resume in the morning if the man did not come home.

7:19 p.m. – Police got multiple calls about youths in a car on Main Street shooting a pellet-type gun; one person said he’d been hit with a pellet.

8:14 p.m. – An East Greenwich resident told police they were concerned about cars parked at a new neighbor’s house that haven’t moved in more than a week. Police learned the new neighbors were away and everything was okay.

9:24 p.m. – Police arrested three 17-year-old youths in connection with the pellet gun incident on Main Street earlier after Warwick police located them on Post Road north of Division Street. One youith was charged with simple assault/battery, conspiracy and disorderly conduct; the two others were charged with aiding and abetting, conspiracy and disorderly conduct.

Thursday, Dec. 15

11:47 a.m. – An EG resident told police he’d given $1,000 in two checks to a man who he’d hired to install a tile floor. The man did a few hours worth of work, then left and had not been heard from again. The EG man said he had tried to leave voicemails but the other man’s cell phone mailbox was full and messages for the man at the business number had gone unanswered. Police noted the tile man, who lives in Massachusetts, had three warrants related to similar claims.

1:59 p.m. – A caller told police two dogs loose in the area of Moosehorn Road were disrupting his hunting.

2:54 p.m. add link – A state K9 team found the body of the 33-year-old who had been missing since Tuesday on the shore of Carrs Pond. The death did not appear to be suspicious.

3:44 p.m. – Police notified DEM about a dead dear at the Route 4–Division Street east offramp.

Friday, Dec. 16

8 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he’d gotten mail from a credit card processing company about a landscaping business in his name. The man said he did not own any such business. Police told the man whoever established the account appeared to have his personal information. They told him to monitor his accounts and credit information.

9:32 a.m. – Police notified DEM about a dead dear on South County Trail near the former Bostitch building.

12:40 p.m. – An EG man told police he’d purchased several Visa gift cards for what he thought was for Publishers Clearning House. When he took them to his bank, they told him he’d been a victim of a scam. He wanted a report to document the incident.

Saturday, Dec. 17

1:27 a.m. – Police gave parking tickets to two cars parked in the lot behind Town Hall.

2:06 p.m. – An East Greenwich man turned eight high-capacity gun magazines over to police for safekeeping. (Editor’s note: A new state law goes into effect Jan. 1 banning possession and purchase of magazines larger than 10 bullets check this. Police will hold on to any turned in magazines pending the outcome of a lawsuit over the new law.)

9:57 p.m. – A caller told police two Husky dogs were loose on South County Trail and one of them might have been hit by a car. The ACO told police the dogs could belong to a resident of that road; the dogs were there. The owner said this happened a lot but they they always returned within 15 minutes. Police said the ACO would be sending him a citation since this was an ongoing issue.

Sunday, Dec. 18

2:54 p.m. – Police went to a house on Cole Circle after an alarm went off and found a door ajar off a screened in porch. The screen door was clasped shut but police thought that could have been done by whoever had opened the door. A search of the house showed no disturbance; police resecurred the house.

3:17 p.m. – A caller told police about people riding ATVs in Frenchtown Park. Police told the riders to stay on their own property.

Monday, Dec. 19

1:32 a.m. – A caller told police there was an unknown woman outside complaining of pain. Police found the woman; her husband said she has dementia and had left home after he’d fallen asleep.