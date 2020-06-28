Police Log: ‘Just Arrest Me,’ Suspect Tells Police

By Andrew Belfry

Monday, June 8

11:29 a.m. – A caller notified EGPD of graffiti at First Avenue and Cliff Street. Police responded to find the graffiti in question was written in chalk.

2:30 p.m. – A representative of Lifespan Ambulatory Care Center reported a black Dell laptop missing from the facility located on South County Trail. Police were given a serial number and began an investigation.

2:50 p.m. – An EG resident who is a member of the media contacted EGPD after receiving what he characterized as threatening emails. Police contacted the sender who stated he did not intend for the email to seem threatening but was angered by a Tweet the journalist had posted. The sender, from Burrillville, told police he would cease contact with the journalist.

3:50 p.m. – An Oak Dell Circle resident was a victim of identity theft after she followed instructions from what appeared to be the Social Security Administration. She faxed a form with her personal information on it to a specific number. When the woman called the Social Security Administration with a question she was told that the organization had never sent her that form.

8:30 p.m. – Officers found a tan Labrador mix dog, 40 lbs., walking on Locust Drive and Grand View Road. The dog was taken to North Kingstown Animal Hospital and pictures of the dog were posted to the EGPD Facebook page to seek the dog’s owner.

Tuesday, June 9

1:31 a.m. – The owner of Kai Bar on Main Street informed police that he put a patron in an Uber and that her silver Honda would be parked across the street from the restaurant overnight.

8:19 a.m. – A Warwick woman, 28, turned herself in to EGPD after violating a No Trespass order that barred her from Victor’s Kitchen and Pizzeria on Post Road. The defendant was processed, fingerprinted and transported to Kent County Courthouse.

10:15 a.m. – A First Avenue resident requested police issue her child’s father a No Trespass Order preventing him from her apartment. Police contacted the man who stated he was having issues with the caller. Police issued the No Trespass Order but advised the father to go to Family Court to work out the disagreement.

12:30 p.m. – The town manager informed police, via email, of a fight that took place at Blu on the Water the previous night. The staff stated a minor incident had occurred; the manager said going forward they would alert police if there was a fight.

4:30 p.m. – A man, roughly 30, was seen on camera shoplifting items from Dave’s Marketplace. The man placed a packet of chocolate chip cookies, breakfast sausage and an energy bar under his shirt and in his pockets before leaving the store without paying. Once outside he also took fresh corn, tomatoes and large green peppers. The total cost of the stolen items was $26.48. The suspect was seen exiting the parking lot in a silver 2019 Nissan Rogue.

7:19 p.m. – A caller told police a Lexus SUV was being driven onto the field behind the tennis courts at Archie R. Cole Middle School. Officers determined that a father and son on the scene were using the tennis courts and the vehicle was not illegally parked.

Wednesday, June 10

10:25 a.m. – Police instructed a landscaping crew on Moosehorn Road to move their vehicles out of the roadway as they were blocking traffic.

11 a.m. – A Taylor Circle resident was contacted by PayPal stating she owned $7,926.65. The victim believes her identity was stolen as she does not have a PayPal account. Upon further research the account dated back to October of 2019 but she did not receive any information about it until the previous week. She contacted the bank associated with the account and canceled the account.

1:11 p.m. – A caller informed police that a child was riding a dirt bike in the street on Woodland Road. Police made the child walk the dirt bike home and spoke to his parents about the safety and legality of riding a dirt bike on a residential street.

3:23 p.m. – A cat wandered into a garage on Crestridge Drive and refused to leave. The resident contacted police after she placed the cat in a carrier. Officers transported it to North Kingstown Animal Hospital. Pictures of the cat were posted to the EGPD Facebook page seeking the owner.

4:20 p.m. – A caller told police that kids were loitering and bothering customers in the CVS parking lot on Main Street. Police arrived and dispersed the juveniles.

7:43 p.m. – A sales associate at Renegade Fitness on Post Road contacted police claiming a customer threatened him after being kicked out of a facility. When officers arrived the staff member stated they did not want to file a report.

Thursday, June 11

12:56 a.m. – A caller on Long Street complained that he could hear the humming of a refrigerator truck. Police informed the truck operators and they moved the truck to muffle the noise and said they would be leaving the area in 10 minutes.

2:37 a.m. – A First Avenue resident requested the phone number for the Department of Environmental Management because he had a bat in his house. Officers provided the phone number.

7:55 a.m. – Police are looking for the owner of an abandoned backpack that was found on Partridge Run. The bag contained mostly clothing.

8:52 a.m. – A man claiming to be a member of the Wu Tang Clan was acting suspicious in the parking lot of PMC Media Group on Main Street. The man stated he hired PMC to control his Instagram account. A staff member stated they worked with the individual but were no longer interested in his business as he had been acting suspicious and did not want him on the property. The man was issued a No Trespass order, refused to sign it and stated he would not be back.

2:42 p.m. – The Woodbridge Drive resident who contacted police the week before fearing her identity had been stolen notified EGPD that she received a Visa debit card through GoBank which she did not request. The information attached to the card was her home address, Social Security number and full name. She contacted the bank to deactivate the card.

5:10 p.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 39, on charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct from an incident earlier that day. The man was processed and released with a court summons.

5:45 p.m. – A Canterbury Lane resident contacted police to report fraudulent unemployment benefits. She received a letter from the state Department of Labor and Training, stating they had received her claim for unemployment, but she said she’d never filled out an application. The victim attempted to contact the RIDLT but was unable to reach them.

Friday, June 12

1:20 a.m. – A North Kingstown resident, 45, was pulled over by West Warwick police on Division Street due to a traffic violation. It was then determined that the suspect had a warrant for violating a No Trespass Order from the EGPD. He was then turned over to the EGPD who arrested the suspect.

7:39 p.m. – Police were unable to locate a green Nissan Sentra driving around Wanton Shippee Road throwing trash out the windows, as a caller described.

10:39 p.m. – A caller informed police that his white Toyota Highlander would not start and would remain parked on Main Street overnight. He assured police he would try jump starting the car the following morning.

Saturday, June 13

1:16 a.m. – A North Kingstown man, 22, was arrested for DUI after he failed to stop at a stop sign while turning onto Main Street. The defendant admitted to having a few drinks and told police to “just arrest me now,” while they were performing a roadside sobriety test. The suspect was booked and issued a summons for DUI before being released to his father.

4:04 p.m. – A man believed he struck an animal with his car while driving on Tillinghast Road. He told police he heard something hit his front bumper but was only able to locate some fur when he searched the area on foot. Police were also unable to locate the animal.

Sunday, June 14

10:25 a.m. – A concerned Bailey Boulevard resident called police about a small fawn sleeping close to the road. The caller feared it was hurt but on further inspection determined it to be a newborn. The caller said they would keep an eye on it.

3:26 p.m. – Police were notified of a black Subaru full of teenagers speeding through Cindy Ann Drive. Officers located the vehicle and spoke to the owner who told police their son drives the car. They assured police they would speak with him about the complaint.

5:14 p.m. – A King Street resident contacted police after she was punched in the face earlier that morning by a friend. She told police the altercation occurred after she told the man she was talking with her ex-boyfriend. The suspect stated the two were not romantically involved but had had consensual sex that morning. He went on to say that they had an argument but it did not become physical. The victim refused to fill out a written statement about the incident.

7:14 p.m. – Police were called to Clementine’s Ice Cream on Main Street after a man in line used a racial slur toward a child. The grandparent of the child reported the incident and staff members at the business described the suspect but police were unable to locate the individual.

7:45 p.m. – A Melrose Street man called police to inform them his ex-wife was headed to his house and she was upset. Officers arrived to find the woman just wanted to speak with him.

