Police Log: Irate Speeder, Suspicious Paper Person, Unruly Mom

Tuesday, Sept. 6

9 p.m. – The owner of the Greenwich Hotel told police they caught someone stealing keys after reviewing surveillance video of the bar area. The man returned the keys and said it was a mistake but the owner asked that police issue him a no trespass order, which they did.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

12:44 a.m. – Police cited an East Greenwich woman for driving with canceled car registration and driving without proof of insurance after pulling her over on Main Street after doing a check on her license plate because it wasn’t illuminated and then the driver failed to stop fully at Rocky Hollow and Crompton Avenue. Police had the car towed.

1:40 a.m. – The police gave a North Kingstown woman a no trespass order for the Greenwich Hotel after the owner of the hotel said the woman was extremely drunk and was visiting her son at the hotel after 10 p.m., the time she had told the owner she would leave by. Police initially didn’t find the woman but then learned she had come down the back stairs. She was argumentative with police, angry at the owner, and appeared to be very drunk. Eventually she accepted the No Trespass order; police gave her a courtesy ride home.

3:45 a.m. – A Reilly Avenue resident told police they heard a loud noise and found a rock had broken a front window. The incident remains under investigation.

7 a.m. – Police delivered 80 pounds of “take back” drugs to Preston, Conn., for disposal. At the site, according to the log, they watched as the drugs, in three boxes, were put down a chute leading to an incinerator.

9:05 a.m. – Police reminded two people who had an open case of beer with them on Main Street near Starbucks that they were not allowed to open any cans of beer in public. The pair went on their way with the beer.

10:53 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 23, for driving with a suspended license after he was initially stopped by an officer on a road detail on Division Street because he did not comply with directions. The detail officer cited him but the officer’s vehicle did not have a computer so it wasn’t until after the man had departed the detail officer learned his license was suspended. Another EGPD officer stopped the West Warwick man and explained the second stop. The man’s license had been suspended for failing to pay a traffic violation out of East Greenwich but the man said he did not recall that incident (from June). Police printed out the license violation and the older traffic ticket and gave them to the man.

4:33 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 36, for violating a no contact order in place with his mother. A caller had notified police there was a man yelling at people outside a medical building on South County Trail. When police arrived, some bystanders identified the West Warwick man. He denied yelling at anyone, saying he was there with his mother, who was inside at a doctor’s appointment. Routine checks showed the no contact order so police spoke with the mother, who said she was aware of it but that her son had been with her several times since the no contact order was put in place. The man said he had not realized there was a no contact order in place. He was taken into custody and processed at the station.

6:04 p.m. – Two men, one from East Greenwich and one from North Kingstown, told police a relative of theirs had not been heard from in four days and the last time they had contact with her, she said she was walking on Main Street. The woman had recently been evicted from her home in Warwick. Because that was her last known address, EGPD referred the men to Warwick PD.

6:31 p.m. – An EG man told police his car was damaged on the rear passenger side some time in recent days, perhaps while it was parked on King Street.

11:04 p.m. – An EG woman told police she was concerned a rental company was going to charge her for damage to the van she rented – damage she said she did not cause – after receiving an angry voicemail from the company owner. Police tried to reach the rental company owner, without success. They told the woman to monitor her credit card to see if any additional fee is charged.

Thursday, Sept. 8

2:25 p.m. – An EG man told police a stranger tried to open a Bank of America Platinum Plus Mastercard in his name. The fraudulent application was caught before credit was extended. The man said he learned his personal information had been compromised and he wanted this incident documented.

Friday, Sept. 9

11:10 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police a pair of AirPods had gone missing while movers were working at his house. When he pinged the AirPods, they were located at a restaurant in Cranston. When he told the moving company, they directed him to file a police report and then the company would reimburse him.

11:39 a.m. – Police arrested an East Providence man on a warrant for shoplifting in 2021 after he was stopped by East Providence police. He was processed at the station and released with a district court summons.

1 p.m. – An EG woman told police her car had gotten road paint on it while she was driving in the vicinity of Frenchtown and Tillinghast roads. Police spoke with someone in the Public Works department and learned an independent company had been hired to re-stripe crosswalks. Police told the woman to contact DPW.

2:04 p.m. – A employee who does payroll for an EG-based company told police they had changed the deposit destination for an employee after receiving what appeared to be an email from that employee requesting the change. The request turned out to be fraudulent and by the time the company tried to stop payment it was too late.

4:16 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick man for not having his driver’s license with him and for partial obstruction of his license plate after he was stopped near the entrance of Centre of New England because police couldn’t see the full plate and because he appeared uneasy by the sight of police. The man pulled over into the parking lot at Centre of New England but refused to talk to police, instead placing a call using his cell phone. Police, meanwhile, learned the man had a warrant out for him from Nebraska for “terrorist threats.” Since the man was not cooperating, police called for backup; they were joined by Coventry PD and R.I. State Police. The person the man had called had been across the street, and as that person approached, police told them to stay back. The situation was diffused after the man finally told police he did not have his license with him. Police also learned Nebraska and Rhode Island do not have extradition privileges to the man was cited for not having his license on him and for covering up part of his license.

Saturday, Sept. 10

9:15 p.m. – Police pulled over a woman who they’d seen tailgating the car in front of her on Main Street. When police told the woman why she was stopped, she said the car in front of her was driving too slowly. Police noted the other driver appeared to be going the speed limit (25 mph). Police noted there was a caution in the system for this woman because of having open needles on her person in the past. She told police she had been arrested for narcotics use before and allowed them to search her car. They found short straws in the center console. She said she didn’t know how they ended up cut but said perhaps her children were responsible. The two kids were in the back of the car at the time of the stop. Because police found nothing illegal, they allowed the woman to leave.

3:40 p.m. – A caller complained about loud music coming from the EG Fireman’s Hall on Queen Street. Police explained about the ordinance and they turned down the music.

6:44 p.m. – An EG woman told police she had allowed her daughter to borrow her car a day earlier and the daughter was refusing to return the car. Police called the daughter but she did not answer and the voicemail box was full.

11:34 p.m. – Police came upon two teenagers at the high school. They attempted to contact the youths’ parents.

Sunday, Sept. 11

1:09 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick woman for speeding after pulling her over on Division Street for driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone. The woman because verbally abusive when the officer handed her a speeding ticket and tried to explain how e-citations work. “Just give me the ticket. I know what to do with it; my mom’s a lawyer.” She grabbed the ticket, revved her engine then said, “You know what? I’m not taking this ticket.” She threw it out the window and pulled away. As she drove off, she yelled an expletive at the officers. Police mailed the speeding ticket to her residence, along with a ticket for littering.

2:09 a.m. – A caller said they heard someone screaming from the woods off Middle Road, “Help me, I don’t want to die!” Police investigated and found it was a verbal argument only.

2:12 a.m. – Police came upon two people sleeping in a car at the town boat ramp parking lot. Police told them they couldn’t sleep there per town ordinance and directed them to the state-owned park-and-ride on Frenchtown Road.

6:32 p.m. – Police arrested a Cranston woman, 25, for driving with a suspended license after she was pulled over on Main Street for driving a car with heavily tinted windows. The woman said she had a doctor’s note for the window tint. Routine checks turned up the license suspension. Police gave the woman a district court summons and a friend arrived to drive the car away.

Monday, Sept. 12

3:13 a.m. – Police noticed a car driving slowly through a neighborhood and checked it out because it appeared to be suspicious. It was a delivery person dropping off copies of the Providence Journal.