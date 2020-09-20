Police Log: Interesting Nap Locale; Smashed Mailboxes

Monday, Sept. 7

8:45 a.m. – A Coventry resident, 33, was arrested in Warwick on an East Greenwich warrant for violating a protection order. The suspect was pulled over on Airport Road by a Warwick PD officer for not wearing a seatbelt while driving. Warwick PD learned of the outstanding warrant when they conducted routine checks on the man. He was arrested and handed over to EGPD.

1:22 p.m. – A Main Street resident complained that a census worker was harassing her. The worker was gone by the time police arrived; police told the resident to contact them if she returned.

3:10 p.m. – A caller told police a woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, at Filippou’s Twisted Pizza refused to leave and was yelling and making threats to employees. EGFD rescue took the woman to a hospital.

8:29 p.m. – Warwick police asked for assistance in the search for a man who allegedly had tried to steal a “vessel” from Prime Marina. The man had been seen walking south on Water Street dragging a handcart.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

12:11 a.m. – Police responded to a call about a “suspicious person” near Middle Road and Allen Drive. They found a man out for a walk, listening to music.

10:30 a.m. – Police cited a Main Street man for driving a car with expired registration after he was pulled over on Rocky Hollow Road. The suspect could not produce proof of insurance either. His car was then towed and he screamed obscenities at the officers.

12:04 p.m. – A caller told police a deer had been struck by a car at Post Road and Cedar Avenue. Police confirmed the incident and contacted the state Dept. of Environmental Management.

6:34 p.m. – A King Street resident told police someone had dropped off a couch in front of her residence and asked what could be done about it. They told her that the item could be picked up by local trash collectors as the one bulky item per week.

10:59 p.m. – An EG resident, 52, was arrested on domestic assault and battery and domestic disorderly conduct charges after getting into an argument at home.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

4:15 a.m. – A man called police looking for a ride to Warwick after walking from Cranston to Coventry, saying he was drunk and had lost his wallet. Police told him to use his phone to call a friend or an Uber. When officers followed up they determined he was at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Division Road in Warwick, not Coventry. Warwick PD responded to speak with the man.

7:58 a.m. – Police sent an 18-year-old backpacker on his way after finding he’d set up his tent near the wastewater treatment plant on Crompton Avenue. He told them he’d wanted to take a nap.

Thursday, Sept. 10

8:36 a.m. – The harbormaster checked on a boat moored in the cove after a report of a dog on the boat. The mooring was in Warwick, so the harbormaster contacted Warwick animal control as well as DEM.

Friday, Sept. 11

4:52 a.m. – An Owl Tree Lane resident informed police of two men sitting in the back seat of a silver 4-door sedan with Connecticut plates. The driver told police he was visiting a friend and didn’t turn the car’s lights on so as not to wake anyone up. They agreed to leave the area.

5:13 p.m. – A group of teenagers were riding bikes and setting off car alarms in the CVS parking lot on Main Street. The teens were gone by the time police arrived but officers instructed the manager to call back if they returned.

5:26 p.m. – A Meadowbrook Road resident told police a cat attacked her dog while they were out on a walk. The dog was OK but the resident wanted police to check if the cat was up on its rabies vaccine. EGPD learned the cat was up to date on its shots; they instructed the owners to quarantine the cat for 10 days

Saturday, Sept. 12

12:12 a.m. – A woman told police there were people lined up too close together at the bar at Kai Bar & Restaurant on Main Street. Police checked out the establishment and did not see any problems. Bar service was closed for the night but they were offering table service and the tables were appropriately distanced.

12:28 a.m. – Police told a group of people blasting music and dancing on Main Street to leave the area.

7:05 p.m. – The RI State Police COVID-19 task force requested EGPD assistance in investigating over 20 cars parked on the road near the intersection of Howland Road and Nicholas Lane. State police ended up dealing with it.

9:07 p.m. – A First Avenue resident told police he heard a screech or a scream and the sound of something hitting the ground. When he went to inspect the noise he found a blue bicycle lying in the roadway on First Avenue. Police took the bike to headquarters but could not locate anyone linked to the incident.

9:45 p.m. – Two youths told police they had been approached by a man with long hair and a green hat attempting to sell them marijuana while brandishing what appeared to be a knife in the Seasons Corner Market parking lot on South County Trail. Police were unable to verify the claims of the reporting parties; they planned to check the surveillance video provided by the Seasons Corner Market when they could get it from the manager.

Sunday, Sept. 13

12:14 a.m. – A South Road resident called police about excessive noise coming from somewhere in his neighborhood. The dispatched officer noted that the area was quiet but turned onto Larkspur Road to find eight mailboxes smashed on the street.

9:15 a.m. – The Pastor of the New Life Church, which rents space at EGHS every Sunday, was instructed to turn the music down produced by the live band that was taking part in the outdoor service. He agreed to get a permit from the town for future services with live music.

10:30 a.m. – A West Warwick woman told police a man kicked her golden retriever at Scalloptown Park as it was running into the water off the boat launch. She stated that she got into a verbal altercation with the man who was seated with his son. Police contacted the man who said that he was fishing with his son when a pack of dogs ran in their direction, splashed them, and when he tried to get them leashed one dog ran into his foot.

3:37 p.m. – A Crompton Avenue resident told police a group of teenagers were taking pictures of her son, throwing rocks, and exchanging words with her at Barbara Tufts Playground. Upon further investigation, police determined the woman was upset about the teenagers being on the playground.

3:58 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick resident, 67, on DUI charges after she failed to stop at a road closure on Main and London streets and almost rear ended a motorcycle. The woman stumbled while existing the vehicle and failed multiple field sobriety tests.

8:21 p.m. – Two patrons entered End Zone Pub and Grille on Post Road without masks, wrote down fake names and numbers on the COVID-19 sign-in sheet, and refused to follow safety guidelines the establishment required to dine. As they were leaving, the man said, “We’ll see what happens,” and drove away. Police told End Zone and Grille employees to call back if they returned.

9:28 p.m. – Police arrested an Ann Drive resident, 43, on charges of domestic refusal to relinquish a telephone after his spouse contacted police because her husband was drinking and acting erratically.

