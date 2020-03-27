Police Log: Inebriates and Unhappy Neighbors

By Bethany Hashway and Elizabeth F. McNamara

Monday, March 2

11:31 a.m. – Police responded to the area of 2700 South County Trail for the call regarding a motorist dispute. Police did a check on the suspect’s vehicle’s plate, which showed that the vehicle’s registration was cancelled. Police located the suspect vehicle pulling into the parking lot of New England Tech. Police made contact with the suspect’s vehicle regarding the dispute. The car was subsequently towed due to the cancelled registration and the plates were seized.

2:02 p.m. – Police cited a North Scituate man, 56, for driving a car with cancelled registration after he was stopped for not having an inspection sticker on his vehicle. Routine checks showed the cancelled registration. The vehicle was towed and the plates were removed.

3:44 p.m. – Police were called to assist at a residence on King Street for a suspected gas leak. EGFD and National Grid were also on the scene. The building was evacuated; National Grid dealt with the case, a faulty stove.

5:37 p.m. – A caller told police a large pickup truck was taking up two handicapped spaces and it had no visible handicapped placard. Police investigated and found the truck did bear a valid placard.

6:29 p.m. – Police accompanied a woman who was inebriated and was taken by EGFD rescue to the hospital.

8:07 p.m. – An EG man told police a neighbor came to his door and was acting strangely. Police viewed security video of the visit but did not find anything of concern.

Tuesday, March 3

10:45 a.m. – Police arrested a Woonsocket man, 39, who was wanted for obtaining money under false pretenses at Webster Bank Feb. 24. The man was already being held at the ACI on another charge. He was taken to Kent County Courthouse and arraigned on the EG charge.

4:04 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD with an inebriated woman taken by rescue to the hospital.

Wednesday, March 4

8:04 a.m. – A Crompton Road resident told police he wanted a No Trespassing order for his neighbor, with whom relations had been deteriorating in recent months. He said the most recent issue, catching his neighbor peeking into one of his windows, was the deciding factor in requesting the No Trespass order. The neighbor also requested a No Trespass Order for the man who had called the police.

8:45 a.m. –Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 33, on a warrant from Warwick PD for felony assault on a child in child care. The man had been walking on Water Street and police who saw him were aware of the warrant. He was taken into custody without incident and processed to EGPD, then turned over to the Warwick police.

12:40 p.m. – An owner of Circe Restaurant on Division Road told police someone had tried to cash a $2,500 check made out to Circe for an event there but because the person did not represent Circe, the bank would only deposit the check in Circe’s account. Police were continuing to investigate the incident.

4:54 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD in removing an inebriated man at the boat launch of Crompton Avenue.

Thursday, March 5

8:30 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she was concerned about a man picking up children at Cole because she was aware he’d been charged with a crime.

11 a.m. – An EG resident told police he noticed an error on his credit report, a collections report for $5,213.83 for a property leased in California in 2014. The man had learned his Social Security number had been used to co-sign the lease on the California property.

Friday, March 6

8:32 a.m. – A Friendly Road resident told police a mover coming to the house next door had damaged his lawn. He said the driver had been rude about it. The driver, conversely, said he’d apologized and said the company would fix the lawn when the weather warmed up and, if not, he would.

8:59 a.m – Police noticed a vehicle parked on a crosswalk with expired registration stickers. Routine checks showed the registration on the vehicle was cancelled. The vehicle was towed and the plates were removed. The owner of the vehicle was issued a parking tag for parking in the crosswalk.

6:04 p.m. – A caller told police a woman was drunk outside of Pet Valu at 1000 Division Street. A family member came to take the woman home.

7:07 p.m. – A caller told police someone was in the McDonald’s drive thru on Division Street with an open container of alcohol. The car was parked by the time police arrived; a friend took home the driver after the car was secured in the lot.

Saturday, March 7

2:15 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 39, and an East Greenwich woman, 33, for domestic assault/battery and disorderly conduct after the woman called police, saying the couple had been fighting. Police arrived on scene and found the woman crying in her car. She told police she was “sick of it.” As she began to recount what had happened, the man came to the door of the house and the two began yelling at one another. The man’s forehead was bleeding, which he said happened after the woman hurled a ceramic butter dish at him. The woman denied this. Police separated the two; the man told police the woman was the aggressor and he had been trying to protect himself. The man’s hands were also bleeding. He said those were defensive wounds from when he tried to stop the woman from hitting him. Both parties were taken into custody and processed at EGPD.

5:59 p.m. – Police warned a valet driver working at La Masseria about cars parked in the wrong area.

Sunday, March 8

4:41 a.m. – Police assisted EGFD after a man who appeared to be drunk fell down a flight of stairs in a building on Main Street. Rescue took him to the hospital.

6:53 a.m. – A 17-year-old got out of her mother’s car and refused to get back in; the mother, who lives in EG, asked police to make sure her daughter was OK.

3:32 p.m. – A caller told police his bike was missing from in front of a restaurant on Main Street. Police found the bike behind the building; it was moved there because it had been blocking the doorway.

4:43 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD in a brush fire along Avenger Drive.