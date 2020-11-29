Police Log: Illegal Marshmallows & Stolen Pizza

Monday, Nov. 16

11:51 a.m. – Someone reported the smell of marijuana coming from a house on South Road. The homeowner showed police a medical card allowing the practice.

10:28 p.m. – An Oak Dell Circle resident called police to inform them half of his house lost power. When police told the man there was no power outage in his area he said he would call an electrician in the morning.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

2:02 a.m. – A Westfield Drive resident told police he saw a man in jeans walking across his yard when he turned the lights on after hearing strange noises. Police were unable to find the man.

9:30 a.m. – An EG man told police his Bank of America account had been used to make fraudulent purchases since Oct. 23. The man told police he had written a check for $1,000 on that day and believes this is how the crime began.

10:54 a.m. – A Huguenot resident called police fearing one of the packages containing part of a complete set of furniture was stolen from her house. The delivery company told police it was only a partial delivery.

3:15 p.m. – Police arrested a Pawtucket man, 30, after he was involved in a car accident near the 95 South on-ramp on New London Turnpike and found to have a suspended driver’s license. He had an expired car registration as well. The man also told police he’d also missed a court date for a DUI charge because he was sick with COVID-19 at the time. Police removed the license plates from the car after issuing the man a summons.

4:36 p.m. – An abandoned purple Royce Union bicycle was found in the rear parking lot of 772 Main St.

6 p.m. – An EG man said he believed two former health care workers for his brother, who is disabled, stole items from their house. The two were fired recently. He said they had found health care and credit cards missing as well as car keys and a set of blueprints to the disabled man’s new house. Apparently, one of the workers said she would drop the car keys off with the police but never did. The real estate agent working with the family asked one of the women to return the blueprints to which the woman stated she would need that request via certified mail.

6:14 p.m. – A caller told police she was hearing either gunshots or fireworks in the vicinity of Marlborough and Union streets. Police heard fireworks but the officer was unable to find the origin.

11 p.m. – A Cranston man told police his front license plate fell off his car when he struck a deer on South Country Trail.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

12:47 a.m. – An Overbrook Lane resident told police about an idling vehicle that looked suspicious. Police found out the driver had pulled over to check directions on his phone.

2:21 p.m. – A caller told police about yelling and screaming coming from a nearby house; police investigated but then cleared out after encountering an irate resident. Later, another member of the household called police to complain about the police visit. Police said based on the report they needed to respond.

3:21 p.m. – Police checked in on a family after school officials said the four children in the household had not signed on to distance learning that day. The mother and children were fine; the mother said they’d had some difficulty with distance learning and she would check in with school officials.

Thursday, Nov. 19

9:52 a.m. – School officials told police about an elementary school age child who had not been to school since Oct. 30. Police checked the address and found no one at home.

12:30 p.m. – An EG woman tripped and fell on a drain cap on the sidewalk at the corner of Main and Greene Streets. Her friend, who helped her up, told police she did not seem like herself following the fall.

2:42 p.m. – A resident told police a delivery truck driver had acted suspiciously when he asked her to help him with a package in the truck.

6:55 p.m. – Residents reported a man striking street signs near King Street with a metal baseball bat. An EGPD officer found the man and returned him to his residence; they didn’t find any signs of destruction.

10:33 p.m. – A caller complained to police about the driver of a pickup truck who was driving around revving his engine. Police found the vehicle in front of a home on Long Street but no one answered when officers knocked.

Friday, Nov. 20

12:50 a.m. – An EG resident told police he had been assaulted and called a homophobic slur by his roommate. After an investigation, police determined the roommates got into an argument over one of them slamming a back door, which woke up the other one. When the roommate stumbled down the dark stairs he reached for the railing and accidentally placed his hand on the other man’s chest. Police advised the two to separate for the night.

1:14 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 36, for domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct after his girlfriend accused him of striking her with a closed fist and said he’d accused her of cheating on him. The woman told police her boyfriend assaults her every time he comes home from work. The man was taken into custody and police issued a No Contact order barring him from contacting the woman.

12:08 p.m. – An employee of the CVS on South Country Trail found a drone on the property; she told police they would hold on to it and see if anyone came to claim it.

12:18 p.m. – The man arrested for assaulting his girlfriend earlier Friday told police she drained his bank account but provided no bank statements or any evidence to police.

1:15 p.m. – A Newport resident found four credit cards near the Armory on Main Street. The cards were folded together but were all issued to different people. When police checked, no larceny claims had been attached to any of the credit cards.

Saturday, Nov. 21

12:15 p.m. – An EG woman told police her boyfriend wouldn’t leave her residence. The man stated he just wanted his clothes and wallet. Once he retrieved his things he left.

12:45 p.m. – During routine checks an EGPD officer noticed the bicycle racks outside of Eldredge Elementary School were stacked on top of one another. Additionally, a large amount of garbage had been tossed around the entrance of the school. There was no damage to the bicycle racks and the officer was able to put them back.

3:52 p.m. – A caller told police about an open burn on Cora Street. Police found a group of people roasting marshmallows over an open fire. They told the group they could finish roasting the marshmallows but would need to apply for a permit with the EGFD to continue the fire.

5:28 p.m. – A Dave’s employee told police a man had stolen a pizza from the Division Street market. The man left in a red vehicle with an expired registration. Police were unable to contact the last known owner of the vehicle. Representatives from Dave’s told police they didn’t want to press charges but did want the man to pay for the pizza and be issued with a No Trespass Order.

5:35 p.m. – A caller told police there was a large number of youths blocking entrances at the CVS plaza on Main Street and swearing at passing motorists and passers by.

Sunday, Nov. 22

6:12 a.m. – A driver told police a deer was stuck in a collapsible tent on Atherton Road. Two EGPD officers cut the deer loose. Although a small piece of netting was still attached to the deer, the officers believed the deer was OK.

3:33 p.m. – EGPD took part in a drive-by birthday parade on Stone Ridge Drive.

6 p.m. – A recliner chair was found in the middle of South County Trail. An EGPD officer moved it out of the roadway and left it in front of the Beacon Diner.

Monday, Nov. 23

5:21 a.m. – A Warwick woman told police she saw a man get out of a gray Mercedes in the Post Office parking lot on Post Road and steal mail. She said the man used a metal pole to remove pieces of mail from inside a mailbox. EGPD officers were unable to locate the man but notified other police departments in the area of the incident.