Police Log: Ill-Advised Photo Share; 2 Thanksgiving Arrests

Monday, November 22

12:56 p.m. – A caller said two Main Street residents were involved in an altercation; EGFD responded.

4:22 p.m. – A caller requested a well-being check for an EG woman; the woman had been speaking with the caller but had stopped talking. Police checked the home, but no one answered. They spoke with her on the phone, and she agreed to speak with a crisis clinician.

5:18 p.m. – Police were called to Re/Max on Main Street where the building’s elevator call box was sending out calls on its own. Police would speak with EGFD or the building owner if calls continued.

Tuesday, November 23

4:30 a.m. – Police observed a parked vehicle without plates on Main Street while ticketing another car. After running a check, police found the vehicle’s registration was cancelled and had the car towed.

9:26 a.m. – An EG man told police a woman on the dating app Hinge attempted to scam him. He said she told him she was an international flight attendant temporarily in Warwick and, after talking for a bit, he sent her indecent photos of himself. The next day, he received phone calls and messages on WhatsApp saying he needed to pay $1,400 or the photos would be sent to family members on Facebook. The man told police the woman said she would “ruin his life.” Police advised him to have family members block the woman on social media and not contact her since it was probably just a money scam.

12:41 p.m. – Police investigated a shoplifting incident at Dave’s Marketplace; the shoplifter paid $7 for the stolen sandwich.

3:40 p.m. – A Nichols Lane resident told police a tree service took down a branch which pulled wires off his house; National Grid was on site, and police identified the tree service.

5:46 p.m. – A caller reported a deer hit on Tillinghast Road; the animal was gone when police arrived.

Wednesday, November 24

2:58 a.m. – Police observed a man sleeping in his vehicle at Sunoco on South County Trail; he was an employee and checked out okay.

11:18 a.m. – Police conducted a well-being check on a woman, but she hung up after police briefly made contact. A reverse phone call showed she lived in Warwick, so EGPD asked WPD to do the follow up.

3:40 p.m. – Police stopped a driver on Division Street near Main Street who was operating a vehicle with four flat tires; the driver called AAA.

4:11 p.m. – NKPD asked police to be on the lookout for a driver involved in a shoplifting incident; police located the driver at her home and NKPD took her into custody.

10:19 p.m. – A caller told police a large group of people on King Street were being very loud; the group dispersed when police arrived.

10:26 p.m. – Someone flagged down police after a vehicle hit a bicyclist on Main Street; EGFD took the bicyclist to the hospital while the driver went to police headquarters to fill out a statement.

11:50 p.m. – Police observed a vehicle parked at the basketball courts on Frenchtown Road and sent the driver on their way.

Thursday, November 25

12:22 a.m. – A Woodbridge Drive resident told police her home alarm went off and wanted police to check the area. The alarm company said flooding may have set off the alarm; police discovered an overflowing sink had caused the problem.

1:18 a.m. – Police arrested a Westerly man, 19, for the suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs after he was involved in a car accident on Main Street. Police first observed the man traveling 50+ mph on Main Street and immediately followed him. The man approached slow traffic in front of the Hotel on Main and swerved to avoid the vehicles in the roadway but struck the rear corner of one of the cars – causing the Westerly man’s vehicle to roll into an open parking space in front of the hotel. Police ran to the scene, removed the driver and handcuffed him. In the vehicle, police observed four passengers, an open box of Twisted Teas and an empty drink glass. The man failed three DUI tests, so police took him into custody. Meanwhile, the driver who had been hit checked out fine. Back at the station, the man yelled excessively and banged on his cell door. Police told him to stop banging, but they eventually moved him to another cell after he caused the cell’s trap door access to open which allowed him to reach his hand out of.

2:55 p.m. – KCWA told police a recycling truck hit a fire hydrant on Marion Street. Police observed light damage, but no leaking water. Police notified EGFD and KCWA said they would repair the hydrant; police took photos.

9:16 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 26, for domestic disorderly conduct and domestic vandalism after he got angry and allegedly broke items in his parents’ house. The man’s father – who was outside the house – told police his son was out of control and yelling. When police entered the home, they observed holes in the wall and multiple items turned around the living room. The parents said their son had come for Thanksgiving dinner and appeared in a good state of mind. They said he drank five glasses of wine and started screaming for unknown reasons. The parents believed that on-going problems between their son and his girlfriend was a possible reason for the outburst. Police spoke with the son who apologized and said he got angry because he was not where he wanted to be in life with his career and relationship. Due to his behavior, police took him into custody; police took photos of the damage.

Friday, November 26

12:21 a.m. – A caller said an intoxicated individual was trying to leave The Trap in their vehicle; WPD responded since the restaurant is located in Warwick.

1:05 a.m. – Police observed a prisoner banging his head against the cell wall, which resulted in a swollen and bruised forehead; police called EGFD for a well-being check.

Saturday, November 27

1:56 a.m. – A caller told police she saw a man drive behind a building on South County Trail and park there for some time — she no longer saw him. Police responded to the scene along with NKPD and RISP and found the man sleeping in the driver’s seat. They woke him up, but his words did not make sense when he spoke. NKPD pulled him from the car, but he did not comply with commands to stay seated which caused police to handcuff him and roll him onto his stomach. After this, the man complied and said he was going to a friend’s house but was not sure why he stopped behind that particular building – he did say he had been drinking earlier. Police found 2 small knives and a tire iron in the vehicle but nothing else suspicious. EGFD cleared him and police took him home while the vehicle was towed.

2:29 a.m. – Police observed two people napping in a vehicle on Crompton Avenue; they were sent on their way.

10:55 p.m. – A caller said his neighbor kept knocking on his door. Police visited the neighbor’s apartment, but the lights were off and no one answered.

11:33 p.m. – A caller said she hit a tree after serving to avoid a deer. Her husband picked her up and brought her home before she called the police; police notified the towing company.

Sunday, November 28

3:05 a.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident said someone driving through the neighborhood kept honking their horn. Police followed the driver (a youth) home and turned him over to his mother.

3:25 a.m. – A caller said his neighbor was banging on his door again. Police spoke with the man and called a rescue.

10:18 a.m. – A caller told police he used a sound meter to determine the noise level of a nearby leaf blower; it came back as 80 db.

10:37 a.m. – A Knollwood Avenue resident told police a station wagon had been parked in the same location in front of his property for two weeks. Police contacted the owner who moved the car.