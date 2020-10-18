Police Log: Hunting for Ghosts, Spitting at Police & Popping Wheelies

Monday, Oct. 5

1:35 p.m. – A man made a purchase through an online app but never received the item. EGPD told him to try and get his money back using the app.

5:46 p.m. – Police arrested a Wine Street woman, 55, on two counts of simple assault, and single counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Originally, EG firefighters had been called to the residence because the woman appeared to be dangerously intoxicated. When police arrived, they saw she was not fully clothed. She became combative and started yelling at the police and firefighters. She resisted being taken by rescue to the hospital, fighting with police and firefighters as they tried to move her downstairs, biting one firefighter and spitting at them. As police held the woman’s head, EG rescue personnel placed a spit mask over her head. The woman was taken to the hospital with a police officer accompanying the EMTs. Police told hospital personnel the woman had been spending time with people who had tested positive for COVID-19. The woman told the officer to f*** off.

9:51 p.m. and 10:32 p.m. – Two callers told police about what they thought was suspicious activity at a house on South Pierce Road. After the second call, police went to the house and learned the resident had given his grandson permission to hunt for ghosts on the property.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

7:54 a.m. – Police found two trash receptacles at Barbara Tufts Playground on London Street had been damaged and garbage had been strewn around. One receptacle had been dug up and placed in the parking lot down the hill.

5:09 p.m. – A Connecticut man who keeps his boat at a dock on Crompton Avenue told police his boat had sunk sometime over the weekend. The boat, which was half submerged, had soda and beer cans and pizza on the console, leading the man to believe someone had been on it without permission. The man told police the battery cable was disabled which disengaged the boat’s bilge pump causing the boat the sink.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

10:05 a.m. – Police were called to intervene when an interior decorator told police some things were missing from a model home she’d decorated on Castle Street. She said she wanted payment; the owner of the project said he had only recently taken it over and needed time to figure things out. The woman said she was tired of waiting. The owner told police he wanted the woman off the property and to have their lawyers take care of the issue.

1:24 p.m. – The drivers of two cars parked on Middle Road at Carrs Pond Road were told to move on.

9:19 p.m. – The manager of the McDonald’s on Division Street told police about a customer who threatened her after a confrontation at the drive-through window. The customer invited the manager to “come outside,” after which time the manager told the customer she was calling the police. The customer then left.

9:51 p.m. – Two women got into an argument that turned physical at an EG residence after one criticized the other for dating a particular guy. Neither wished to press charges and they were separated for the night.

Thursday, Oct. 8

2:43 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 38, after he turned himself in on a warrant for violating a family court protection order.

5:41 p.m. – A caller told police a raccoon was stuck in the gutter of a house on Peirce Street; police found the raccoon did not seem to be in distress and appeared to have a way out.

9:42 p.m. – A caller told police two people were selling magazines door-to-door on Kenyon Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 9

2:15 p.m. – CFS Logistics damaged a shared wall in the unit they are renting on South Country Trail. A large crack appeared when a stack of pallets were pushed too far against the shared wall with another tenant.

3:10 p.m. – A Middle Road resident accidentally sent $200 via PayPal to a man in Florida instead of his friend in West Warwick. The Floridian told the man he would return $175 and keep $25 as a tip for being kind, however he has not returned any of the money and stopped responding to messages. EGPD contacted authorities in Florida and at PayPal.

Saturday, Oct. 10

2:47 p.m. – A Boesch Farm Road resident reported a neighbor’s mixed breed shepherd in their yard. They agreed to watch the dog until the neighbor could retrieve it.

10:45 p.m. – A caller told police he struck a deer while driving on Shippeetown Road.

Sunday, Oct. 11

2:12 a.m. – A Bow Street resident reported hearing gunshots; police could not confirm the claim.

10:52 a.m. – An East Greenwich man was issued citations for driving an unregistered motorcycle and operating it without a license in the Sunnybrook Farms parking lot on Post Road. EGPD first noticed the man who was doing wheelies in the road and revving the engine on Post Road.

1:16 p.m. – EGPD escorted a birthday parade from East Greenwich High School to Gould Place.

4:07 p.m. – A Coventry man’s Citizens Bank credit and debit cards were stolen from his locker at Healthtrax on Division Street. Before he could cancel the cards a purchase of $618 was made at Target on Route 2.

8:08 p.m. – A caller told police she’d found a dead rabbit on her parents’ driveway a few days ago and today noticed pieces of cheese on their deck. She told her parents to notify police if any other strange things happen.

10:17 p.m. – A Riverside woman asked police to check on her son, an EG resident, because his girlfriend had threatened him. The man told police he and his girlfriend had been arguing and that his girlfriend was stressed out over a custody issue over her child. He said she wasn’t threatening physical violence but rather to hurt his business and reputation with screenshots she’d made of text exchanges.