Police Log: Help via Minnesota; Troublesome Truck

Monday, March 28

9:03 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 38, on felony charges of violating a no-contact order, domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct after the man turned himself in on a warrant.

8:09 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 53, on misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct after she struck both her husband and her son during an argument about her drinking. When police arrived, the woman denied drinking but appeared to be intoxicated. The woman was taken into custody.

Tuesday, March 29

12:37 a.m. – Police arrested a Richmond woman, 51, for driving while intoxicated and refusing a chemical breath test after police saw her swerving on South County Trail and clocked her driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone. The woman did not pull over when police activated lights and siren but police were able to talk with her after she stopped at a red light on Frenchtown Road and got her to pull into the Seasons parking lot nearby. The woman had a difficult time communicating and it took several requests before she produced her license. Out of the car, the woman was unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol. She declined to take field sobriety tests; police took her into custody based on her behavior and appearance. Police had her car towed. At the station, the woman refused to take off her jewelry and was uncooperative during the booking process. She was after having been given traffic tickets and a district court summons and held for arraignment.

2:10 p.m. – Police arrested a Cranston woman, 23, for driving with an expired license after she was pulled over for speeding on Division Street and because the registration sticker on her car was expired. The woman provided current registration for the car but routine checks showed her license was expired. Police had the car towed; the woman was cited for the license violation and warned about speeding.

2:30 p.m. – Police spoke with an EG resident after getting a call from someone in Minnesota after they’d heard her say in an online chat room that she had been recently sexually assaulted. The EG woman said she was fine but had gotten lots of threats from people online and that this person was pranking her. She said she was dealing with mental health issues. Police then spoke again with the caller from Minnesota and that person sounded concerned, not like a prankster. She was able to back up her assertion with screenshots of text exchanges. Police contacted the EG woman again. At this point, she admitted she had been assaulted the week before but did not want to report it. Police told her to be in contact if she changed her mind.

5:30 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 35, for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped on Kenyon Avenue for speeding. The man told police he thought he had a problem with his license. That turned out to be the case. He was given a court summons for the license violation and a warning about speeding. Police allowed him to park the car in his driveway nearby.

Wednesday, March 30

9:21 a.m. – Police issued a third no-trespass order for Dave’s against a Coventry man (the first one was in 2017, the second in 2020), after the man resumed shopping there recently. The manager told police the man’s first few visits were uneventful but then he became confrontational with employees again. When police handed the man the order, he refused to sign it but said he understood what it meant.

2:59 p.m. – A caller told police about a campfire set up in the woods near the high school.

8:07 p.m. – A Falcon Circle resident told police a car had been parked in the same place, with lights on, for a long time. Police found two neighbors were talking, one walking a dog and the other in their car.

Thursday, March 31

1:57 a.m. – Police noticed a car parked and locked by the fields at the high school. Police found out a student had parked there for practice but the gate was locked by the time the student was leaving so the car remained behind.

10:33 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 26, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over because of an extremely loud muffler. He was given a district court summons for the license violation and cited for the muffler; a friend arrived to drive his car away.

3:09 p.m. – A caller said children were playing on large equipment at Fairfield Park; there is construction going on in the park right now.

Friday, April 1

12:46 p.m. – An EG woman told police her upstairs neighbor had been harassing her as she came and when, using profanities to describe her, calling her “sick” and yelling at her for minutes at a time. She said she had incidents on camera and that their landlord was in the process of evicting the problematic neighbor but that she was feeling threatened.

4:01 p.m. – An employee at Pizza Heaven on South County Trail told police a rental dump truck got caught in utility wires attached to the restaurant and ended up tearing part of the building off with the wires. The driver did not stop to report the incident but the employee had the truck’s license plate number and noted the name of the rental company it belonged to so police could follow up.

6:18 p.m. – A person came to the police station looking for help getting a handcuff off their wrist.

Saturday, April 2

11:25 a.m. – A man asked police to check on his wife, who was working. The wife checked out fine; she hadn’t heard her phone.

9:43 p.m. – Police helped remove a man who was drunk from Raku Sakura and were going to take him home but decided he needed medical attention. EGFD rescue took the man to the hospital.

Sunday, April 3

12:27 a.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 39, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on First Avenue for going 45 mph in a 35 mph zone. He told police his license was suspended, which was confirmed. He was given a district court summons and police had his car towed. A friend arrived to give him a ride home.

12:58 a.m. – EG police were called to help Warwick police to disperse a large crowd in the parking lot outside of The Trap restaurant on Old Forge Road in Potowomut. As the EG officer was working to get people to leave, someone driving a pickup truck backed up in an erratic manner and ran into another vehicle, coming to a stop. The officer went to the passenger side door and told the driver to stop. There was a passenger in the truck and he yelled, “Go, go, go!” to the driver, who then pressed on the accelerator. The truck lurched forward, made a dramatic u-turn, hit another truck and came to a halt for a second time. This time, the officer approached the driver’s side but a man moved ahead of him and started banging on the driver’s side window telling the driver to stop. Police put that man in handcuffs to subdue him but it turned out that the truck that was hit had been his. Police released the man later. Warwick police took over with the truck driver and EG police cleared out.

1:34 a.m. – Police found a damaged “no parking” sign on Courthouse Lane off Main Street. It didn’t appear the sign had been hit; rather it looked more like it had been pulled out by someone.

1:52 a.m. – Police arrested a West Greenwich man, 40, for driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a minor after he was pulled over on Division Street. He told police he was driving home from a family birthday party in Warwick; his son, 9, was asleep in the back seat. Police smelled alcohol on the man and his eyes were bloodshot. After failing field sobriety tests, the man was taken into custody. At the station, his chemical breath tests showed levels of .215 percent and .214 percent; the legal limit is .08 percent. A family member picked up the child; police notified DCYF.