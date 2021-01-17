Police Log: Hand Grenades & Unusual Waiting Place

Monday, Jan. 4

5:07 p.m. – A caller reported suspicious activity on Westfield Drive. They claimed that a white Jeep Cherokee and a black pickup truck were lurking in the neighborhood, with occupants getting in and out of the vehicles. An officer investigated, and spoke with the operator of the white Jeep. The operator said he was a UPS delivery driver, and said a few other drivers were using personal vehicles for deliveries as well.

5:24 p.m. – A man told police that he had lost a bottle of pills, which he suspected he lost while boarding a RIPTA bus near 5600 Post Road. The man said his doctor told him to report the loss.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

11:03 a.m. – An employee of West Bay Laundry and Dry Cleaning on Post Road told police a customer was refusing to wear a mask. The customer left; police told the employee to contact them if the customer returned and refused to comply.

11:19 a.m. – An officer was dispatched to Ocean State Veterinary Specialists for specimen transport. The officer transported the specimen from there to RIDOH.

9:00 p.m. – Police received a call reporting a possibly intoxicated vehicle driver near New London Turnpike. However, the driver turned down Arnold Road towards Coventry, so Coventry PD took over.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

3:11 p.m. – A resident reported a lost black Tesla S key on Ann Drive. She said she spoke with neighbors who own Teslas, but the key did not belong to anyone in the area. The responding officer tagged the key and placed it in the hallway storage closet.

3:40 p.m. – The owner of East Greenwich Endodontics told police a former employee began pulling at the front door of her office and yelling demanding payment. The owner said she felt threatened by the former employee and asked for a No Trespass order to be put in place. An officer told the former employee of the order over the phone. The former employee said he was not threatening the owner, but would abide by the order. He added he would not be able to respond to the station to sign the order.

3:53 p.m. – A caller told police a group of kids were trying to get into an abandoned building on Lion Street. An officer spoke to the group, who said they were just riding their bikes. The building appeared secure with no signs of entry.

Thursday, Jan. 7

10:35 a.m. – Someone told police a woman was lying on the side of Division Road. She was found to be missing and was confirmed by Warwick police to be on the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) list. The woman was taken to Kent Hospital.

11:00 a.m. – A passing motorist near Shippee Road and Princess Pine Drive reported a potential domestic argument. The caller said a man appeared to be strong-arming a woman down the road. Officers investigated the surrounding area but didn’t find anything.

4:12 p.m. – A man told police his front door was egged. He did not want to file a report, just wanted to let police know about the incident.

Friday, Jan. 8

1:51 p.m. – A West Greenwich man alerted police after finding two military hand grenades while cleaning out the Division Road home of his late parents. The middle was drilled out of one of the grenades, but the other was intact. Police called in the state bomb squad and they determined both grenades were inert, but they took the second one to have it X-rayed to verify its status

9:23 p.m. – Someone told police about a van that had been idling for a while on Exchange Street. Police spoke with the driver, who said he was with an animal rescue organization and was trying to capture a pregnant cat in the area.

9:48 p.m. – A caller told police that three girls were lying on the floor of the Webster Bank vestibule on Main Street. Police spoke with the youths, who said they were waiting for one of their parents to pick them up. Police waited with the girls until the parent arrived.

Saturday, Jan. 9

4:33 p.m. – An employee of the End Zone Pub & Grille told police two patrons had left but appeared to be impaired. Police found the pair in the parking lot and they called a cab.

7:09 p.m. – A man turned in a set of keys with a Honda remote to the police that he’d found on King Street near the train trestle. Police went to the area and used the remote to find the car it was attached to. Using the vehicle’s registration number, the officer identified and contacted the owner of the keys.

Sunday, Jan. 10

3:07 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 48, on a Third District Court bench warrant after noticing he had left his car sitting at a gas pump at the Cumberland Farms on South County Trail for more than 20 minutes. The police officer decided to check on the man, who then left the car and entered the store. Police ran the car registration and it came back expired. The man had a warrant to be held without bail for failing to appear for an arraignment on a charge out of North Kingstown. Police took the man into custody without incident, processed him at the station and taken to the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston.

8:50 a.m. – Police had a pickup truck towed and seized the plates during a traffic stop after learning the vehicle’s registration was expired.