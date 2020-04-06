Police Log: Gunshots, Yelling & Loud Music

Editor’s Note: We are a little behind on our police log reports. This is a glimpse into the time before COVID-19 restrictions really came into play.

By Bethany Hashway and Elizabeth F. McNamara

Monday, March 9

2:41 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD with a woman who appeared to be intoxicated; rescue took her to the hospital.

3:23 p.m. – Police gave a ride home to a man whose power wheelchair died at the corner of Post Road and South Pierce.

4:31 p.m. – A caller told police about a car parked on Frenchtown Road with out-of-state plates. The driver had a flat and had left the scene to seek equipment. He returned and was going to get the tire patched. He called later to say he could not get it patched until Tuesday so the car would be there overnight.

5:02 p.m. – Several neighbors called to say an audible alarm from a house on Woodbridge had been sounding since 10 a.m. Police found two cell phone numbers for the residents and left messages.

Tuesday, March 10

12:41 a.m. – East Greenwich Police arrested a Providence man, 67, for driving on a suspended license, second offense, after he was involved in a car accident at Post and Forge roads. Routine checks turned up the suspension and he was issued a Third District Court summons.

9:27 a.m. – A Granite Drive resident told police about a suspicious car parked on the street overnight. The driver had been seen leaving the scene Monday in another car.

7:12 p.m. – An EG man told police he had been charged $499 for an iPhone 8 he had not purchased but was in his name. He then noticed at total of $13,300 had been withdrawn from his bank Bank of America accounts. All the transactions were made from two branches in Bakerfield, Calif. The iPhone was also purchased in Bakersfield using a driver’s license bearing his name and his Social Security number.

Wednesday, March 11

2:01 a.m. – A caller complained about a man who kept walking outside his house yelling. The man told police he was looking for his cell phone and yelling to himself.

6:24 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 40, for driving with a suspended license after he allegedly hit a pedestrian crossing Post Road at Cedar Avenue. The woman had been carrying her cat in a carrier. Police took the cat to the woman’s home and EGFD rescue took the woman to Kent Hospital for treatment. Police found the license suspension doing routine checks. He was also issued a summons for driving an unregistered car and driving without evidence of insurance.

5:32 p.m. – Police found the motor running in a car left in the lane of travel on Main Street. The driver, who was elderly, appeared and police told the driver to be more careful in the future.

5:34 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD on a report of a possible overdose on Crompton Avenue. It turned out to be two individuals who appeared to be extremely intoxicated. They were both taken to Kent Hospital.

10:47 p.m. – An EG resident told police he believed his wife had been drinking; an officer spoke with the man it was deemed there were “no issues at this time.”

Thursday, March 12

9:14 a.m. – Police responded to South County Trail in reference to a man trespassing in the building. The caller from Blackstone Property Management was indicating that a man was in the building whom didn’t belong there. Police arrived on scene where they were notified that the male had apparently stayed the night in a vacant suite in the medical building and didn’t have legal rights to be in the building. Police checked the building and located the suspect in one of the stairwells. He was issued a No Trespass order.

5:13 p.m. – Police got a call about an erratic operator on First Avenue; the driver said they were having issues with their back.

8:20 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick woman, 24, for driving a vehicle with a cancelled registration after she was stopped for speeding on Post Road. Checks showed the cancelled registration. She was issued a violation for the above infraction. Plates were seized and the vehicle was towed.

8:20 p.m. – The manager at Dave’s Market showed police video of a woman who put two protein bars in her purse under her jacket and left without paying. The manager said a employee had seen the woman take the bars. Using the license plate number captured on video, Dave’s was able to find the woman. Police told her she could pay for the bars or be arrested. The woman said she’d inadvertently put the bars into her purse after not finding hydrogen peroxide, the item she’d come in for. On Friday, she came to EGPD and paid $4.30 for the merchandise. She was issued a No Trespass order for Dave’s Market.

Friday, March 13

9:29 a.m. – Police checked on the well being of a man in the boat launch area off Crompton Avenue after a nurse asked police to check on him.

9:22 p.m. – A Lenihan Lane resident complained about the loud sound from nearby ATVs or dirt dirts; the caller said the sound was causing dogs to bark.

10:14 p.m. – Two people complained about music coming from the waterfront; police tracked it down to a boat docked near Nautika. The music was turned off.

Saturday, March 14

1:06 a.m. – A Warwick man, 24, was cited for driving a car with suspended registration after he was stopped for speeding on Main Street. He was issued a summons for the suspended registration and for speeding. Police seized the plates.

4:56 p.m. – A caller told police they’d heard gunshots coming from the area behind Camp Fogarty. Police found two people off of Tillinghast Road; they said they were ceasing activity for the day.

9:30 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 54, for simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct after police were called to the Oaks Tavern on Queen and Duke streets after a woman said she was assaulted. The woman said she’d been having problems with the EG woman and that the EG woman had come into the Oaks, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground. She said the EG woman had pulled clumps of her hair out, then left the bar. Police arrested the EG woman at her home; she was processed at the police station and released with a Third District Court summons.

10:19 p.m. – Police were called to help with an intoxicated patron at the Fireman’s Hall; a cab had been called for the person by the time police arrived.

11:02 p.m. – A caller told police about loud music coming from a house on Country Court. The person in question said he would turn down the music and shut an open door.

11:37 p.m. – A King Street resident told police his mother and her boyfriend were getting physical with him in an effort to get him to leave. The boyfriend ended up leaving for the night.

Sunday, March 15

11:20 p.m. – A passerby told police there was a damaged window at the Eldredge Field concession stand. Police found beer cans inside and a trash can lying on its side. The window, it turned out, was not broken but had just been pulled up.

3:40 p.m. – A caller told police about an intoxicated woman at the boat launch off Crompton Avenue.

7:28 p.m. – A caller told police about a young child walking along in the area of Kenyon Avenue; police were able to return the child to the mother. The officer checked the house and found the other children were fine; the child had left through a window unbeknownst to the mother.

8:32 p.m. – A woman told police she was upset because her children were not answering the phone and she was supposed to see them this day. Police referred her to family court.