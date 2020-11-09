Police Log: Golf Balls, A Thermos and a Wine-&-Dash

Monday, Oct. 26

12:21 p.m. – Police cited a Providence woman for driving with a suspended license after her car tapped another vehicle on the Route 95 northbound onramp off Division Street. There was no damage to either vehicle and the woman was picked up by her boss.

7:59 p.m. – A Mawney Brook Road resident heard something suspicious in the garage. Police found it was a skunk.

9:52 p.m. – A Main Street resident told police someone was trying to get into her apartment. Police found the property was secure and could not see any signs of a break-in.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

3:40 p.m. – A Marlborough Street man found a green Magna mountain bike on the edge of his property. The bicycle was taken to EGPD headquarters.

7:51 p.m. – A man and a woman were arguing near Greene Industries on Rocky Hollow Road so loudly that police were called. Both people told police they were fine and left the area separately.

10:10 p.m. – A woman was issued a no-trespass order at EGPD headquarters. She refused to sign the paperwork but left with the order.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

1:30 a.m. – Two people were asked to leave the field behind Frenchtown Elementary School on Frenchtown Road.

12:43 p.m. – A father and son got into an argument at their home. The son left the house for the day.

8:21 p.m. – A caller asked police to come to his house to look at his son’s backpack, which was full of items the caller did not think belonged to his son.

9:28 p.m. – A South Pierce Road man called police to report suspicious activity in the barn on the property. It turned out to be the grandson of the property owner.

Thursday, Oct. 29

8:16 a.m. – A vehicle with a flat tire parked at Peirce and Melrose Streets was issued a 24-hour notice. It would be towed if not removed by the next day.

Friday, Oct. 30

2:06 a.m. – Police checked on an idling vehicle on Melrose and Peirce streets to find the driver finishing a phone call.

11:30 a.m. – An EG resident told police that he was being harassed by a man who had hit golf balls in his direction at Scalloptown Park in May. When the golfer was asked to stop he told the resident he knew where he lived and he would smash his car windows with the gold club. One day over the summer, the man found a dead skunk on his back steps. Recently the man was at Scalloptown Park and heard his name called – it was the golfer. The man felt threatened because he didn’t know the other man. He was able to provide the police with the other man’s license plate number. Police said to contact them if he heard from the golfer again.

11:45 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her ex-boyfriend had violated a Family Court restraining order when he sent text messages and left voicemails, including one where the man can be heard saying, “Unblock me … don’t make me have to threaten you.” EGPD issued a warrant for the Johnston man’s arrest.

12 p.m. – An Ocean State Veterinary Specialists technician was bitten on the hand by a 6-year-old cockapoo whose rabies vaccines were up to date.

1:47 p.m. – A Pine Glen Drive resident had to go to South County Health Express Care after his 12-year-old beagle scratched him while they were playing. The dog was up on its rabies vaccine.

6 p.m. – A Tillinghast Road resident used his chainsaw to chop up a tree in the roadway and move it to clear the way for traffic.

6:24 p.m. – A woman called police about a silver thermos by a tree near the parking lot of Crestar Picture Framing on Liberty Street, saying it seemed odd to her. Police moved the thermos toward the front door of the building.

10:03 p.m. – An employee of End Zone Pub and Grille told police she was having trouble with a patron who refused to leave. The man was taken to the hospital.

Saturday, Oct. 31

1:56 a.m. – A South County Trail resident called police about cries in the area. It turned out to be a loud television.

4:40 p.m. – A caller told police a white car appearing to be driven by a teenager was moving erratically in the vicinity of Miss Fry Drive and Moosehorn Road.

5:19 p.m. – A caller told police the driver of a white SUV was making rude gestures to people on Cindy Ann Drive and Middle Road out with their children trick-or-treating.

7:31 p.m. – An Atherton Road resident told police someone had put cheese on her vehicle and that a resident from nearby Mayflower Drive reported the same.

8:52 p.m. – An EG resident told police he was struck by the side mirror of a passing truck while walking home on South County Trail from the Park n’ Ride off Route 4. The man stated two people in the vehicle yelled at him and the driver turned the lights off as the car headed to North Kingstown after he was hit. The man did not appear to be seriously injured. Police used a piece of the broken mirror to determine the vehicle was a Ford Ranger pickup truck made between 2006 and 2011.

10:08 p.m. – A caller told police a car parked at a house on Lenihan Lane had been running for a couple of hours. Police spoke with the homeowner, who said the engine had been left on because the battery needed charging.

10:27 p.m. – A Westfield Drive resident said someone had been banging on their front door. Police could see footprints between the front door and the street but a search of the area turned up negative.

10:37 p.m. – A man in a long parka dine-and-dashed at Mainstreet Coffee and escaped in a Chrysler 300. The man had two cabernets, a Montepulciano, and a pinot noir totalling $40. Representatives for Main Street Coffee did not wish to press charges.

11:56 p.m. – A man told police another car was blocking him in the parking lot behind Bank of America and refusing to move. With police assistance, both drivers left.

Sunday, Nov. 1

1:49 a.m. – A Shippeetown Road resident told police that her neighbor was blasting music and their dog was in her yard barking. The neighbors told police they had just installed a new stereo system and didn’t realize the outdoor speaker was on. They turned off the music and told police they would go collect their dog.

7:54 a.m. – Police arrested a EG man, 24, on two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct after he allegedly struck his father and threw him to the floor during an argument. The house appeared to be in disarray; the mother admitted throwing a bowl of oatmeal at her son.

4:30 p.m. – A police officer reported his car was struck while traveling through a green light on Division Street at the intersection of the Route 95 off ramp. The other car was making a right on red turn and the driver lost control on the wet pavement (it was raining). No one was injured in the incident.