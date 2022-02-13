Police Log: Glockenspiel Grab & Tenant Trouble

Monday, Jan. 31

8:28 a.m. – Police stopped a Coventry man, 37, after seeing him driving 70 mph on Crompton Road, a 25 mph zone. The license plates on the truck were suspended, so the truck was towed. The man was not happy with his truck being towed and referred to one of the police officers as “Capt. Douchebag.”

11:42 a.m. – An EG resident told police his car was towed to a repair shop in Providence Jan. 27 but when the resident contacted the repair shop on Jan. 31, he was told the car never arrived. The tow company, however, said they had left the car at the lot with the keys on the visor because the repair company was closed. EGPD told the resident he should file a stolen car report with Providence police.

3:07 p.m. – An EG real estate agent told police she’d received a threatening phone call from the tenant of a property for sale in Warwick. The tenant was unhappy because they would have to move once the property was sold. According to the agent, the Warwick resident said they would kill the listing agent if that agent returned to the apartment. Police spoke with the tenant, who said she was going to move out but needed a few more days. She reiterated her threat to hurt anyone who entered the residence without permission, stating she had the right to shoot any intruder. EGPD alerted Warwick police, who said they were aware of the situation.

4:43 p.m. – A Brisas Circle resident told police his fence on the First Avenue side of the property had been damaged, possibly from a snow plow during the blizzard.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

10 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Police worked to get some cars moved off of Main Street and one from the boat launch so Department of Public Works employees could clear the snow from Main Street sidewalks and parking lanes overnight. (Find out more about the snow removal HERE.)

Wednesday, Feb. 2

10:14 a.m. – Police cited a West Warwick man, 27, for driving with a suspended registration after he was pulled over on Kenyon Avenue for driving without a front license plate and an expired inspection sticker. Police had the car towed from the scene and gave the driver his citations.

1:31 p.m. – A truck got stuck under the drive through sign at the McDonald’s on New London Turnpike. The truck was freed without damage.

4:08 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 24, for driving with a suspended license after he turned right from Main Street north to London Street without using his turn signal. He also had license plate covers on both his license plates. Routine checks turned up the license violation. Because he was near his workplace, he was allowed to park his car and have his wife come to pick it up.

5:54 p.m. – A nursing home resident told police she needed a nurse to come to her room. Police called the facility and a nurse was sent to her room.

9:09 p.m. – Police arrested an Exeter man, 18, for driving with a suspended license after he was seen driving north on Post Road with one of his headlights out. Police noted the freezing rain and dark conditions as additional reasons to pull the man over since it would be hard for other drivers to see him. Police stopped the man in the parking lot at The Trap on Old Forge Road, gave him his court summons and let him leave his car in the parking lot and get a ride with a friend.

Thursday, Feb. 3

10:19 a.m. – Someone from EGHS told police a trumpet and the music bars from a glockenspiel had gone missing over the weekend of Jan. 22-23. The trumpet was valued at $900 and the music bars were valued at $1,200.

6:41 p.m. – The EG owner of two dogs told police she thought one of her dogs bit the other dog in the neck while they were playing outside in the backyard. The owner was told to quarantine both dogs for 10 days.

Friday, Feb. 4

12:58 p.m. – An EG woman whose daughter had recently died in a car accident told police she had been harassed by someone she believed was somehow connected to the man who has been charged in her daughter’s death.

Saturday, Feb. 5

6:03 p.m. – Police warned La Massaria valet drivers about parking violations.

Sunday, Feb. 6

2:17 p.m. – A Warwick resident told police his car had been damaged when driving over a pothole on Middle Road at Balsam. Police placed a traffic cone in the pothole pending the arrival of a crew from DPW. The driver was told to send a copy of the repair invoice to the station.

3:41 p.m. – An employee of Hanaford Elementary alerted police that trash cans had been dumped in the parking lot.