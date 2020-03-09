Police Log: Fragrant Shoplifting; Ministerial Scam

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Monday, Feb. 17

3:41 p.m. – A caller told police about a pothole on Castle Street about 100 feet from Queen Street. Police left a message with the highway garage.

10:22 p.m. – A Peirce Street resident told police two people were banging on his front door for the third night in a row.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

10:37 a.m. – Police cited a Cranston man for driving with a suspended registration after he was pulled over on Division Street because of an out-of-date inspection sticker. The car was towed from the scene.

2:41 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick woman for driving with suspended car registration and having a cell phone in hand after she was pulled over for the cell phone violation on Division Street.

4:41 p.m. – Police cited a man for having his car registration cancelled after a report of an erratic driver in the drive-thru at McDonald’s on Division Street. Police tested the man to see if he was under the influence but found he was not.

9 p.m. – The owner of Victor’s Restaurant on Post Road told police the eatery had gotten two calls earlier in the day for takeout food that were never picked up, one for $12.95 and one for $69.12. He tried to call the number used in the second order but it was out of service.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

7:34 a.m. – Police arrested an Achusnet, Mass., man, 30, on a 3rd District Court bench warrant after he was pulled over because of a broken tail light while driving on Frenchtown Road. Routine checks turned up the warrant out of Warwick; he was taken to the station, processed, then turned over to Warwick PD. The man’s girlfriend drove the car from the scene.

7:48 a.m. – Police assisted EGFD after a fire alarm went off at 207 Main St. Although there was a lock box, no key was inside so firefighters had to pry open the front door. The inside checked out OK but the door could not be resecured. Police were going to try to find the owner.

9:35 a.m. – Police noticed a car parked in the lot at Eldredge Elementary with a flat tire. (The lot was empty because school was closed for February break.) Routine checks showed the car’s registration was cancelled so police seized the plates. Police left a tag on the car that it would be towed if not moved within 24 hours.

10:46 a.m. – Police cited a Scituate man for driving an unregistered car without an inspection sticker after he was pulled over when police noticed the car did not have an inspection sticker.

2:31 p.m. – Police notified DEM about a dead deer on the side of South County Trail.

11:27 p.m. – A large car was parked in the lot at Frenchtown Elementary School on Frenchtown Road. The driver was lost; the driver was sent on their way.

Thursday, Feb. 20

5:51 a.m. – Police noticed smoke coming from Willie’s Shell Station on Post Road. Upon investigation, they found the smoke was coming from a vehicle being worked on at the garage.

10:19 a.m. – The minister of the Methodist church told police two parishioners had told him about a scam involving texts from an unknown person saying the minister was seeking donations and E-Bay gift cards could be purchased to make those donations. Neither parishioner bought the gift cards; the minister said he thought it was a scam.

10:20 a.m. – An EG resident turned in a wallet he found while running on Tanglewood Drive. The wallet contained a driver’s license, debit card and $80 cash. Police left a message about the wallet with a family member of the wallet’s owner.

4:49 p.m. – A King Street resident told police about a loud argument going on nearby. Police found the argument was happening over the phone and that everyone was OK.

6:31 p.m. – A Queen Street resident told police she needed to park her car on the street because bar patrons often parked in front of her driveway.

8:29 p.m. – A Duke Street resident told police she wanted her ex out of the house. Police spoke with the ex, who was waiting for a pick up.

8:31 p.m. – A Tanglewood resident told police there was some ding-dong-ditch happening in the area.

Friday, Feb. 21

8:59 a.m. – A caller told police she had hit an unknown animal in the vicinity of First and Virginia avenues.

11:30 a.m. – Police were called to deal with two people arguing from their cars in front of a house on Cedar Avenue. The participants, both from Warwick, had differing stories, though both said they had formerly been a couple. Eventually police learned they were arguing over a car repair bill. Both left the area with no further dispute.

12:40 p.m. – A Robin Circle resident told police her car and house had been egged sometime overnight. She asked police to document the incident.

1:29 p.m. – A caller told police about a pothole at Main Street and Courthouse Lane. Police notified the highway department.

3:55 p.m. – The manager at Dave’s Market at 1000 Division Street told police he noticed two women had shoplifted while reviewing surveillance video from Thursday. The first woman came in with several reusable shopping bags and a large purse. She eventually left with a full shopping cart of merchandise. The second woman did not leave with any merchandise but could be seen in the video helping the first woman select merchandise and then loading it with her into a dark colored sedan.

7:28 p.m. – A caller told police about a car with out-of-state places parked in a handicapped spot at Cole Middle School. Police said the owner was moving the car.

Saturday, Feb. 22

12:04 a.m. – A caller told police about continuous honking coming from a car parked on Main Street. Police found the driver was asleep; he was taken to the station to await pickup from a friend.

12:55 p.m. – A caller told police about a pothole at Cliff Street and First Avenue; police placed a cone to mark the spot and notified the highway garage.

5:21 p.m. – A resident told police about prank phone calls they had received. Police spoke with the caller. Police advised both parties not to call each other.

8:42 p.m. – An Exeter woman told police someone took her dealer plate while her car was parked on Duke Street at Queen Street. She said she was away from the car for about 90 minutes and that someone also had left a long scratch along the back hatch door.

Sunday, Feb. 23

12:12 p.m. – Police found a person slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car parked at the Frenchtown Road park-and-ride. The person was resting.

12:31 p.m. – The manager of CVS on South County Trail told police two men and one woman had shoplifted about 100 boxes of perfume from the store shelves, worth between $3,000 and $6,000. Video surveillance captured the incident. One of the men walked into the store carrying a large black bag. They left in a white Chrysler; the CVS representative was able to supply the license plate number, which came back to a 2019 Buick owned by a Warwick woman who did not match the description of the woman in the video. Warwick police went to the woman’s address; the car was not there.

1:02 p.m. – Police found a King Street resident burning cardboard in the backyard. The fire was extinguished.

5:50 p.m. – A Long Street resident told police about a suspicious person on the street. The police found it was someone surveying the street for new sidewalks.

9:20 p.m. – A River Farm resident told police two suspicious men, dressed in black and camouflage, were in the neighborhood earlier in the day and returned this evening.

Monday, Feb. 24

3:17 a.m. – A Main Street resident told police she wanted her roommate to leave. Police found the two had been arguing over living arrangements; both residents stayed home.