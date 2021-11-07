Police Log: Forbidden DJ, Smashed Pumpkins, Downed Cyclist 

Monday, October 25

9:15 a.m. – A Rosewood Court resident said she noticed a broken pair of binoculars at the edge of her driveway. They did not belong to her husband so they concerned her; police found nothing suspicious.

11:09 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 36, on Post Road for driving with a suspended registration; the inspection sticker was also outdated, so the vehicle was towed.

4:10 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 34, for driving with an expired license after he was involved in an accident on Route 4. The Warwick man told police he was hit from behind by a car that was following behind him very closely. He got off the highway and the other car got off too. Routine checks turned up the license violation.

6:08 p.m. – An off-duty officer informed police of a possibly disoriented elderly man on South County Trail; the man was located, and his wife picked him up.

6:18 p.m. – An EG resident said her daughter packed a bag and walked out of the house after an argument. Police notified RISP and other agencies; they checked the area and found the youth.

7:44 p.m. – A King Street resident told police Amazon sent her a notification saying her package had been delivered to her doorstep on Sunday but the package was gone when she went to get it. The woman said she checked with her neighbors, but they had not seen the package, or anyone who might have taken it. She said she did not want to press charges but wanted the incident documented so she could place a new order.

7:53 p.m. – A Brayton Street resident said two cars keep parking overnight across from his driveway entrance; the owner of the cars moved them and was advised of parking rules.

Tuesday, October 26

7:41 a.m. – Police notified DPW of a struck turkey on Frenchtown Road.

11:47 a.m. – An individual spoke to police about a no trespass order.

12:21 p.m. – Police responded to the area of King Street and Water Street for a report of a downed wire. EGFD, who was already at the scene, noted that the wire had been hanging too low and said a tractor trailer struck it while passing under it. Police spoke with the driver and found the truck’s height was within code. EGFD secured the wire and made a notification to have it fixed.

Wednesday, October 27

12:59 a.m. – Police responded to King Street where a residence’s scaffolding fell and brought down wires. National Grid responded and removed the wires.

2:44 a.m. – Police removed tree limbs from Mawney Street.

5:46 a.m. – A caller said tree limbs were in the southbound lanes of Howland Farm Road; police notified National Grid.

5:57 a.m. – Police responded to Frenchtown Road for a report of a hit deer; the deer was put down and police notified DEM.

6:22 a.m. – A caller reported a downed power line blocking Kenyon Avenue. Police cut the line and notified Cox Cable.

6:32 a.m. – A caller told police trees were down across South Road.

6:44 a.m. – A caller said a downed tree was blocking Kenyon Avenue.

9:39 a.m. – Police responded to Harwood Road where a tree was down on secondary lines to a house; police notified National Grid.

Thursday, October 28

4:23 a.m. – A caller reported a hit deer near Division Street; the deer was gone when police arrived.

6:01 a.m. – A caller reported a wire down in a Post Road parking lot. Police moved the wire to the telephone pole’s base.

9:21 a.m. – The minister at the Lutheran Church told police someone using her name sent texts to various people requesting they purchase gift cards for people with cancer. The woman said the number associated with the texts was not hers and she sent a message telling people not to purchase any gift cards because she did not send the text. As of now, it is unknown if any gift cards were purchased.

10:44 a.m. – Police responded to South County Trail after someone attempted to break into a vehicle. The caller said she saw a man rummaging through a coworker’s vehicle and, when the man saw he was being watched, he got into his car, which was parked beside the co-worker’s vehicle, and drove away. The caller noted that the man drove a small, beige-colored sports utility vehicle and believed he had Texas plates. The owner of the car told police she had not locked it and said nothing was damaged or missing. Police planned to review video footage.

2:28 p.m. – Police notified National Grid of a tree limb on Shippee Road that was resting on wires.

5:52 p.m. – Police responded to South Country Trail for a report of a hit deer. The deer was put down, and police told the driver he was able to keep the animal. The man loaded the deer into his son’s truck; the driver’s vehicle was towed.

7:59 p.m. – Police cited a West Warwick man, 34, on Division Street for driving with a suspended registration. Police had been running routine checks at a motor vehicle accident when they learned of the suspended registration. The driver said he had been unaware; the vehicle was towed.

10:23 p.m. – Police responded to Division Road where a vehicle hit a Coventry man on a bike. The cyclist said the left side of his body was sore and he was having trouble moving. A witness said he was traveling behind the involved vehicle when he heard a loud bang – he thought the vehicle hit a mailbox until he saw the cyclist on the side of the road. The witness said the vehicle kept going and believed it was a dark-colored SUV. The cyclist was brought to the hospital.

Friday, October 29

4:43 p.m. – An off-duty EG firefighter said a man riding his bike near Frenchtown Road kept falling off; police checked his well-being.

5:42 p.m. – An EG man told police he’d had a truck towed that he found in his parking lot. A few minutes after the tow company left, the truck owner appeared, and the man advised the owner that his truck was towed. The truck owner allegedly said, “You just made an enemy, I’ll get you back.” The man asked the truck owner what he meant, but the other man walked away. While police spoke with the parking lot owner, the truck owner came over and told police he never threatened the man and had not realized he’d parked in a lot for a separate residence.

10:02 p.m. – A babysitter on Cindy Ann Drive told police there were a lot of vehicles outside and people were wandering around and making a lot of noise. She said someone knocked on the door but when she looked out, no one was there. Police checked the area and did not hear any disturbances.

11:40 p.m. – Police conducted a compliance check at Low Key, a bar on Main Street, at Town Hall’s request and found the establishment was in violation of its liquor license by having a DJ. Police spoke with one of the owners who said he did not handle that part of the business and would speak to his partner about it. He said as far as he knew, they were allowed to have a DJ.

Saturday, October 30

1:23 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 40, on a bench warrant; he was working at a bar on Main Street and police were investigating something there and they learned of the warrant. He was processed at EGPD, then taken to the Adult Correctional Institutions.

8:55 a.m. – Police observed a man sleeping in his car near Marlborough Street and Long Street; he was sent on his way.

10:16 a.m. – A woman told police she was driving on South County Trail when she struck a water main cover that was partially sticking up out of the ground – the covers are normally flush with the road’s surface. She said both tires on the passenger side were flattened, and her vehicle had to be towed. Police located the cover and notified Kent County Water Authority.

2:13 p.m. – An EG man told police he turned onto Howland Road and got a flat tire after driving through a puddle. The man said the repairs cost about $160, but he’d get an exact amount when he picked up his vehicle.

5:04 p.m. – A caller said the manhole cover at the Division Street and Love Lane intersection was raised, causing a road hazard. Police replaced the cover and placed a traffic cone on top of it.

7:08 p.m. – A caller told police a man in East Greenwich Square was yelling in the parking lot and acting strangely. Police saw him heading toward McDonalds where he peacefully ate his food in the restaurant. They spoke with him, and he checked out okay.

8:21 p.m. – A caller near Division Street said one of the windows of her car was smashed while she was at work. Police took photos.

10:09 p.m. – A caller told police she saw a man sleeping on a bench at Academy Field earlier. She said a tarp was now over the bench, and she was concerned that the person needed shelter. Police checked the area and found the tarp and some clothing, but the man was not there.

10:42 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 43, for driving while intoxicated (second offense) and for refusing to submit to a chemical test after he was involved in a car accident at Division Street and Route 2. A driver told police she was in the right lane when she saw the white SUV coming in her direction; it did not appear to slow down so she attempted to move to her right to avoid being hit. The SUV struck the car next to her and then hers – other people’s stories matched hers. Police then approached the white SUV; the driver appeared intoxicated. He used his right hand to hold himself up and his words were slurred. He said he had not been drinking. After police said they didn’t believe him, he said he’d been drinking at a friend’s house earlier. The man failed field sobriety tests and was brought to EGPD. He said he would wait until later in the morning to call his wife because he didn’t think she would answer. He was also cited for moving violations.

11:53 p.m. – Police were driving by Low Key on Main Street when they heard the fire alarm going off and saw customers standing around outside. One of the owners said he thought someone pulled the alarm, but it was determined that the club’s fog machine activated the system. Police also observed a DJ present and advised the owner again that the bar was not supposed to have a DJ. The owner said he did not believe that was accurate; he said he spoke with his attorney, and they are going to resolve it on Monday.

Sunday, October 31

1:18 a.m. – Police checked on the police boat at the town dock after a report that it was listing. They found the boat partially submerged in the water; the harbormaster was contacted and the boat was later taken to a boatyard for evaluation and repair. Mechanical problems, not vandalism, appeared to be the cause of the problem.

3:10 a.m. – Police found smashed pumpkins in the front parking lot of Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School.

11:41 a.m. – A caller said a group of adults were drinking in the East Greenwich High School parking lot; it turned out to be a group of people drinking water after a basketball game.

12:56 p.m. – A Hemlock Drive resident said she saw a car parked in front of her house last night; this morning she noticed eggs and other damage to her house.

1:50 p.m. – A woman said a vehicle hit her car on Division Street and left the scene; police would check the area for video footage.

2:07 p.m. – The 911 operator told police someone had called and there was a woman yelling in the background; the caller then hung up. Police visited the residence and found it was a verbal argument – the man agreed to leave the apartment.

6:17 p.m. – A man said a vehicle had been parked in front of his girlfriend’s house for two days and had not moved; police gave the vehicle a 24-hour tag.

8:29 p.m. – Police reported to Low Key and informed the owner that he was in violation of his liquor license by having a DJ for the third evening in a row. The owner said he paid the DJ for Halloween weekend and was not aware he could not have a DJ in Low Key before this week. He said he would speak with the town for clarification.