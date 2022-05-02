Police Log: Flying Lemons, Flying Debris

Monday, April 18

7:56 a.m. – A caller told police there was a dead cat on Tillinghast Road. Police picked up the animal and took it to NK Animal Hospital.

10:03 a.m. – Police put down a coyote after it had been hit by a car on Division Street at First Avenue and was attempting to walk. Police notified DEM.

3:43 p.m. – A caller told police drivers were speeding on Jefferson Drive, making it dangerous for children playing outside. Police posted an officer on the road; the officer did not witness any violations.

4:37 p.m. – A caller told police they narrowly avoided a collision while trying to exit Vistas on the Trail on South County Trail with a small SUV heading north.

8:08 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 31, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over for tailgating on New London Turnpike. The man told police right away he knew his license was suspended for failing to make child support payments. Police confirmed the suspension (second offense) and gave him a district court summons. A family member arrived to drive the car home.

Tuesday, April 19

12:07 a.m. – Police told people at the boat ramp on Crompton Avenue town ordinance did not allow them to be there.

8:56 a.m. – A Marlborough Street resident told police debris from a neighboring building under construction blew into his car during the storm overnight, damaging it. The top of the car was ripped and the car had scratches and dents. Police left a message with the contractor doing the work on the neighboring property.

4:59 p.m. – Police arrested Warwick woman, 37, on a warrant for driving with a suspended license and obstructing police after she was stopped by Warwick police. The violations stemmed from a car accident she was in on March 30. She was processed at the station and released with a district court summons. They also arrested a Lincoln man, 31, on a warrant for obstructing police (during that same March 30 accident) when he came to the station to pick up his girlfriend, the Warwick woman.

5:32 p.m. – Police cited an East Greenwich man for driving with a suspended car registration after they pulled him over on Old Forge Road because of a broken brake light. Police had his car towed.

Wednesday, April 20

4:55 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 32, for driving with an expired license after he was stopped on Duke Street because part of his license plate was obscured. Routine checks showed his license expired on April 15. Police gave him a district court summons on the expired license and a citation for the obscured plate. Police allowed the man to park the car near his residence downtown.

Thursday, April 21

12:18 a.m. – Security at the former Bostitch building on South County Trail reported a deer head near the entrance; a coyote appears to have brought the head there.

12:43 p.m. – A resident complained about noise from landscapers on Reilly Avenue.

Friday, April 22

12:18 p.m. – A caller told police there was a Black man “walking and stumbling” in the vicinity of On Semiconductor on South County Trail. Police spoke with the man and found he worked there and had no issues.

2:23 p.m. – A caller told police there was a car with Carolina plates parked on Cavalier Drive and the caller did not believe it belonged to anyone in the neighborhood. Police checked the car’s registration and found it was valid; they could not locate the owner.

6:57 p.m. – The foreman for a contractor working on South County Trail told police people at the apartments nearby keep removing their road signs.

Saturday, April 23

12:06 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown woman, 35, for simple assault, possessing a weapon other than a gun and disorderly conduct after she threw lemons slices at a bartender at End Zone because the bartender refused to serve her since she did not have an ID. The bartender asked the woman to leave but she refused. The NK woman’s two friends escorted her out of the bar but one of them kicked the door so hard it no longer closed properly. Police located the woman just over the EG line on Post Road in North Kingstown. She acknowledged she’d gotten into an argument with the bartender over not being served and said she was sorry about throwing the lemon pieces. She was taken into custody and during a pat down, police found a pocket knife over the legal limit on her person.

1:38 p.m. – A woman told police she’d been receiving harassing and sexually explicit text messages from a number she didn’t know but the texter appeared to have information about her. The phone number was not attached to a name; police told the woman to block the number.

4:15 p.m. – A pet owner at Ocean State Vet was unable to pay for the cost of treatment so she turned the animal over to the EG Animal Control Officer in hopes someone could be found to pay for the treatment.

11:32 p.m. – A taxi cab driver called police because their passenger, 79, was locked out of her house. Police arrived and helped the woman gain access to her home.

Sunday, April 24

9:08 a.m. – Police cited an East Greenwich man for driving an unregistered car after he was pulled over because he had no front license plate and was wearing earphones while driving. The driver told police the car was unregistered and that he’d attached his plate from a former car on the back (it was attached with a zip tie). In addition to the registration citation, he was cited for improper use of a license plate, driving with headphones, using a zip tie to attach a license plate, and not displaying a front license plate. Police had the car towed.

3:56 p.m. – A Brookside Drive resident told police her mailbox was damaged. On footage from her Nest video surveillance camera, police could see an SUV hit the mailbox at 1:45 a.m. but police could not make out any identifying details.