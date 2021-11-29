Police Log: Flaming Truck, Reckless Drivers, Drunkenness

Monday, Nov. 15

8:13 a.m. – Police were called to the parking lot at Thorpe’s Wine & Spirits along with EGFD because of a delivery truck on fire. The driver explained he’d come from the warehouse of liquor distributor Johnson Brothers in North Kingstown. He said he saw white smoke coming from the engine when he pulled into the Thorpe’s parking lot and immediately turned the truck off. The smoke turned dark and suddenly there were flames so he called 911. Several members of the Teamsters union showed up and yelled, “Scab! Scab delivery!” (There have been ongoing protests.) EGFD put out the fire; the contents were transferred to another truck but the driver’s wallet and two cell phones left inside the cab of the truck were destroyed.

12:25 p.m. – After getting a R.I. Dept. of Health report of a dog bite in EG on Nov. 13, police spoke with the victim who said a dog bit him when he was delivering a package to a house on Diplomat Drive. The dog bit him in the calf and he went to urgent care for treatment. The owner of the dog said it was up to date on its rabies vaccine. Police said the dog must be quarantined for 10 days.

4:30 p.m. – An EG resident told police she had made two Venmo payments totaling $699 for a “bar cart” advertised on Facebook marketplace but the seller had stopped responding and the item had not been delivered. Police told the resident to file a report with Facebook.

8:46 p.m. – A driver on Adirondack Drive told police she had struck a deer that appeared to be in pain. Police used a shotgun to put down the deer and notified DEM.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

12:17 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 20, for driving with a suspended driver’s permit after he was stopped for speeding (52 mph in a 25 mph zone) on Division Street near Heritage Drive. Routine checks turned up the permit suspension. He was issued a District Court summons and a speeding ticket and released.

12:40 p.m. – Police arrested a Foster man, 27, for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license after he led EGPD on a chase from South Country Trail north to Frenchtown Road west to Tillinghast Road north, to Middle Road west to Carrs Pond Road north maintaining an average speed of 65 mph, slowing only a little through the turns by veering into the oncoming traffic lane. At Division Road, the man turned left and finally pulled over. By this time, several police were on the scene and had guns drawn for a felony car stop. In addition to the driver, there were two passengers, including a child, and a dog. The chase began in Narragansett, where the driver had hit a police car there. NPD followed the driver up Route 4 but let EGPD take over when the driver took the South County Road exit. The man said he hadn’t stopped because he knew there was a warrant for his arrest and he didn’t want his friend’s car to be towed. He said he did not have a license. Police confirmed both the warrant and the license info. Narragansett police came to take the man. The passengers and the dog were picked up by family members at the EG police station.

5:08 p.m. – Police arrested a Cranston woman, 25, after coming upon her car in a ditch off Division Road. The engine was still running and the woman, crying, was having difficulty turning it off. She said she could get home if police would just help get her out of the ditch. Police could smell alcohol on the woman’s breath. She said she had had one shot earlier in the afternoon at a friend’s house. Police said she appeared to be too intoxicated to drive and the woman agreed, saying she probably shouldn’t have been driving. Her preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .241. She failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. Police noticed a partly empty bottle of 99 Bananas on the floor of the passenger seat. At the station, the woman’s blood alcohol tests showed .191 and .201 respectively (the legal limit is .08). She was given a District Court summons and released to family members.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

7:28 p.m. – A Graham Way resident told police she saw someone coming out of her house when she returned home. Police checked the area and called in K-9s from the state police and URI police. The incident remains under investigation.

8 p.m. – An Oakwood Drive resident asked police to check the residence after hearing someone banging on the house. The property checked clear.

11:21 p.m. – A driver told police he hit a deer on Division at Moosehorn. The deer ran off and there was no damage to the car.

Thursday, Nov. 18

2:30 a.m. – Police noticed three people sitting at the bar at Low Key, a bar on Main Street, and found it was three associates of the business and they appeared to be drunk. One of the three told police he was aware they were not supposed to be drinking at the bar past 1 a.m. closing time. The Town Council will take up the matter at its meeting Dec. 13.

4:49 p.m. – A Cedar Road resident told police she believed someone had been on the second floor of her house that afternoon. She had arrived home around 2 and thought she’d heard something upstairs and called her son’s name. There was no response. She left an hour later, having secured the sliding glass door in the back. She returned home a half hour later and noticed the sliding door was now unlocked, though closed. She called police at this point; nothing appeared to be missing.

8:10 p.m. – An EG woman told police she returned home to find her front door kicked in. She said she thought it was her daughter and her daughter’s friend because of similar behavior in the past. She did not want to press charges, only to have the incident documented.

Friday, Nov. 19

4:07 p.m. – A caller told police about an older man hitchhiking.

5:24 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick woman, 20, for simple assault and disorderly conduct after an incident on New England Turnpike on Nov. 16 at around 5 p.m., when the woman allegedly blocked another driver, then reached into that driver’s car, grabbed a coffee from the car and threw it at the driver, who had gotten out of the car to take a photo of the West Warwick woman’s license plate. The West Warwick woman left after that and the other driver reported the incident to EGPD, which issued a warrant after the West Warwick woman said she would come into the station on Tuesday but did not show up. She called on Friday to confirm the warrant, then came in. She was processed, given a District Court summons and released.

7:12 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD after a caller told police a man who appeared very drunk was walking on Main Street near 5th Avenue, stumbling into traffic. EGFD took the man to the hospital.

11:29 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown woman, 37, for driving while intoxicated after police noticed her driving south on Main Street with no headlights on. She smelled of alcohol and police noticed two open alcohol containers in the center console. She said she had been drinking in East Greenwich. Police ran checks on the driver; when the officer returned to talk with the woman, the open containers were now gone. She denied having had any open containers in the car. When she got out, police saw they had been shoved into the door pocket and were spilling. The woman failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. At the station, she refused to take a chemical breath test. She was given a District Court summons for the suspected DUI and a traffic court summons for refusing the breath test as well as citations for failing to have headlights on and a laned roadway violation.

Saturday, Nov. 20

1:08 a.m. – A Coventry man, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he allegedly hit a stop sign at Division Street and First Avenue. Police could smell alcohol on the man when they met with him. He said he’d been at McKinley’s Bar and that his car had “died.” He appeared surprised when the officer told him he’d hit a stop sign. He refused field sobriety tests but acknowledged he’d messed up. He was taken into custody; at the station he refused to take a chemical breath test. He was issued a District Court summons and a traffic court summons for refusing to take the breath test.

2:54 a.m. – A man walking on Main Street near Friendship Street told police he had gotten separated from his friends. Police took him to the station to await a ride.

7:32 p.m. – A Beechcrest Road resident told police she saw four youths donning Halloween masks outside her house. Her husband went outside and chased them away.

9:17 p.m. – A caller told police there was a small fire in the parking lot at Crestar Picture Framing on Liberty Street and people standing around it. Police found the youth who started the fire; they dropped the boy off with his father.

11:42 p.m. – EGPD assisted West Greenwich police with a man barricaded in his home with a gun. The man ended up surrendering.

Sunday, Nov. 21

5:24 p.m. – Police noticed children watching the train tracks at the bottom Division Street but parents were nearby.