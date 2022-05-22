Police Log: Fireworks, Colorful Language & Parking Woes

Monday, May 9

10:57 a.m. – Police arrested a West Greenwich man, 21, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over at the Seasons Market at Frenchtown and South County Trail for going 50 mph on Tillinghast Road, a 25 mph road. The man said he hadn’t realized he was speeding but said he was aware his license was suspended. Police gave him a district court summons for the suspended license and a speeding ticket. The man called a family member to come get the car and give him a ride.

5:25 p.m. – A caller told police they saw a youth on the train tracks trying to photograph a passing train. Amtrak halted traffic while officers investigated; they did not find anyone.

Tuesday, May 10

10:40 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 52, on two warrants for failing to appear in court after NKPD told an EG officer on routine patrol on Frenchtown Road they were looking for the man. The EG officer was able to pull up his photo and then saw the man walking on Frenchtown Road. He was taken into custody without incident, processed at the station, then taken to Kent County Courthouse.

1:42 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 34, for driving while intoxicated after he was pulled over on Main Street because he was seen veering left and right on First Avenue. He’d first attracted police attention because his registration stickers were outdated. The man smelled strongly of alcohol. He told police he had a drinking problem and was on his way to rehab. But when police asked him to get out of his car, he got annoyed, asking why, using more colorful language. Despite his annoyance, he complied with field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and brought to the station for processing. He continued to argue with officers and he refused a chemical breath test as well as to sign paperwork. In a cell, he used his thumb and forefinger to make a gun pointing it at his temple, so police called for EGFD rescue to take the man to the hospital for an evaluation. Police gave the man a district court summons for the DUI and put his two tickets (for refusing the breath test and for an illegal turn) in the mail.

5:15 p.m. – Warwick police asked EGPD to assist in a search warrant for the residence of a man accused of robbing a bank on Post Road earlier that day. An EG officer accompanied the Warwick officer to the home of a district court judge, who signed the search warrant. The two officers then proceeded to the residence for the search.

6:58 p.m. – A caller told police there were cars parked in a no parking zone on Castle Street. Police arrived and cars were moved.

Wednesday, May 11

4:55 a.m. – A caller said a car hit a deer on Tillinghast Road near Frenchtown Road. The deer – dead – was off to the side of the road; police notified DEM.

2:05 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 77, for driving with an expired license after he was involved in a minor car accident on Post Road. The man said he was in the process of getting the license renewed. Police gave him the court summons and dropped him off at his home.

4:41 p.m. – The owner of East Greenwich Market on Main Street told police someone had crashed into the firewood rack at the front of the store Tuesday morning. He showed police surveillance video, where police could see a sedan pulling into a parking space in front of the store but failing to stop before hitting the wood rack. The driver backed up a bit, then dropped off a passenger and left. The store owner knew the passenger so police were able to speak with him. He said his dad, 88, had been driving. Police left the driver a voicemail, telling him to call.

4:56 p.m. – Police were dispatched to look for a truck heading north on Route 4 after multiple reports of fireworks being shot from the vehicle. Police in the center median on Route 4 near Middle Road saw the truck and started following it. EGPD stayed with the truck as it continued onto Route 95 north; state police pulled the driver over on Route 295 north at exit 1. The man, who was from Warwick, said he’d been coming from Fort Wetherill and said he had not been shooting off fireworks. “I’m 43 years old, I wasn’t doing that,” he said. Police found a wallet on the passenger seat which the driver said belonged to a friend he’d just dropped off at the Frenchtown Park-and-Ride. After state police found fireworks in the truck, they took him into custody. EGPD checked the park-and-ride but could not locate the friend.

6:09 p.m. – A woman came to the station to say she’d accidentally scratched another car in a parking lot on South County Trail on May 10. She said she left a note for the car owner but has not heard anything.

10:53 p.m. – An employee of the End Zone Pub & Grille told police a customer had been “obnoxious,” causing a disturbance. The man was in the parking lot when police arrived. While the man had not gotten physical, the manager said she wanted police to give him a no-trespass order since every time he was there, he caused a disturbance. The man refused to sign the order; a ride-share car picked him up.

Thursday, May 12

9:43 a.m. – Police arrested a Pawtucket man, 21, for violating a no-contact order. The man turned himself into police knowing there was a warrant for his arrest. He was booked, then taken to Kent County Courthouse to be arraigned.

3:22 p.m. – An EG woman told police her daughter did not come home from school on the bus. Police located the youth and took her to the police station, where her mother picked her up.

3:29 p.m. – A caller told police she left a residence where she’d been visiting a client and her car windows were broken.

Friday, May 13

7:02 a.m. – Police went to the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus and another vehicle. No children were on the bus at the time of the accident.

11:55 a.m. – A resident told police Citizens Bank told him his bank account had been compromised and he should close his account. The bank said the culprit appeared to have the man’s Social Security number and a photocopy of his driver’s license. The DMV told the man to report the fraud to police.

5:47 p.m. – A caller complained about Providence Oyster Bar patrons parking on Grand View Drive. Police found no cars parked illegally. POB said it would have a valet service on duty Saturday. The complainant said they would be addressing the Town Council about the situation.

6:45 p.m. – A caller said there was a dog panting in a parked car at Providence Oyster Bar. Police found the dog appeared to be “in good condition.”

6:47 p.m. – Police were called to a car-versus-deer incident and notified DEM.

11:04 p.m. – Police found rocks and a log under one of the gym windows at Eldredge. Police investigated and checked out the building. They found footprints in the gym by the window indicating someone entered and exited by that window. Police secured the building.

11:32 p.m. – Police told the occupants of two vehicles parked at Scalloptown Park they were not allowed to be there at night. They left.

11:42 p.m. – A teenager and her friends told police they were harassed by boys while they were walking on Adirondack Drive and that made them feel uncomfortable. The boys were said to be on bikes, making odd noises.

Saturday, May 14

1:49 a.m. – Police checked on a car stopped in the lot at Our Lady of Mercy; the driver was checking directions.

9:51 a.m. – A caller complained about a tree service working on vacant lot on Verndale. The owner of the property had hired the tree service; the caller was upset they were doing the work on a Saturday.

11 a.m. – Police checked on a man described as “elderly” who was walking on Frenchtown Road. The man was fine; he lived in the area.

12:38 p.m. – Police were called to McPartland Way after a resident reported a fire in the woods behind his house. By the time police arrived, the fire was fairly large – estimated to be an acre in size. Police assisted the homeowner, using fire extinguishers until the EGFD arrived a short time later. They were able to put out the fire. The homeowner said he’d deposited coals he thought were extinguished at the edge of his yard the previous day.

6:33 p.m. – A caller complained about patrons of Providence Oyster Bar parking on Grand View Drive. The cars were parked legally. Police spoke to the restaurant manager.

Sunday, May 15

2:16 p.m. – Police spoke with the driver of a car that had parked in front of EGPD and was sitting there for several minutes. The woman was making a call. Police noticed her car registration had expired; she said she would renew it online before leaving.

11:46 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 40, after police learned he was delivering for Town Line Liquors riding an unregistered moped without a license. Police stopped him in the liquor store parking lot on Post Road. He was given a district court summons for the license violation, cited for moped’s lack of registration and released.

12:53 p.m. – After a small dog was dropped off at the police station because it appeared to be lost, it was taken to NK Animal Hospital for boarding. The owner of the dog contacted police and learned the dog was in N.K. Because it was a Sunday and the hospital was not “open,” that would normally mean the dog owner would need to wait until Monday but the owner was returning to Boston and so the owner of the hospital said police could retrieve the dog and return it to the owner.

11:05 p.m. – A caller told police there was a man on the Middle Road–Route 4 overpass with some electronic equipment. The man told police he was setting up to shoot a video of the eclipse of the moon. He was on the public sidewalk.