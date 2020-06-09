Police Log: Firework Sparks Garage Fire

By Andrew Belfry

Monday, May 18

10:11 a.m. – EGFD requested assistance from the EGPD regarding a fire alarm on Westfield Drive. It was determined that smoke from food on the stove had caused the alarm to sound.

11:09 a.m. – The Department of Health informed EGPD that a West Warwick woman was bitten by a cat at Ocean State Animal Hospital on May 14th. The victim treated the wound with antibiotics and the feline was up to date with its shots. West Warwick animal control was informed of the incident and arranged for the cat to be quarantined in its home.

3:30 p.m. – A West Warwick woman, 20, filed a report with the EGPD stating that on May 14th she struck a RIDOT sign in the roadway with the passenger side of her car traveling west on Division Road. The victim stated the sign was unavoidable due to oncoming traffic. She received a copy of the report to submit to RIDOT.

8:17 p.m. – A fire alarm was tripped at a home for sale on Beechcrest Drive. EGFD requested the assistance of the EGPD after noting the black sliding door open and there was no fire or carbon monoxide issue at the residence. Police secured the residence after the real estate agent stated she might have forgotten to lock the door.

8:17 p.m. – A car hit a deer on South County Trail and Briggs Drive. Police took a report and notified the DEM.

Tuesday, May 19

9:28 a.m. – A caller notified dispatch of an unresponsive man in a vehicle on South County Trail and Middle Road. When police checked on the man he woke up.

10:39 a.m. – Police assisted in a birthday parade on Second Street.

12:15 p.m. – An East Greenwich cyclist, 21, had a run in with a West Warwick motorist, 62, on Old Forge Road when he crossed Post Road to Cedar Avenue. The car hit the bike’s back tires sending him over the handlebars resulting in scrapes to his right elbow and knee. The bike frame was slightly bent but rideable. The vehicle operator, who did not remain at the scene, later told police that the bike had struck her vehicle’s back rear bumper and that the victim insisted he was fine.

12:57 p.m. – The Main Street business owner told police someone had withdrawn money from his bank account in three different transactions. The first two transactions, which amounted to $4,000 each, were stopped by his bank, Citizens Bank. The third transaction which paid off an American Express card was charged to the business for $4,533.36. The owner told police that his bookkeeper did not have access to make transactions. A Citizens Bank representative informed police that the bank began the process of refunding the money.

1:01 p.m. – A Cooper Lane resident told police that both license plates had been removed from her vehicle sometime after May 17. Police note that both plates had been removed but two screws were left on the vehicle.

4:15 p.m. – An employee at Flood Ford of East Greenwich called 911 when a customer became verbally abusive. This employee then stated that he was able to speak with the abusive individual who agreed to leave the premises.

7:55 p.m. – A Division Road resident called 911 when a neighbor was using a loud machine. Police spoke to the man using the equipment who stated he would be done in 15 minutes and was then warned about using loud equipment that late at night.

Wednesday, May 20

10:28 a.m. – EGPD assisted EGFD in clearing paint cans in the roadway on Main Street and Hyland Avenue.

3:20 p.m. – An EG man was issued a no trespass order by the manager of the Cumberland Farms on South County Trail. The manager told police the man frequently loitered in the store and would remain in the parking lot when told to leave the property. The man signed the no trespass order and agreed to refrain from visiting the property.

4:23 p.m. – Police spoke with a group of teenagers on Long Street who were riding skateboards and had almost been struck by oncoming traffic.

4:39 p.m. – A Locust Drive resident told police that her 6-foot aluminum ladder was missing from her garage. The last time she had seen the item was on April 20.

6:34 p.m. – EGPD and EGFD transferred a man to the hospital who was seen walking in the middle of the road on King Street, punching things, throwing items at cars and had one lens of his sunglasses missing.

Thursday, May 21

9 a.m. – A Narragansett man, 26, was given a summons for driving with a suspended licence and speeding after police observed his vehicle traveling at 58 mph (in a 40 mph) on Frenchtown Road.

10:55 a.m. – The manager of the East Greenwich Yacht Club told police a car had been left in the parking lot for a week without permission of the establishment. The car was towed and the owner was notified.

10:41 p.m. – A First Avenue resident requested police escort her into her apartment as two raccoons were in a dumpster next to her residence. Police responded and provided an escort.

Friday, May 22

12:44 a.m. – An abandoned vehicle with its hazard lights flashing was found in the westbound lane of Division Street. It was determined the vehicle was out of gas and AAA delivered fuel. The driver returned to his vehicle and left the scene.

7:35 a.m. – A Clemente Drive resident told police two men in a blue Ford pickup truck with Massachusetts plates had been in the woods behind his house but had left.

10:43 a.m. – Police responded to a verbal argument at an EG residence and were told by the son of the family he would be leaving the premises for a while.

3:06 p.m. – A 911 caller informed police of a dead possum in front of Tufts Playground. An officer moved the animal to a less trafficked area and requested DPW remove the animal.

4:32 p.m. – A Meadowbrook Road resident called police out of concern that a landscaper was dumping debris into a cemetery. The landscaper assured officers the debris would be removed.

6:50 p.m. – A staff member from Tio Mateo’s called the police after a customer became irate after he was told he would need to place his order from outside the restaurant. The man told police he felt disrespected. Police told the man the restaurant had very visible instructions on how to order and pick up food on the window by the door and added the man should be wearing a mask. The man left the premises on his bike.

7:21 p.m. – Police dispersed trespassers from behind the woods of Temple Torat Yisrael.

Saturday, May 23

11:37 a.m. – EGPD assisted an elderly couple that lost items out of the trunk of their car at the American Legion.

11:53 a.m. – A 911 caller reported that a group of teenagers were causing mischief at Archie Cole Middle School. One boy told responding officers that he was trying to jump something on his bicycle. The group politely dispersed.

1:16 p.m. – A Dave’s Marketplace employee phoned police for help with a suspected shoplifter. Store employees saw a heavyset white man in his 30s with curly brown hair and a beard put a sandwich and two pastries in his jacket. When an employee approached the suspect the man threw the stolen items and ran into the woods behind Dave’s Marketplace. Officers were unable to locate the suspect. The total cost of the attempted stolen items was $18.

Sunday, May 24

6:28 a.m. – A 911 caller informed police of a man and woman arguing on the road at Division Street and Heritage Drive. Responding police stated both parties appeared fine and there was no issue.

7:02 a.m. – Police notified DOT of a dead opossum in the roadway on Main Street and Sixth Avenue.

4:01 p.m. – A man raised suspicion when he walked down South County Trail carrying a bag full of items. Police said the man was not nefarious.

7:14 p.m. – A capsized vessel was found off Water Street. Police believe the boat sank with no malicious intent and said no one was trapped beneath the vessel. The owner, the DEM and the harbormaster were notified.

9:04 p.m. – A garage fire that started in a recycling bin spread up the side of a home on Laurel Lane. The fire spread to the bedroom and office above the garage but was stopped in the passageway before crossing into the main living area of the home. Police determined that the fire was started by a firework the homeowner assumed was extinguished. The homeowners and their pet cat made it out of the home safely. See photos and read more HERE.

