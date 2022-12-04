Police Log: Fighting While Driving & Resisting Arrest

Monday, Nov. 21

9:59 a.m. – Police put out a warrant for a North Kingstown man, 40, after he allegedly punched a colleague in the face several times while they were working together at a local restaurant the evening of Nov. 18. The man who was hit said he was sitting down in the back when the NK man came up and started bothering him, then the NK man started punching him. The NK man left in his car afterwards. The victim refused medical treatment but his father arrived and said he wanted to press charges against the NK man on behalf of his son.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

3:02 p.m. – A caller told police a car had run into a pole in front of the Dave’s Market on Division Street and that the occupants of the car were physically fighting. According to a witness, the fighting was going on when the car ran into the pole. Police spoke with the driver, who told police she and the passenger, a friend, first started arguing on their way to work earlier in the day. The passenger did not want to go to work; the driver had gotten the passenger the job and wanted to her work her shift. The passenger ended up quitting the job; at the end of the driver’s shift, the two women left together and continued arguing. The driver said when they got to the Dave’s parking lot, she took her foot off the gas, reached over and punched and slapped her friend, not realizing the car was moving. The car hit the pole and a bystander opened the driver’s side door and put their foot on the brake. The fighting stopped at that point. The passenger got out of the car and walked away. The car appeared to be undamaged and the driver said she felt ok but was taken by rescue to Kent Hospital as a precaution. Police found the passenger near the McDonalds in the same plaza. She confirmed the driver’s story. Despite having a bump above her right eye, the woman declined medical help and said she did not wish to press charges. She said a family member was coming to pick her up.

3:45 p.m. – An EG resident told police his neighbor had been violating a “no smoking” rule at their apartment building. Police said they would document the matter.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

10:19 a.m. – A driver of a truck doing landscaping around the new Division Street bridge drove over a plate that had a piece of metal sticking up that punctured the truck’s gas tank, causing a diesel fuel spill. Workers at the site threw dirt on the oil to stop it from spreading. DEM arrived and took over.

12:16 p.m. – Police put down a deer that had been hit by a car on Tillinghast Road and notified DEM.

7:31 p.m. – A Warwick woman told police she had been receiving strange calls from a variety of numbers and she thought they were from a man against whom she has a no contact order. Police documented the complaint and forwarded it to the detectives division.

8:56 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police his car was hit by another car while he was turning left onto Jodie Beth Drive from Frenchtown Road and the other car did not stop. The airbags in the EG man’s car had deployed and there was damage to the front passenger side of the car. Police looked for the other vehicle but did not find it.

Thursday, Nov. 24

1:57 a.m. – Police ticketed a driver because his car was not registered after noticing the expired registration sticker on the license plate. The man said he’d just bought the car but couldn’t afford to register it yet, that he was using old plates of his mother’s. He was given tickets for both the registration violation and for improper use of someone else’s license plate and police had the car towed.

5:06 a.m. – Police picked up a dog that appeared to be old, lost and blind on Sarah’s Trace. The dog was taken to Ocean State Veterinary Hospital pending location of the dog’s owner. The owner got the dog before 9 a.m.

6:39 p.m. – A caller said there was a man with a large backpack in the Cumberland Farms on South County Trail talking to himself and scaring customers. According to an employee, the man had been hanging out in the parking lot all day; police stayed with him until a ride share came to take him to a motel.

Friday, Nov. 25

12:19 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 24, for driving with a suspended license after police noticed her swerving several times on Division Street near First Avenue. Routine checks showed the license violation. A family member arrived to park the car at the police station overnight and to give the woman a ride home. Police gave her a district court summons and a traffic ticket for the laned roadway violation.

1:48 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 59, after routine checks showed he had a suspended license and registration. The man said he was aware of both issues. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation and a ticket for the suspended registration. They also had his car towed.

5:11 p.m. – A caller said they were behind a car on South County Trail that was having trouble staying in the lane. Police found the driver had been attempting to light a cigarette.

8:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 24, for resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct after he was pulled over for driving on Main Street with no headlights on. Routine checks showed the car registration had been canceled in Sept. 2021. Police told the man he was going to get tickets for the registration violation, driving without headlights, illegal sunscreen on the car windows and no proof of insurance and the officer told him the car would have to be towed. At that point, the Warwick man became angry and said he just wanted to drive his car home. He started to turn the car on; police told him to stop and called for more officers to respond. The tow truck arrived and parked in front of the car, blocking it in, but the man refused to get out of the car. According to the report, the officer told the man several times if he did not get out he would be charged with obstruction and would be forcibly removed from the car. The man stayed put so officers pulled him out of the car; he continued to resist until police got handcuffs on him. The car was towed and he was taken to the station and arraigned by a justice of the peace at 11:30; his girlfriend took him home.

11:40 p.m. – Police told homeowners on Cartier Court to stop lighting off fireworks.

Saturday, Nov. 26

11:38 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police his ex-wife had entered his house on Nov. 21 while he was at work without permission. He said the two had divorced in September and they shared custody of their children. He said his ex-wife seemed to think she could come into the house at any time to be there for their children and he asked for a no trespass order against her. Police delivered the order to the woman, who said she would comply but she declined to sign it without conferring with her lawyer first.

4:41 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 51, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over after police noticed him speeding on Post Road and a check showed the license suspension. The man admitted he was speeding but said his license was ok. He showed a paper that his license could be reinstated; police told him that wasn’t the same as an active driver’s license. Police gave the man a district court summons and a warning about the speeding; they had the car towed.

4:42 p.m. – A caller told police about a large dead raccoon on School Lane; it was disposed of.

10:22 p.m. – A caller told police a woman was arguing with her husband at a Main Street bar because she wanted to stay and he wanted to leave. The woman appeared to be pretty drunk; the husband stepped in to care for her.

Sunday, Nov. 27

6:27 p.m. – Police arrested an Exeter man, 52, for driving while intoxicated after occupants of another car tipped off an officer on a stationary post on South County Trail. Police found the man driving on South County Trail having difficulty staying in the correct lane. Police turned on their lights and siren but the driver did not pull over; the officer used the “rumble” feature, which adds a vibration to the siren noise. The man continued driving south with police attempting to get his attention. He eventually slowed and then stopped in the middle of the roadway. When police spoke with the driver, there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from the car and the man’s eyes appeared bloodshot. He said he was coming from a family member’s house and had had one 12 oz beer. A few minutes later, asked the question again, the man said he’d had four or five drinks. His English wasn’t great so police called for an interpreter from the state police. When the interpreter arrived, the man consented to field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody; at the station he declined to take the chemical breath test to determine his alcohol level. Police gave him a district court summons for the DUI and a traffic tribunal summons for refusing the blood test. He was also cited for a laned roadway violation.

6:50 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 38, for disorderly conduct after he and his girlfriend got into an argument and she called police because he appeared ready to start breaking things. The man answered the door when police arrived holding a screwdriver. Police told him to drop it, which he did. Police took him into custody. The couple’s child was in the apartment during this time so police spoke with someone at DCYF.

Monday, Nov. 28

12:16 a.m. – The bouncer from Mainstreet Coffee told police he saw an intoxicated woman walk to her car, get in and proceed to hit a car parked in front of her, then she drove off on Main Street northbound. Police notified Warwick police, who pulled the driver over on Toll Gate Road. EGPD sent an officer to the site of the arrest; the driver passed field sobriety tests.