Police Log: Fighting, More Fighting & Meth Arrest

Monday, July 26

8:08 p.m. – The owner of Pizza Heaven on South County Trail requested overnight checks of his business due to a dispute with a former employee.

8:29 p.m. – A Warwick man, 21, hit a deer while traveling north on Howland Road. The driver was okay; police put down the injured deer and notified DEM.

Tuesday, July 27

12:55 a.m. – A caller told police a vehicle bearing Massachusetts plates was traveling west on Division Road and had a man, who appeared suspicious, hanging out the trunk bed.

1:18 a.m. – Police sent some youths home who had been hanging out by Centreville Bank on Main Street.

5:01 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 59, who Warwick police wanted for a hit and run and disorderly conduct. He was handed over to Warwick police. 8:40 p.m. – Police responded to a vehicle accident in Raku Sakura’s parking lot on Main Street – one vehicle had left the scene. An officer checked the address of the absent vehicle and spoke with the driver’s mom. She told her son to return to the restaurant.

9:41 a.m. – A New England Tech employee told police someone had broken an exterior window in one of the administrative offices using a broken beer bottle. There was no video footage available on that side of the building.

Wednesday, July 28

3:57 a.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 36, for possessing meth and driving an unregistered vehicle with a suspended license. She had been pulled over for a headlight that did not work when police noticed a small bag of what looked like meth behind the center console. The woman said she smoked marijuana and had a medical card for it but did not have it with her. She told police the meth was not hers, that she’d had numerous people in the vehicle because she was a bartender, and since she smoked marijuana, they would sit in her car and smoke.

11:09 a.m. – Seasons Corner Market on South County Trail had a problem with two ex-employees who came in last Sunday; police told the store to call if they showed up again.

11:31 a.m. – A Middle Road resident reported her “Black Lives Matter” sign stolen. She did not wish to press charges but wanted the incident documented.

2:52 p.m. – Police assisted WGPD with a man who was standing on the I-95 overpass on the New London Turnpike.

6:25 p.m. – A caller told police he heard two very loud bangs around Division Road. Police checked the area; no explanation for the noise was found.

7:01 p.m. – A Valley Road resident told police a minibike and ATV were being driven around the neighborhood and said he thought he knew the house they belonged to. No one was home at the residence but there was an ATV visible. A neighbor said the residents did ride a minibike and ATV around but did so at “prudent” speeds.

Thursday, July 29

1:25 a.m. – A Kai Bar bartender informed an officer on Queen Street about an argument that occurred between customers before the bar closed; he thought a fight might occur when the individuals left. Moments later, a man on the sidewalk yelled that a fight was occurring in a Main Street apartment. The officer called for backup and found a group of 10 to 15 people yelling and pushing one another. After dispersing the group, police spoke with a North Kingston man, 38, who was friends with someone involved in the fight. He said that, at Kai Bar, another party directed racial comments toward one of his friends. He and his friends did not engage with the group and, after the bar closed, headed to a friend’s apartment to continue partying. One friend said he would “punch those guys in the face” which an individual from the other group overheard since he was right behind them. The individual said, “Well if you want to do it, do it then,” and was punched in the face. The man who was punched was checked on. Neither of the individuals wished to file a complaint.

2:55 a.m. – Police responded to McDonald’s on Division Street where employees said a colleague who appeared to be very drunk became belligerent and was making obscene gestures and threatening them during a visit in his off hours. The people who were working did not want to press charges but just wanted the behavior to stop. The individual was told if police returned, he would be arrested for disorderly conduct.

3:25 a.m. – Police found a driver with Massachusetts plates sleeping in her car in East Greenwich Square. She was okay and told police she had pulled over because she’d felt lightheaded and was taking a nap before continuing home.

6:30 p.m. – A caller said an unknown person was following his wife. She pulled into the parking lot at the police station but did not want to file a report.

7:32 p.m. – A caller told police construction workers at the former Norman’s Restaurant building posted no parking signs on Church Street that did not appear to be police authorized; the signs were removed.

Friday, July 30

12:09 a.m. – An End Zone Pub and Grille employee told police the crowd was very rowdy and he was worried a fight would break out. Police dispersed the individuals.

4:44 a.m. – A caller told police a woman wearing a leopard print jacket was sitting on the side of Division Street just before the Route 95 onramp. Police drove the woman to the Shell station just up the street on Route 2.

6:32 a.m. – A South Road resident reported two loose Rottweilers outside his house. NKPD said this frequently occurred and knew the owners. The dogs were returned home.

5 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 61, on Division Street for driving with an expired license and car registration. The car was towed.

10:39 p.m. – Police got two complaints about noise coming from the live music at Finn’s Harborside; the decibel readings were within the town ordinance range.

11:11 p.m. – A caller reported at least two individuals fighting in the McDonald’s parking lot on Division Street. The individuals were gone by the time police arrived.

Saturday, July 31

12:48 p.m. – A Cranston man, 30, and Providence woman, 65, reported a stolen bag of antique jewelry. The two individuals were filming a movie at St. Luke’s Church on Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. when the jewelry was taken from a wardrobe bag. There were approximately 12 pieces of jewelry – some gold, most with gemstones of pearls attached – and was valued at $800.

5:30 p.m. – A car hit a deer on Compton Road. Police put down the deer and notified DEM.

7:28 p.m. – An EG man, 26, was arrested for disorderly conduct and simple assault or battery after hitting a man in the face on the dock at Blu on the Water. The EG man, who appeared very intoxicated, stood at the rear of another person’s boat. The person told the man to leave, but he did not. The person said the man threatened to hit him but walked away. The man eventually returned and, after being confronted again, punched the other person’s face. The person did not punch back and called police; he wished to pursue charges. The intoxicated man said the person sprayed him with a hose, but no witness could confirm. Witnesses did, however, say the intoxicated man was out of control and causing a scene.

8:07 p.m. – An EG man, 58, and his dog were bitten by a neighboring dog when returning to their Upland Avenue residence. An unleashed German Shepherd attacked the man’s dog – biting the man when he tried separating the canines. The German Shepard’s owner came outside and helped separate her dog from the situation; she brought him to her car and left. Police contacted her, asking for a statement and her dog’s vaccine records.

11:46 p.m. – Security at Blu on the Water alerted police of a possible fight inside the building. A Cranston man, 23, was struck in the face by another man. The man did not wish to pursue charges; police could not identify the other man.

Sunday, August 1

1:02 a.m. – A Fall River man, 26, was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct, domestic simple assault and simple assault. Police were called to King Street after multiple calls of a man hitting his girlfriend and yelling about a missing $1,500 watch. The woman, extremely distraught, was hyperventilating. She was breathing so heavily she began slipping in and out of consciousness, so EGFD rescue was called. She did not appear to have visible marks on her, but multiple witnesses said the man hit her. The man, who was highly intoxicated, was taken to the station and repeatedly asked why he was there and what he was being charged with. He continued to be difficult with police on site and in the station.

1:46 a.m. – A Blu on the Water employee found a woman on the ground in the parking lot. EGFD took her to the hospital; the woman’s sister was contacted.

2:50 a.m. – A caller told police an intoxicated man was missing in the Main Street vicinity. He was found and returned to family and friends.

10:05 a.m. – Police found a pregnant woman sleeping in the grass near McDonald’s on Division Street. Police took her to Dave’s; she was in need of food.

3:55 p.m. – The harbormaster called for police help because of a problematic man on the waterfront.

6:48 p.m. – Police reported extremely loud dirt bikes being used around Division Road. The individuals were dispersed.