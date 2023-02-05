Police Log: Fight Outside Downtown Bar

Monday, Jan. 23

9:39 a.m. – Police escorted an elderly man home from Stop and Shop.

8:31 p.m. – An EG resident complained to police about their neighbor’s excessive text messaging. Police suggested the two neighbors block each other’s phone number.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

9:07 a.m. – The animal control officer learned there was a dead dog in the median on Route 95 near exit 8. There had been an accident early Monday and a dog had gone missing from one of the cars. The ACO found the dog was covered with snow and appeared to have been there a while; it was unclear if the dog was killed as a result of the accident, another accident or exposure. The ACO spoke with the owner and delivered the dog to NK Animal Hospital for cremation.

3:42 p.m. – A Main Street restaurant owner told police a former employee had been coming to the restaurant as a patron and was making people uncomfortable, talking about an injury he received while working there. She asked police to give the man a no trespass order, which they did.

8:23 p.m. – A caller told police they saw what appeared to be an injured coyote in the area of Peirce Street, heading for Academy Field. Police saw what they thought might be the animal near the police station. Police followed the coyote until it made it to the far end of East Greenwich Cemetery.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

10:35 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he’d filled out a rental form on jot.com for an apartment on Franklin Road but decided to visit the site before paying the $50 application fee and putting down a $1,500 deposit. He found at the site the units were for sale, not rent, and feared he’d nearly been defrauded. Police checked the website and found the rental application had been removed.

9:56 p.m. – A woman living in a trailer on another person’s property on Ridge Road told police the homeowner had cameras aimed at the bedroom of the trailer and they were intrusive. The homeowner said the camera is focused on the property’s side gate and a motorcycle parked nearby. Police told them this was a civil matter.

11:07 p.m. – The woman from the previous incident called back, saying the homeowner was now screaming at her, saying she was going to jail. Police reiterated this was a civil matter. Both parties said they would cool it for the night.

Thursday, Jan. 26

11:21 p.m. – A caller told police there were two hurt deer on Shippeetown Road. Police found one deer was dead, the other had an injured leg and had run off into the woods. Police notified DEM.

Friday, Jan. 27

9:44 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she’d gotten letters from TD Bank and Chase Bank about a newly opened account with a Chase Visa. She and her husband had not opened up any such accounts. She had deactivated the card but wanted the incident documented just in case.

4:06 p.m. – Police cited a West Warwick man for driving a car with expired registration after pulling him over on Post Road just past Division Street because the car had no front license plate. The front windows were also tinted. Routine checks turned up the expired registration. Police had the car towed and cited the driver.

11:50 p.m. – While on patrol, police saw a large crowd outside of Low Key Cafe just as a caller told dispatch about a fight there. Police found a man who appeared to be unconscious on the street and called for EGFD rescue. An off-duty nurse attended to the man, who regained consciousness. Multiple bystanders said three men who’d been involved in the fight had run off. Police could not locate the three men; three other men who remained at the scene were with the man who had been injured. The two groups of men arrived at Low Key around the same time, according to witnesses. They began arguing inside, then moved outside and it became physical. The injured man did not want to press charges; Low Key employees said they did not see the fight. It may have been captured on surveillance video; detectives were notified so they could review the footage.

Saturday, Jan. 28

8:53 a.m. – A caller told police about a dead deer on Howland Road; police moved the deer to the side of the road and notified DEM.

12:07 p.m. – A caller told police about a possible brush fire in the vicinity of River Farm Road. EGFD handled what turned out to be an illegal burn.

7:24 p.m. – A caller said a dog was routinely tied up outside a Duke Street residence and it cries and barks the whole time.

Sunday, Jan. 29

1:26 a.m. – Police cited a North Providence man for driving a car with suspended registration after police ran checks on the car because the license plate was partially covered. The driver said he had borrowed the car, which also had an expired inspection. Since the man did not own the car, police did not cite him for the obscured license and expired inspection; police did have the car towed.

1:58 a.m. – Police tagged two cars parked in the Town Hall parking lot.

2:05 a.m. – Police noticed a car parked on the edge of the Coutu Auto parking lot on South County Trail. When the lights went out in the car police investigated. The driver said he was coming home from his South County restaurant job and had pulled over to make a phone call. Because of an uptick in catalytic converter thefts, police searched the car (with the driver’s consent). They found only some food so he was released. Police checked the other cars parked at Coutu; none appeared to have been tampered with.

4:02 p.m. – A resident told police about some weird emails and text messages he’d been receiving. Police told him they were an online scam.

7:18 p.m. – A caller said they heard a loud bang in the vicinity of the high school. Police spoke with a custodian, who said there were some people from EG Little League in one of the gyms; police found nothing suspicious on the fields.

8:18 p.m. – North Kingstown police called to see if EGPD had gotten any complaints about explosions near the NK-EG line on Post Road. Police checked the area and found nothing.

Monday, Jan. 30

1:06 a.m. – Police tagged a car parked in the Town Hall parking lot.