Police Log: Felony Domestic Assault

By Bethany Hashway and Elizabeth F. McNamara

Monday, Jan. 6

11:57 p.m. – Police arrested a Pawtucket man for a third offense of domestic simple assault/battery, a felony, against his ex-girlfriend, an East Greenwich resident. Police were alerted by a Connecticut man, who said he was calling on behalf of his sister, the EG resident, who had contacted him asking for help. She told her brother her ex-boyfriend had come to her home and made threats. When police arrived, the woman told police the man had left so things were OK. An hour later, the woman called police to say the man was back and had threatened to burn down the house. Routine checks turned up an order of protection against him. The woman said she didn’t mention it earlier because she thought it would look bad. She said she was afraid of what he would do. Police were able to pull over the man on Route 95 at exit 10 and made the arrest without incident. In addition to the one felony charge, the man was charged with disorderly conduct and refusing to return a cell phone.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

8:28 a.m. – A Brookside Drive resident told police someone broke into his work van. The rear window was shattered and a number of tools were missing. The van had been parked in the driveway since November because the man hadn’t been working. He said he’d checked the van on Monday and it had been fine.

9:04 a.m. – An EG woman told police she wanted to report her engagement ring had gone missing. She said she’d put it on the morning of Nov. 27 and traveled to Maryland, where she noticed it was gone. She said she was sure she’d put it on that morning and that she needed the police report for insurance purposes. She said the ring was valued at $32,000.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

4:41 p.m. – A caller said he was concerned about a depressed friend after seeing something he’d posted to Snapchat. Police checked with the young person, who appeared OK. The boy’s mother said she would talk to him about what he posts to social media and would find someone for the boy to talk to about his upset.

Thursday, Jan. 9

9:10 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 37, for a suspended license after she was pulled over speeding on Division Street. Routine checks revealed the woman had a suspended license and the registration to the vehicle was suspended. The plates were seized and the vehicle was towed. She was issued a District Court summons and a warning for the speeding violation.

11:47 p.m. – Police were called to a house because of an argument between two people. Police gave one of the people a ride to the Extended Stay hotel for the night.

12:32 p.m. – An East Greenwich man, 29, turned himself into police on a warrant he had out of EGPD for stealing an iPhone 11 at the Oaks Tavern Dec. 10. He was taken into processed and released with a summons for District Court.

Friday, Jan. 10

8:56 a.m. – After yet another complaint about barking dogs on Maplewood Drive (there have been numerous calls over the past few months), police told the dog owner he risked a Municipal Court summons for nuisance if more complaints were received. The owner said he would limit the amount of time the dogs spend outdoors unattended.

3:13 p.m. – A caller told police at least three teenagers were climbing up on the roof at Christ Church on Main Street and Cedar Avenue.

3:26 p.m. – A parent told police her son was walking down the street barefoot. Police were able to calm the youth down and get him into his mother’s car.

7:19 p.m. – A car hit a deer on Tillinghast Road near Laurel Wood Drive. The deer was gone by the time police arrived.

Saturday, Jan.11

12:15 a.m. – After someone called to complain about men playing basketball on Reynolds Street, police told the two men to stop.

7 a.m. – A caller told police hunters were shooting toward a boat yard on Crompton Avenue. Police found there was a legal floating hunting blind in the cove.

7:44 a.m. – A dead deer was found on Tillinghast Road. Police notified DEM.

10:30 a.m. – A North Kingstown man, 28, was cited for driving with a suspended registration after he was pulled over on Main Street because of an expired inspection sticker. The man was issued a summons for operating with suspended registration. A tow was called and plates were seized.

12:30 p.m. – Police responded to Squirrel Lane for the call of a stolen vehicle. A short time later the car owner called back to say a family member had permission to use the car.

5 p.m. – A High Hawk Road resident told police someone had rifled through the center console of her car overnight. She told police she thought she’d locked the car but it was unlocked this morning when she discovered it had been gone through. Nothing appeared to be missing.

10:30 p.m. – A River Run Drive resident told police his mailbox and lamp post had been damaged while he was out of town for a week. It looked to police like a car had hit both objects.

Sunday, Jan. 12

12 p.m. – A North Kingstown woman said she drove over a sink hole on South County Trail south on Jan. 6 and got a flat tire.

2 p.m. – A West Greenwich man told police he was nervous about an online posting that included his name and phone number on classifiedads.com that he had not posted. The ad offered services for $100. The man said he was worried that his probation officer will believe the posting was prostitution. Police called his probation officer and left a message about the situation.

3:30 p.m. – A Middle Road man told police someone took his mailbox overnight. He said he wanted to press charges if the culprit was caught.

Monday, Jan. 13

3:49 a.m. – Someone told police a man appeared to be sleeping or passed out in a car on High Hawk Drive. Police spoke with the man, a limo driver who’d gotten to the pick-up address early and had fallen asleep. He was OK.

