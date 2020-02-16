Police Log: Fake ‘Whole Foods’ Check & Movie Money

By Bethany Hashway and Elizabeth F. McNamara

Monday, Jan. 27

11:44 a.m. – The manager at Dave’s at 1000 Division Street told police he wanted a new No Trespass order for a customer who’d had one in place against him between April 2017 and April 2018. Since the previous order had been expired, the man had returned and was again harassing female employees. Police were notified when the man came into the store. Police gave the man the No Trespass order, which he said he understood but refused to sign the police copy.

1:53 p.m. – The boyfriend of an East Greenwich woman told police someone left a condom outside her door. He spoke of other recent harassing incidents from her neighbor. The woman said she didn’t see anyone leave the condom; the neighbor said he had no knowledge of the incident or any other harassment.

2:02 p.m. – A Maplewood Drive resident told police about a fraudulent $2,000 check she’d received from “Whole Foods Grocers.” She said she’d received the check in the mail with a letter referring to a survey. Both Whole Foods and Citizens Bank told the woman it was a scam. She said she wanted to alert others not to be fooled.

2:08 p.m. – Police arrested an Exeter man, 39, on Post Road for an expired license after he was stopped for speeding and having tinted windows. Routine checks revealed the suspended license. He was cited for the tinted windows and he was issued a summons for the expired license and released; the car was driven away by a driver with a valid license.

2:40 p.m. – An EG woman told police her boyfriend had slammed her hand in the door. Her hand was bleeding and she was visibly upset. She declined to fill out a statement. Police spoke with the boyfriend, who met them at the police station. He said she’d been yelling and he’d been trying to leave when she grabbed the door and hit her hand with it. He denied hurting the woman, who called him while he was at the police station. Based on the opposing stories and the woman’s refusal to file a report, police put it down to a verbal argument with an injury sustained with no intent to harm.

8:41 p.m. – A Hanaford Drive resident told police he could see via a remote surveillance camera that a strange car had pulled into their driveway. Police found the car was empty and bore temporary plates. Police said the caller could have the car towed from the driveway at their own expense.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

3 a.m. – A caller told police he was concerned by a friend’s Facebook message made an hour earlier. Police went to the residence; no one answered the door and the building was secure.

2:59 p.m. – A woman requested police help get her juvenile son to leave his father’s residence (the father was not there). Police went to the scene; the boy left with his mother.

5:40 p.m. – Police were called to CVS on South County Trail for a report of a car crash into the building and the driver stuck. Police found the situation far less serious: a car came into contact with the building enough to transfer paint. The driver refused to be taken by rescue to the hospital; there was no apparent damage to either the car or the building.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

8:15 a.m. – Police noticed a large TV near the pond off Division Street near Signal Ridge Way. DPW was notified to remove it.

Thursday, Jan. 30

11:45 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 27, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over for speeding and because his car had no driver’s side mirror. Checks revealed that the man’s license was suspended. He was issued a summons for speeding and for the suspended license. The vehicle was towed.

1:30 p.m – A High Hawk Road resident turned over old shotgun ammunition to the police. Police put the ammo in the EGPD ammunition disposal box.

Friday, Jan. 31

2:12 a.m. – A Fifth Avenue resident told police she was concerned about a suspicious car parked in a driveway on the street. Police said the car was unoccupied and the neighborhood checked out OK.

12:36 p.m. – Police were called to help release a 3-year-old locked in a car on Kent Drive.

1:11 p.m. – Police told a person putting their business card in front doors of houses on High Hawk Drive that they needed a permit.

2:38 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence woman, 26, for driving with a suspended license after she was stopped for not yielding to oncoming traffic and for speeding. Routine checks showed that both the vehicle registration and the woman’s license were suspended. She was issued a summons for the registration and suspended license. The vehicle was towed to the woman’s residence.

5:23 p.m. – An employee of Victor’s Pizza on Post Road told police a woman was bothering the staff; police told the woman to leave.

Saturday, Feb. 1

8:25 a.m. – Police and EGFD were called to help with a child who’d put a Cascade pod in her mouth. Unsure how much, if any, of the pod was ingested, EGFD rescue took the child to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

4:45 p.m. – A Cumberland Farms employee told police someone gave her a fake $20 bill the previous evening just after 10 p.m. She said a man had come in with a winning lottery ticket worth $5 and he handed over the bill to buy more lottery tickets. As she was examining the bill, which did not feel right, the man left with the lottery tickets. The bill had “Motion Picture Purposes” printed on it. The woman gave police the numbers of the tickets that had been stolen.

4:48 p.m. – Police received a call regarding a suspicious truck parked at Carrs Pond Road at Summit Farm Drive with its hazard lights on. The caller also told police they’d seen a woman acting suspiciously in the area the last couple of days. Police spoke with the driver of the truck, a man, who said he delivered packages for Amazon and was on his break. He said he would move on.

Sunday, Feb. 2

3:08 p.m. – A South Pierce Road resident told police a brown pitbull-type dog was frequently loose in the neighborhood and the dog chased his wife that morning. Police advised the man to call next time he saw the dog, so police could capture the animal and identify the owner.

Monday, Feb. 3

6:07 a.m. – A caller told police about a possible panhandler on the median on South County Trail at Division Street. Police found the man on the median on the Warwick side (the north side) of the intersection.