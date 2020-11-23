Police Log: ‘Fair’ Arrest, Frightening ‘Witch’ & Puppy Fraud

Monday, Nov. 9

11:13 a.m. – EGPD was called to assist in a search for a suspect in a bank robbery at the Center of New England in West Greenwich, just over the EG line. Police did not find the suspect.

2:45 p.m. – An elderly EG resident reported several prescription pills missing from his home. He told police the only person who had been to his home was a visiting nurse.

5:51 p.m. and 7:59 p.m. – Police gave two women from out of state municipal court citations for selling magazines without a permit. An EGPD officer gave the women a warning when they were soliciting without a permit on Balsam Road. When he was called to Oakwood Drive to find the same two women doing exactly what he told them not to do he issued them each a citation.

8:13 p.m. – An EG woman requested police help her with her teenage son who was acting out. When police arrived the son was taking a walk to calm down.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

12:43 p.m. – A Long Street married couple’s verbal argument was so loud police were called.

8:18 p.m. – A King Street man, 25, turned himself in to police on a 3rd District Court bench warrant.

11:47 p.m. – A Marlborough Street man told police that his wife would not let him use the bathroom and she might hurt him. Police saw no evidence of a physical altercation but told the couple to separate for the night. They refused.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

7:34 a.m. – Police received a call about a van parked on a property at South Pierce Road that shouldn’t be there. When EGPD checked it out they found out the van owner had permission to be there from the homeowner.

9:30 a.m. – A South Road resident spent $1,200 to purchase a goldendoodle puppy from “Holly Yorkie Puppies,” an alleged dog breeder in Oklahoma. When the dog did not arrive at T.F. Green she was told that the dog was in quarantine and she needed to pay another $750. At that point, she stopped responding and reported the incident as fraud. She told EGPD she would like to press charges if a suspect is caught.

1:30 p.m. – A woman handed over a pocketbook she found on King Street to the EGPD. The bag contained a number of identification cards. When police called the woman they believed owned the purse the woman said she had never lived at the address on the ID cards and she had changed her name recently.

4:02 p.m. – A Middle Road man called police concerned about a neighbor who suspended her dog in a plastic bag with holes in. Police found out it was not a dog. It was a witch Halloween decoration.

4:44 p.m. – A man soliciting on Sparrow Lane was told to stop soliciting in the area.

8:03 p.m. – Police arrested a King Street man, 23, for disorderly conduct and vandalism after he allegedly stabbed a traffic sign two times in the presence of an officer. When police arrived, they told the man to drop the knife. Instead, he started walking toward police. The officer warned the man that he would be tased if he did not drop the knife. At about 10 feet away, the man dropped the knife but then told police he had another knife on him. He dropped that one too. He told the officer he thought the officer was his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend. He admitted to causing a scene in the middle of King Street for about 10 minutes. Witnesses said he’d also stabbed telephone poles. When an EGPD officer handcuffed the man and told him he was being arrested the man responded, “That’s fair.” He was processed at the station then released with a District Court summons.

Thursday, Nov. 12

8:10 a.m. – A Coventry woman told police her 2018 Subaru Legacy had been damaged while it was parked in the Beacon Diner parking lot. She parked at around 7:30 a.m. When she returned she found a briar branch in one of the door handles, minor scratches on the trunk lid, and one tire losing air.

10:10 a.m. – A verbal argument on South County Trail was so loud that police were called. Those involved acknowledged the argument but assured police no physical violence took place.

1 p.m. – A Balsam Drive man’s identity was stolen and used to create a Comcast account in Florida. According to the account the man owed the company $750. The EG resident told police he has never lived in Florida and he is not a Comcast customer.

2:49 p.m. – Two roommates got into an argument after one of them testing positive for COVID-19. One of the men called police after he believed his roommate racked a shotgun in his bedroom during their argument. The man accused of racking the weapon told police he had not touched any of his guns since the fight started. The roommate who had not tested positive for COVID-19 told police he would stay in a hotel for a couple days.

6:22 p.m. – A caller told police someone was flying a drone up and down Main Street.

8:36 p.m. – A man on a boat docked in Warwick told police he believes his friend took his flare gun and might harm him. He was transferred to Warwick PD. He called back two times annoyed that EGPD would not send officers to his location, which was in Warwick.

Friday, Nov. 13

8:23 a.m. – An East Greenwich man, 23, was issued a summons after leaving the scene of an accident on Nov. 11th. The EG man struck the back of a car on Route 2 that had been “brake checking” him. The two men flipped each other off and the EG man drove away in frustration.

2:56 p.m. – A Reynolds Street resident called police about someone yelling in the street. Police found out the person yelling in the street was calling for their dog.

4:50 p.m. – A caller told police she hit a deer on Frenchtown Road at the Route 4 overpass and it was under her car.

Saturday, Nov. 14

3:15 a.m. – A West Warwick woman called police because she believed she was being followed by someone in a white Cadillac Escalade on her way to work on Tillinghast Road. The driver of the Escalade was issued a summons for having a suspended license. Police told the West Warwick to consider filing a No Trespass order with WWPD.

6:30 a.m. – A Miss Fry Drive resident told police there was a car on her front lawn with the airbags deployed and no one nearby.

10:30 a.m. – The owner of Club Pilates on Division Street told police she thought her business may have been hacked. The exercise studio received five phone calls from a man interested in how much money the business made and told the employees he didn’t want them to know what he sounded like. During these calls a car pulled in front of the studio but no one got in or out. The next day the staff could not log into the computers.

12:13 p.m. – Police were called to Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness on Division Street when a member refused to wear a mask. The person was gone by the time police arrived.

6:26 p.m. – Kids on bikes were bothering customers at the CVS on Main Street.

Sunday, Nov. 15

3:21 p.m. – A dog was found on Hidden Lane. The dog was returned to its owner after a passerby told police that the dog belonged to a Secret Lane resident.

4:52 p.m. – An EG resident found a bag of coins while vacuuming his car at the East Greenwich Car Wash. He handed over the coins to the EGPD. The total value of the coins was $21.86.

5:26 p.m. – Police were unable to verify multiple claims of teenagers fighting in the parking lot of the laundromat on Main Street. They were told that the group of roughly seven teens left the area once the police were called.