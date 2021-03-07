Police Log: Escalating Argument; $8K Check Theft

Monday, Feb. 22

9:20 a.m. – A Teakwood Court resident complained that a tree company was cutting down trees on her property. An officer determined that the tree company was trimming branches for the neighboring property.

12:05 p.m. – The owner of Standard Liquors in Providence told police someone fraudulently stole and used a Standard Liquors business check worth $8,804.77. The owner said he placed the check in a mailbox on the night of Jan. 14 at the U.S. Post Office on Post Road (the check may have been “fished” out of the mailbox). The check was paid to the order of Mancini Beverage, but the check was cashed on Jan. 21 from New York with an unrecognizable signature by the endorsee. The owner notified his bank, Santander, about the fraud, and the bank said they would investigate the matter. Police advised the owner to also notify the United States Postmaster, while an officer called East Greenwich Post Office to explain the situation. The liquor store’s owner said he plans to pursue charges against whoever used the check.

12:10 p.m. – A caller told police traffic speed signs headed southbound on South County Trail went from 40 mph to 25 mph to 35 mph. An officer confirmed the signs were in the area of an old construction zone. Police notified the state Department of Transportation so they could fix the signs.

10:38 p.m. – The West Warwick Police Department asked East Greenwich police to assist in finding a suspect wanted by their department said to be at the Greenwich Hotel on Main Street. The suspect was not at the hotel when police arrived.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

11:42 a.m. – Police responded to the report of two people asleep at a gas pump at the Cumberland Farms on South County Trail. The two reportedly acted odd while in the store. The vehicle was seen leaving and heading south on Route 2. East Greenwich police notified North Kingstown police about the matter.

4:19 p.m. – Police assisted the fire department in response to a possible electrical fire on Cardinal Lane. The National Grid arrived on the scene and power was cut to the house.

8:37 p.m. – A Hoyer Court resident told police someone was in their driveway wearing an Amazon shirt but there had been no vehicle in sight. When an officer arrived to investigate, he found an Amazon package at the front door.

9:54 p.m. – A man was following another man down First Avenue. An officer determined that the two were father and son and were walking home.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

7:37 a.m. – Police responded to the complaint of a skunk near the Women and Infant’s Medical Center on Main Street. Police determined that it lived under the building.

10:03 a.m. – After a woman fell in a parking lot on South County Trail, police assisted the fire department so they could take her to Rhode Island Hospital.

1:46 p.m. – Police arrested a North Providence woman, 32, for shoplifting at Dave’s Marketplace on Division Street, after two clerks saw the woman leaving the store while holding a large glass coffee container they did not believe she paid for. Once she was outside the store, the assistant manager confronted her but she acted as if she did not speak English. The assistant manager called the police. The assistant manager also told police that the woman was in the store with another person who was not caught on video. When An officer spoke with the woman, she responded in clear English, saying she’d gone into Dave’s just to use the restroom and left without buying anything. She allowed police to look inside her backpack, which contained a 32 oz Dunkin’ Donuts iced coffee container from Dave’s and a package of Red Crab sushi that was still cold. The woman insisted she bought the items the day before. The woman had a second bag in which police found two boxes of Dave’s Hot Bar Chicken, a can of chocolate wafers, two cream sodas and a package of gummies. At this point, the woman admitted that she stole the items from Dave’s because she was hungry. Police took her to the station, where she was processed, given a court summons and released.

Thursday, Feb. 25

10:14 a.m. – An electrical pole on Knollwood Drive had tree limbs on its wires. Police contacted National Grid.

1:39 p.m. – A large tree was blocking the road on Hickory Drive. A large limb was moved to provide a way through.

3:57 p.m. – From 911 call, police responded to the report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of his SUV on Cedar Avenue and Overfield Road. When police arrived, they determined the situation was not as it seemed: the vehicle was having mechanical issues.

9:10 p.m. – An employee at Mainstreet Coffee called police because a patron was getting “a little too vocal.” A friend picked the patron up.

10:55 p.m. – A caller told police a man and woman in an SUV parked at the Greenwich Club on Post Road were arguing and the argument was escalating. Police found the man on foot and they escorted him home to North Kingstown. The woman stayed elsewhere for the night.

Friday, Feb. 26

8:06 a.m. – A caller told police a stop sign was down at Division Street and Overbrook Lane. Police notified the Dept. of Public Works.

9:25 a.m. – A caller told police of a man behaving erratically in the drive-thru line of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street and when he entered the building to use the bathroom. Police responded and restored the peace.

3:52 p.m. – A woman asked police to escort her to London Bridge Daycare to pick up her son. She believed she was being followed while driving, and she had ongoing issues with her ex-boyfriend. The woman picked up her child without incident and said she would take steps to file a restraining order against the ex-boyfriend.

3:58 p.m. – A passing driver told a patrolling officer that a vehicle broke down on the Exit 5 offramp from Route 4 southbound. Another officer searched for the vehicle, but could not find it.

4:08 p.m. – Another passing driver told another passing officer that the broken-down vehicle was located on the offramp from Route 4 northbound, not southbound. The officer located the vehicle. The driver was able to roll it to the park-and-ride lot to await towing.

5:23 p.m. – An officer on patrol saw an elderly woman walking along Route 2 carrying multiple bags. He checked on her and she said she was alright.

8:15 p.m. – An officer checked with a man parked in front of the police station, who explained he was waiting for someone purchasing an item from him.

9:42 p.m. – A Kenson Drive resident told police she saw three or four youths going through the neighborhood ringing doorbells. When she confronted them, they swore at her and walked away. Police searched the area but did not find anything.

Saturday, Feb. 27

12:49 a.m. – Police investigated two cars parked in the lot of Coastal Medical on South County Trail. It turned out they belonged to the cleaners and there was no issue.

1:02 a.m. – A man called police after his girlfriend refused to leave. Police helped keep the peace.

1:48 p.m. – A caller told police a tree was down at Middle Road and Carrs Pond Road. It was moved off the road, and police notified the Department of Public Works.

Sunday, Feb. 28

2:26 p.m. – Warwick police asked East Greenwich PD to help them find a woman who walked away from a group home. EG police searched Heritage Drive but did not find her.

2:50 p.m. – Warwick police told EGPD they thought the woman was in the wood line along Route 95 so an EG officer stood by to assist. The officer saw the woman run towards the highway; she did not follow instructions. State Police arrived and held her in a cruiser while awaiting rescue.

Monday, March 1

12:02 a.m. – Police waited with a woman who appeared to be very drunk at End Zone Pub and Grille on Post Road until her boyfriend came to pick her up.