Police Log: Errant Stargazers; Harassing Cyclists

By Andrew Belfry

Monday, July 27

5:39 p.m. – Police assisted in the towing of a rolled over vehicle on Frenchtown Road. Despite the look of the car, the driver was relatively unharmed. The cause of the accident was being investigated.

5:40 p.m. – Police arrested a Lake Worth, Fla., woman, 49, for driving while intoxicated after she sideswiped a parked car in the vicinity of King and Main streets. The woman was pulling out of the Raku Sakura parking lot in her Jeep Wrangler when the incident occurred. Officers at the scene performed a number of sobriety tests, which the woman failed. She declined to take a breath test.

8:50 p.m. – Police were unable to locate a man who reportedly was looking at a house on Grandview Road and Locust Drive. The caller was walking their dog and encountered the man, who did not look familiar to her.

Tuesday, July 28

12:56 a.m. – Police responded to what they thought was an alarm ringing on a boat in the Greenwich Cove Marina. Officers later determined that a radio was left on.

2:06 p.m. – A Maplewood Drive resident told police a salesman for a pest control company was going door-to-door attempting to sell services.

3:04 p.m. – A concerned resident informed police of a possible rabid squirrel on Wildwood Trail.

11:20 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD after a box alarm was activated in the Verizon store in the East Greenwich Square at 1000 Division Street. EGFD had to force the door, which they were later not able to secure. The inventory to the store had been removed because the business was temporarily closed.

Wednesday, July 29

8:08 a.m. – A Cindy Ann Drive resident contacted police about a silver Subaru with Rhode Island license plates speeding in the area.

8:52 p.m. – Police were unable to find a man who reportedly had been standing in the middle of the McDonald’s parking lot on Division Street and refusing to move for cars.

Thursday, July 30

3:34 a.m. – A South Pierce Road resident called police to inform them that his daughter was out for a run and being chased by a man on a bicycle. Police located his daughter and drove her home but were unable to find the suspect.

3:48 a.m. – A caller told police that two men on bicycles were harassing him on Main Street and possibly damaged his vehicle.

8:10 a.m. – A Tillinghast Road resident contacted police after a vehicle struck a stone wall located near her home.

4:36 p.m. – A caller told police a man was smoking a cigarette while pumping gas at the Shell Station on Main Street.

10:21 p.m. – Responding to a call, police were unable to locate an older model Chrysler sedan on Middle Road with the occupants throwing items toward houses.

Friday, July 31

2:41 a.m. – Police dispersed two juveniles from Division Street and First Avenue because they were out after dark. The officers drove the girl’s home while the boy’s parents came to pick him up from the scene.

11:24 a.m. – A Town Hall worker told police kids were riding their bikes on the steps. Police found the youngsters fixing the mulch they had disturbed in the landscaping and they said they’d leave the area when they were finished.

12:30 p.m. – A car drove onto the lawn and into the backyard of a house on Narrow Lane. The car then turned and continued on its way heading toward South Road.

11:47 p.m. – A caller told police about multiple cars parked at Frenchtown Elementary School. Police found a group of kids laying in the grass looking at the stars. They were told they had to go home.

Saturday, Aug. 1

9:25 a.m. – CVS employees found a bag of what appeared to be marijuana in the CVS parking lot on Main Street. Police placed the bag, which contained 10.8 ounces, into evidence which was later given to the crime lab in order to determine the contents of the substance within the bag.

2:32 p.m. – A South Road resident called police about a possible explosion in the area. It was later determined that a transformer utility pole had snapped at the base.

8:32 p.m. – A bystander flagged down police because of an argument taking place by the town’s boat ramp on Crompton Avenue. The officer found two parties on a boat having a verbal argument. The two were instructed to leave in separate vehicles.

Sunday, Aug. 2

6:34 a.m. – Police were called to assist at an accident where a car hit a pole on South County Trail just north of Frenchtown Road. The driver was taken by rescue to the hospital, the car was towed, and National Grid was notified.

4:20 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 66, for DUI after he lightly bumped the car parked next to him when he attempted to leave Richard’s Pub. When officer asked the driver for his identification, he said yes, and proceeded to hit the eject button of the car’s CD player. The suspect failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody; he refused to take a chemical breath test. The suspect’s wife called the station to report that her husband had not made it home and she was told to arrange a sober driver to pick him up after he was arraigned.

8:31 p.m. – A resident asked police to check on her son, who was supposed to visit her that day but never showed. Police talked with the son, who said his phone had been charging and said he would call his mother now.

