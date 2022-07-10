Police Log: Elevator Exit Assist; Unwelcome Roommate

Monday, June 27

12:34 p.m. – Police assisted the EG Fire Department after a person got stuck in an elevator at First Lutheran Church on Division Street.

5:43 p.m. – A caller alerted police about a large tree branch on Middle Road. Police moved the branch out of the way and contacted DPW to remove it.

Tuesday, June 28

1:04 a.m. – A Saint Elizabeth employee told police a glass case containing jewelry was broken into. The case was damaged but no jewelry appeared to be stolen.

10:30 a.m. – A Laurel Wood Drive resident told police about a dog she had found with no tags. The animal control officer took the dog – a corgi-pug-beagle mix – to NK Animal Hospital and found the dog had not been microchipped. The dog was left with NKAH; the EG resident who had initially told police about the dog said she was interested in it if no owner turned up.

5:53 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 30, for driving a car with expired registration and with a suspended license. Police stopped the car on Division Street after noticing a registration sticker that expired in February 2021 and did routine checks to confirm the woman’s license was suspended. Police gave the woman a district court summons for the expired registration and suspended license.

6:46 p.m. – Police removed a flower pot from the middle of the road on South County Trail.

9:36 p.m. – A Warwick man, 24, was charged with reckless driving and eluding police processed at EGPD after he’d been picked up by Warwick PD on a warrant relating to reckless driving and eluding police on June 5. The man was processed and held for arraignment.

10:43 p.m. – A former employee, accompanied by her boyfriend, sat outside Twisted Pizza and refused to return a pizza delivery bag and delivery car sign to the restaurant after being fired. In exchange, the restaurant kept her tip money and said they would give it to the woman if she returned the bag and sign first. After the woman returned the items and received her tip money, police issued a no trespass order to her and her boyfriend.

11:29 p.m. – A Power Street resident told police they heard someone running a leaf blower while they were trying to sleep. Police told the resident construction could be going on.

Wednesday, June 29

12:20 p.m. – An EG Golf Course employee told police one of the golf carts had been damaged when the driver drove it into a ditch. Police spoke with the driver, who said he’d been trying to turn the cart around but had misjudged the turn radius and landed in the drainage ditch. The employee estimated the damage to be about $1,000.

3:54 p.m. – Police arrested a Lincoln woman, 42, on Division Street for driving under the influence. A caller told police the woman hit his car after she had failed to stop at the intersection of Main and King streets. An officer approached the woman’s car and said he smelled alcohol. The woman refused to take any field sobriety tests. Police gave her a district court summons for driving under the influence and, after she was processed at the station, a summons for refusing to take a chemical test.

8:40 p.m. – A caller told police there was a tree in the way on Middle Road. Police removed the tree from the road.

Thursday, June 30

9 a.m. – A Duke Street resident said the glass of his empty fish tank, which was stored outside, had been broken by what he thought was a rock he found nearby. The same man last month had reported damage to a desk he stored outside too. He said he would want to press charges if the culprit was found.

1:13 p.m. – A woman told police she was bit by a dog when she entered a house on Frenchtown Road. Police checked vaccine records for the homeowner’s two dogs and found their vaccination to be effective until mid-July. Police told the owner to keep the dogs quarantined for 10 days.

6:32 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 34, for driving with a suspended license after police pulled him over for speeding on South County Trail. The driver told police his license was suspended because he missed a driving class. Police gave the driver a district court summons for the suspended license and a citation for having no car insurance.

Friday, July 1

1:59 a.m. – A caller told police about a woman “either sleeping or passed out” in a car on Main Street. It turned out the woman was sleeping, waiting for her boyfriend to finish closing at a nearby restaurant.

3:26 p.m. – A Lenihan Lane resident told police $4,900 was transferred from her bank account without her permission. Her credit union’s fraud department advised her to clean her computer and check for malware in case it was hacked. The resident’s bank told her she would likely be refunded at some point.

Saturday, July 2

1:09 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown woman, 29, for driving with a suspended license. Police stopped the woman on Main Street after running checks and confirming the car’s owner had a suspended license. Police gave the woman a district court summons for driving with a suspended license and had the car towed.

3:40 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 41, domestic assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend to the ground several times during an argument. She eventually was able to get away; police noticed scrap marks on her arm and hands. Police found the man at his house, where he was holding a napkin to a small cut under his eye. He said he didn’t know what police were there for and made it difficult for police to put him in handcuffs. He was finally taken into custody, processed at the station and held.

11:07 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 22, for driving an unregistered car with a suspended license. Police stopped the car on South County Trail after noticing a loud exhaust and no front license plate. The driver told police he had borrowed the plate in back from a friend. DMV checks showed the plate was canceled and the car’s registration was suspended. Police then found the driver’s license to be suspended as well. Police gave the driver a district court summons for the suspended license and a citation for driving an unregistered car.

9:38 p.m. – An EG couple said they were concerned about a friend who had been with them at the Greenwich Hotel bar earlier in the evening but then she’d disappeared. Her car was still on King Street and they had the woman’s cell phone; they said they were worried because she has a chronic illness and had been drinking that night. Police called other departments for a K-9 unit; meanwhile they began looking for the woman. They found her behind Frank & John’s pizza restaurant and she told them she’d wanted to get some air. She said she was OK; the friend who’d called the police came and gave the woman a ride home.

Sunday, July 3

1:19 a.m. – Police arrested a Newport man, 71, for driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a car accident at Main Street and First Avenue. The man’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot. He told police he’d had four glasses of wine, the last one at 10:30 p.m. The man complied with field sobriety tests, which he failed so he was taken into custody. At the station he refused to take a chemical breath test. Police gave him a district court summons for the DUI and a traffic tribunal citation for refusing the breath test. He was also cited for driving a car without proof of insurance and following the car in front of him too closely.

11:05 a.m. – A caller told police they’d found $250 cash in the Thorpe’s Wine & Spirits parking lot. A man came in later and claimed the money, telling police what the bills were.

4:24 p.m. – Police responded to a vehicle that was hit in a parking lot on Division Street. A note containing a first name and phone number was left on the vehicle. Police attempted to contact the number but were unsuccessful.

5:32 p.m. – A caller told police his roommate has been living at his residence for a year and a half. Police told the caller to evict his roommate if he wants him to permanently leave his home.

10:27 p.m. – A Canonicus Trail resident told police their neighbors were setting off fireworks and spraying lit embers over their house. Police did not find any embers or damage to the house.

Monday, July 4

9:27 a.m. – A caller said she found pills at the intersection of Liberty and Somerset streets and was worried they might be harmful. Police collected the pills and took them to the police station to be destroyed.

Aiza Shaikh, a sophomore at the University of Connecticut and Class of 2021 EGHS alum, has been an EG resident since 2008. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, traveling, and eating coffee ice cream.