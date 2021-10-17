Police Log: School Break; Angry Then Contrite Woman

Monday, October 4

8:59 p.m. – A caller informed police of a sink hole near Main Street and Armory Street; police notified DPW.

9:57 a.m. – The Eldredge Elementary School principal told police someone entered the school through a lower-level window over the weekend and wrote profanity and other indecipherable words on one classroom’s white board. A small, plastic shard appeared to have kept the window from securing which allowed the unauthorized entry.

2:29 p.m. – Police cited an EGHS student, 18, for driving with an expired license after he hit a pedestrian in the East Greenwich High School parking lot. The pedestrian, also an EGHS student, had crossed the street 30 feet away from the crosswalk according to police, so he was mailed a violation for jaywalking. In the incident, the pedestrian suffered facial injuries, cuts to the lower legs and an elbow injury from falling on the ground after being hit and spent days in the hospital. A witness said he saw the vehicle stop at the crosswalk to let a group of kids cross the street. The vehicle then started moving when the witness saw the pedestrian cross the vehicle’s path. The witness said the pedestrian was not moving in a full sprint but, in his opinion, was not walking across the street. The pedestrian told police he had waited for the road to clear before crossing when he suddenly darted into the vehicle’s path and did not have time to stop. Police determined that the biggest single factor in the collision was the pedestrian’s failure to cross at the clearly marked crosswalk. Read more HERE.

3:10 p.m. – A caller told police an erratic driver was following them on South County Trail; the driver was gone when police arrived.

6 p.m. – A caller said there was an erratic driver on Justin Road; the driver was gone when police arrived.

10:59 p.m. – Providence Police spoke with EGPD about a report of a 16-year-old girl complaining of a sexual assault she said occurred in East Greenwich.

11:16 p.m. – Police tried to retrieve information from the possible sexual assault victim.

Tuesday, October 5

8:26 a.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 28, for disorderly conduct and vandalism/malicious injury to property for an incident that was reported Sept. 18.

11:05 a.m. – A caller reported a dead raccoon on South County Trail; police notified the state Dept. of Environmental Management (DEM).

3:29 p.m. – A caller said a child was asleep inside a running vehicle near the walking trails at East Greenwich High School. They told police it had been 10 minutes and there was no sign of an adult. Police are investigating the incident.

3:46 p.m. – Police recovered a vehicle stolen last week that was found in Hartford, Conn., and returned to the police station.

6:13 p.m. – An EG man said a young person had been sitting on the curb across from his house for several hours, and he was concerned for the person’s welfare. Police spoke with the person – who turned out to be an adult. He was having problems with his parents. Police talked with the man’s family and everything checked out okay. The man’s girlfriend picked him up.

8:24 p.m. – A caregiver from Atria Harborhill said one of her patients left the care facility and was walking through town. Police located the patient near Liberty Street and brought them back to the facility.

9:19 p.m. – A caller said she heard a man and woman arguing and thought they were on Melrose Street. She called back saying the woman was hiding near the church on Pierce Street; police located her. ???

Wednesday, October 6

7:07 a.m. – Police put down a deer that had been hit on Division Street; they notified DEM.

8:04 a.m. – A Marlborough Street resident told police his 16-foot aluminum ladder was missing. He said all his ladders – except for that one – were securely locked by a cable wire in his yard.

8:32 a.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 24, for disorderly conduct and simple assault or battery for her involvement in an incident that was reported on September 18.

10:11 a.m. – People protested liquor distribution on Main Street.

Thursday, October 7

12:47 a.m. – A caller reported a hit deer on Frenchtown Road; police notified DEM.

3:10 a.m. – A Marlborough Street resident said the motion light in his yard went off; he’d recently had something stolen, so police checked the area but did not find anything suspicious.

9:51 a.m. – Police located a vehicle involved in a hit and run traveling on Route 4; RISP would handle the situation.

11:30 a.m. – An EG man told police he was purchasing items at someone’s house in New York when the EG man’s dog bit one of the residents; the man said his dog’s shots were up to date and the records were faxed to New York.

10:24 p.m. – A caller said a man walking on Frenchtown Road was possibly disoriented and appeared to need assistance.

Friday, October 8

9:56 a.m. – A Faith Hill Farm employee told police a man who had been visiting the farm over the last few years was becoming an issue; the employee said he was doing things on the farm without permission and overstepping boundaries with the staff. The employee asked for a no trespass order. Police spoke with the man who gave a different version of events saying he never overstepped his bounds at the farm; he still agreed to sign the no trespass order.

10:49 a.m. – A caller reported loud protesters at Frenchtown Liquors on South County Trail; police spoke with the store owner and protesters.

5 p.m. – A Coventry man at the Crompton Avenue boat ramp said he successfully placed his boat in the water using a trailer hitch when his truck started sliding down the ramp while in park. The man exited his vehicle which ended up 3/4 submerged in the bay. Police noticed the ramp was extremely slick due to the low tide and algae; the vehicle was removed from the water and towed. Read more HERE.

Saturday, October 9

12:34 a.m. – Police responded to Low Key on Main Street for a report of a fight. One of the men involved said he had a verbal disagreement with another person which led to shoving. Security then separated the individuals and led them outside; the other man left the scene before police arrived. The other man did not wish to pursue charges.

11 p.m. – Police responded to the Fireman’s Club for a noise complaint. The club had a live band with doors open; the doors were then shut.

Sunday, October 10

12:31 p.m. – A caller said there was a homeless woman near Water Street; she was gone when police arrived.

2:24 p.m. – A caller asked for a well-being check on her mother. The mother was fine – her cell phone had been on low battery. Police notified her daughter.

2:51 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 54, for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at Kon Asian Bistro. The restaurant said she was heavily intoxicated and arguing with other customers. When police tried talking with her, she became increasingly loud and would not answer simple questions. Police decided to bring her to the hospital for detox due to her intoxication and aggression; when told she was under arrest, the woman started screaming even louder and would not allow police to handcuff her. Once multiple officers calmed her, she was finally cuffed and removed from the restaurant. Later at the station, the woman repeatedly apologized for her actions.

5:10 p.m. – A caller said there were barking dogs on Lafayette Drive; police notified the owner.

7:49 p.m. – Police responded to a residence on King Street for a complaint of loud music; the music was lowered.

Monday, October 11

12:33 a.m. – A caller said two men wearing baseball caps were being loud on Water Street. Police did not find anyone who matched the description.