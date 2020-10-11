Police Log: EGPD Cruiser Shot, Reckless Driving & Stolen Pumpkins

Monday, Sept. 28

9:22 a.m. – A man went to EGPD headquarters to ask police what can be done about his neighbor’s loose cat; police advised the man on the legality of loose cats and what he can and cannot do about them.

10:31 a.m. – A Lenihan Lane man, 22, was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Middle Road.

4:08 p.m. – A High Hawk Road resident told police he used Twitch, a live stream social media platform used mostly by video gamers, and that one of his 17,000 followers had been harassing him for over a year. The follower threatened to reveal personal details of the Twitch streamer who is increasingly afraid that he will be the victim of a “swatting” attack – that’s when someone calls police on a user saying the person is holding someone hostage. When police show up at the gamer’s house, it’s all captured live so followers can watch. Blocking these types of followers doesn’t usually work because they will simply create new accounts. The resident gave police what information he had on the follower.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

12:48 p.m. – A man was seen sleeping in his white Toyota on Post Road. Police determined the man was just resting before his second job started.

1:57 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police someone used his identity to create a PayPal account that rang up a debt of $3,739.55. The man found out about the theft when a credit agency called him about unpaid bills. The account was opened in 2017 using a Providence address that had never been his residence.

3:28 p.m. – A caller told police about an erratic driver turning on to Route 4 from Division Street. Police pulled the driver over to find that she had a sick animal in the backseat and was checking on the animal from time to time.

4:30 p.m. – An Eagle Lane resident reported the theft of a Makita power drill and a Honda 2200 generator from his garage Sept. 15. He was having work done at the house and the contractor told him only one worker had access to the garage on that day. That person’s information was forwarded to EGPD detectives.

5:20 p.m. – A group of kids ended up inside a building on Duke Street after one of the youths threw another’s cell phone inside the building as a joke. Police told the children to leave the area.

7:36 p.m. – The owner of the Greenwich Hotel told police one of her tenants had moved out without paying his $1,100 bill.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

10:15 a.m. – Police pulled over a man driving a Camry with a very loud exhaust system after he was seen driving erratically. The man made strange comments about not driving the car he was behind the wheel of. He seemed very nervous so police asked him to shut off the engine, at which point the man backed out and headed south on Post Road, driving fast. Police followed but the man was going 80 to 90 mph so police fell back and alerted NKPD. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car was not the car’s owner. The car’s owner had allowed a fellow member of a car club to rent out his car. Police told the car owner to tell his friend to turn himself in.

6:31 p.m. – An anonymous caller told police a house on their block has had a twin mattress out for garbage pick up since July. Police followed-up with the resident who said they would remove the mattress.

Thursday, Oct. 1

9:47 a.m. – Police arrested a Johnston woman, 23, on domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct charges after she allegedly punched her boyfriend in the face and bicep during an argument at his King Street residence just after midnight. The suspect told police she woke her boyfriend up to confront him about negative messages his friends were sending him about her before assaulting him.

4:28 p.m. – A man driving his father’s white sedan left it on Division Street after he struck a bump and the car bottomed out.

5:20 p.m. – A Ledge Road resident reported the theft of a Nest security camera after opening the box to find nothing inside and a cut in the plastic that had not been there when he bought it. He said he thought a previous contractor could have stolen the item; the contractor denied the allegation.

5:59 p.m. – Amtrak police asked EGPD to check for a group of youths near the train tracks between Old Forge Road and King Street who had allegedly been throwing rocks at passing trains and banging on the tracks. Police found no one near the tracks in East Greenwich but passed on the information to Warwick PD.

Friday, Oct. 2

4:53 p.m. – A River Farm Drive resident told police she was scammed out of $500 after a person posing as a National Grid employee told her that she had not paid her previous five bills and needed to do so using gift cards. She went to CVS and purchased $500 in MoneyPak gift cards and gave the information to the caller. When the caller requested an additional $1,000 the resident hung up and called the police.

6:41 p.m. – A caller told police about a gathering of cars on Tillinghast Road. Young people were meeting there; police contacted parents and the gathering was dispersed.

10:14 p.m. – An EG man told police he got a call from a man claiming to be a representative of National Grid who became verbally abusive when the EG man asked where the caller’s office was located. Police advised the man to contact National Grid.

Saturday, Oct. 3

9:30 a.m. – Police euthanized a deer that had been hit by a car on Cedar Avenue and Division Street, using a shotgun.

11:21 a.m. – A black male shepherd mix with no tags was found running in the roadway on Cedar Avenue. A concerned citizen took the dog into her car and police transported the canine to the North Kingstown Animal Shelter.

2:22 p.m. – A Dave’s Marketplace employee told police he saw an East Greenwich resident steal pumpkins from an outside bin. The manager told police the woman had paid for three large pumpkins but had been seen carting six small pumpkins in addition to the ones she paid for. Police questioned the suspect at her home while she decorated the alleged stolen items. She told them she went back into the store to pay for the additional pumpkins with cash and did not have a receipt. Due to technical difficulties surveillance footage was unavailable.

3:20 p.m. – A woman and her brother got into an argument on South Country Trail after he requested she refrain from hosting yard sales on the family property. She became irate and her boyfriend allegedly made a threatening gesture at the brother. The sister told police that her family were the aggressors in this ordeal.

Sunday, Oct. 4

1:30 a.m. – An East Greenwich resident called police about loud arguing at a neighbor’s house. Police spoke with the parties and one of them spent the night on the couch.

6:08 p.m. – Police arrested Jaron Means, 31, of Main Street for felony assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly fired a Winchester air rifle from his 3rd floor apartment window striking the roof of an EGPD cruiser with an officer inside and two other officers standing nearby. The suspect, who told officers he had been drinking, stated he was aiming at a stop sign that was over 45 feet away from the cruiser. In addition, he was charged with carrying a weapon while intoxicated, also a felony, and misdemeanor counts of firing in a compact area and vandalism.

6:54 p.m. – EGPD assisted the EGFP after a gas grill exploded on Hoyer Court.