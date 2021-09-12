Police Log: Egged Car, Attempted Break-In & Persistent Shoplifter

Monday, August 30

9:22 a.m. – An employee of Alpha Associates on Rocky Hollow Road told police he believed a person or people were doing drugs in the parking lot because he had found several needles were found behind the building. A neighbor said several people were in the parking lot between 5 and 6:30 a.m. The Alpha employee said the company planned to install cameras and would check in with police if anything else occurred.

9:02 p.m. – An EG woman reported a no contact order violation after receiving text messages from a man whom she had a previous domestic incident with. The woman showed police the messages and said she wished for him to no longer contact her. She said she spoke to him prior to the texts, so police looked at her phone log – which showed she reached out to him multiple times. Police informed her she was also in violation of the no contact order. Both individuals were told not to contact one another until the court case was resolved.

11:29 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 23, for violating a no contact order.

3:06 p.m. – A Sixth Avenue resident told police he’d seen a pickup truck with rubbish barrels dump the barrels’ contents in a historical cemetery behind his apartment building; it turned out to be a crew that mowed the cemetery lawn.

11:18 p.m. – A Warwick man told police five men had confronted him at Kai Bar on Main Street and accused him of hitting his ex-girlfriend. The man said the group smashed a bottle on his head and spit on him. The man said the accusations were from a while back and that he didn’t see his ex-girlfriend at Kai Bar and nor did he know who these men were. Police could not see any injury to his head; there were stains on his shirt he said was the spit. Employees confirmed there was a confrontation. The Warwick man said he did not want to press charges; the group left before police arrived.

Tuesday, August 31

10:21 a.m. – Police reported to New England Tech where two men allegedly stole a catalytic convertor from a school shuttle van at 5:59 a.m. School officials said suspects drove around campus, parked next to the van, got out and circled it, then got in their vehicle and left with the item. Campus public safety is compiling their report.

3:25 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD with a commercial truck that dropped two 15-gallon gas cans and kept driving. The fluid – later identified as antifreeze – spilled onto Division Street. EGFD put down a drying agent.

10:22 p.m. – Police stopped a driver with a provisional license on Division Road for driving with too many passengers; parents were notified and picked up the extra passengers.

Wednesday, September 1

12:46 a.m. – A caller told police someone was running an air compressor near Tavern on Main, which woke the caller’s daughter. Police spoke with the person, who was using a power washer. He said he was done for the night.

1:06 p.m. – A caller told police he needed assistance removing a person who was stealing alcohol from his house; he said the man also assaulted him and was going to the police department to file a report. Police checked the property, but no one was there; they will follow-up.

1:42 p.m. – Police spoke with a man who said he was hit in the face and knocked unconscious while picking up his clothing; his eye was bruised and swollen. The man said the assault was unprovoked, and he wished to pursue charges. Both he and a witness are willing to testify in court.

9:24 p.m. – Police responded to Cracker Barrel where a woman felt unwell and was nervous about driving home; a friend picked her up and drove her home.

Thursday, September 2

4:40 a.m. – Police reported to Crompton Road for a downed tree.

5:44 a.m. – Panera Bread employees reported brown smoke coming from the restaurant’s electric fireplace. Police noticed the floor was wet from the heavy rain overnight and two electrical outlets were in the floor in front of the fireplace. Police called EGFD who used a heat sensor, with a hot spot coming from one outlet; the breaker panel showed three breakers had been tripped. EGFD remained there until the outlet cooled.

9:33 a.m. – A caller reported a downed tree on Frenchtown Road; DPW arrived.

10:46 a.m. – A caller reported two loose roosters by Scalloptown Park.

4:37 p.m. – A Glen Drive resident, 66, told police she discovered her car’s trunk open this morning and had a spare tire missing. The woman accidently left the car unlocked; she said she would like to press charges.

4:57 p.m. – An EG man, 69, reported a verbal altercation between him and his neighbor. The man was retrieving paperwork from his car when his neighbor came out of his home and loudly demanded to know if the man was going to drop the charges against him – these charges were made August 25 after a physical altercation. The man was in fear because of the previous assault and kept his distance from his neighbor. He told police he is “living in fear of his life” and contacted his landlord to do something. Police suggested a restraining order and then contacted the neighbor who was verbally aggressive over the phone. Police warned the man to avoid contact with his neighbor and to talk to police if he had an issue.

8:52 p.m. – Police helped find out where a man’s child was after he called to report the child missing. The child was with their grandmother’s house, where he lives.

Friday, September 3

6:34 a.m. – East Greenwich Golf Club reported an attempted break in. Someone tried prying the golfers’ check-in shed door open – this room included the cash register and merchandise. Police documented the incident in case the problem persists.

7:02 a.m. – Police arrested Moisis Baez, 19, of Providence, after he turned himself in for two counts of sexual assault. No additional details were made available.

8:45 a.m. – A caller told police a dog entered their garage on Oakbrook Court and refused to leave.

3:09 p.m. – Police reported to Dave’s Marketplace for a report of shoplifting. Video footage showed a man wearing a shirt with the word “Jesus” on it grab various items, avoid the registers, walk out of the store and drive away. An employee recognized him from last week where the store believed he also shoplifted. Five items totaling to $39.60 were taken; the store would like to press charges.

4:23 p.m. – A Warwick man, 46, told police someone wrote three fraudulent checks from his company’s account at Wave Federal Credit Union, totaling $22,001.31. The credit union requested a documented police report.

6:44 p.m. – A caller told police a large, aggressive dog was loose and on the walking path behind East Greenwich High School.

9:51 p.m. – An EG woman, 55, told police someone egged her Jeep Wrangler while it was parked in the front lot at East Greenwich High School for a football game. She said the same thing happened several weeks earlier, while the Jeep was parked in her home driveway; the woman does not know who is doing this and would like to press charges.

Saturday, September 4

12:01 a.m. – A caller told police kids on Marlborough Street were skateboarding in the roadway.

3:04 p.m. – Police responded to Dave’s Marketplace for a shoplifting report where video footage showed a man in a “Jesus” shirt stealing items accumulating to $70. The officer from yesterday’s report had continued the investigation by visiting the Extended Stay where a front lobby employee identified the man and knew him. Police obtained an itemized copy of the stolen goods and told the store they were in the process of identifying the suspect.

3:39 p.m. – An EG man, 43, told police someone stole the blue bench outside Town Barber Shop on Main Street. The man said the bench had sentimental value and wanted it returned if found; he did not wish to pursue charges. The man called back later and said the bench was returned. He believed someone was pranking him.

Sunday, September 5

12:03 a.m. – A caller said her sister was causing an issue outside. Police brought her back to the house; she agreed to keep it down for the night.

1:17 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 47, for domestic assault and disorderly conduct after fighting with his fiancé about leaving Blu on the Water. The woman said the two had become separated while at Blu so she walked home after texting the man multiple times but not receiving a response. The woman said when the man got home, he started arguing with her about leaving without him and grabbed her – causing her skin to bruise. The woman said she was calling the police, so he took her phone. When police talked with the man, he said he never touched her. The woman filled out domestic violence paperwork.

2:12 a.m. – Police assisted EGFD with a car fire on Route 2 near Middle Road. The fire started in the trunk which contained clothes, paint products and other flammable items. The driver and passenger were found walking to a gas station to call someone about the fire; the vehicle was towed, and the driver and passenger were brought home.

Monday, September 6

12:56 a.m. – Police warned a driver on First Avenue because a headlight and brake light were out.

1:21 a.m. – A caller told police she could not find her vehicle on Main Street.

1:49 a.m. – Police assisted RISP during an arrest of a driver for being under the influence on Route 4 near Middle Road by giving the passenger a ride to Seasons Market on Route 2.