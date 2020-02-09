Police Log: Dunkin’ Break In; Ice Fishing; Disorderly Conduct

By Bethany Hashway and Elizabeth F. McNamara

Monday, Jan. 20

11:56 a.m. – A Mayflower Drive resident told police he was walking his dog on leash on Allen Drive when another dog attacked, biting his dog on its back. The man said another man had been walking two dogs on the other side of the street when he lost control of his dogs. It was one of those dogs that bit his dog. The aggressor dog was placed in quarantine for 10 days; it was shown to be up on all its shots.

6:35 p.m. – A King Street resident called to complain about a tenant yelling in the hallway but when police investigated, they found the tenant was not there and that instead the woman who called was having a fight with her boyfriend. The two separated for the night.

10:21 p.m. – EG fire requested help with a man on Long Street who appeared to be drunk. He was taken by rescue to the hospital.

10:58 p.m. – A South County Trail resident said her landlord was entering her apartment and turning up her heat when she’s away.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

2:57 a.m. – An employee of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street told police the store had been broken into. She said she’d arrived only a few minutes earlier and noticed the front doors were slightly open and found cash missing from the back room cash drawer. She then found the drawer of a cash register in front had been pried open. That’s when she called the police. Surveillance video showed a person wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt beneath a blue windbreaker enter the store via the main entrance at 10:49 p.m. Monday. The employee calculated the loss in cash from the various locations to be around $300.

9:55 a.m. – A Warwick man, 46, was arrested driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over for driving 54 mph in a 35 mph zone. Routine checks revealed the license suspension. He was issued a District Court summons for the suspended license and a violation for speeding.

12:30 p.m. – While police were on routine patrol on Division Street, a large truck with a trailer passed by. The weight limit for that area is 25,000 pounds and the truck clearly exceeded that, so police pulled the truck over and gave the driver a municipal court summons.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

11:05 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 35, for driving without a license after she was stopped for using a cell phone. She was issued a District Court summons and a summons for using a cell phone while driving.

12:42 p.m. – A caller reported a car rolled out of a driveway onto Westwood Drive.

1:01 p.m. – Someone called in a report of a person on the ice on the pond off Pegwin Drive. The person was ice fishing; police sent the person on their way.

3:20 p.m. – An EG woman told police about a strange note she found on her doorstep Tuesday night. The note read, “Hello, so sorry to bother you, could you please call me Thank you, Ann,” and included a phone number. The woman said she didn’t know the woman and had talked to her neighbors to see if they knew anything about her. None did. When she called the number, the woman who answered said she had left the note because she thought her husband could be having an affair with someone who lived on that street. The EG woman reported the incident so it could be documented.

Thursday, Jan. 23

1:30 a.m. – Police arrested two women, a 25-year-old East Greenwich woman and a 26-year-old Cranston woman, on charges of domestic simple assault/battery and disorderly conduct after police were called to the EG woman’s residence because of a disturbance. The EG woman’s father, who was upstairs at the house, said the couple were fighting and he thought it had gotten physical. After a struggle to get into the basement, police spoke with each woman separately. Based on what they heard, they took both women into custody.

6:38 a.m. – A caller told police a dog had been left in a car on Post Road. Police said the dog did not appear to be in distress; the dog’s owner said they were leaving shortly.

8:10 a.m. – A caller told police a man had pulled up to the dumpster at Cracker Barrel off New London Turnpike and was dumping trash into it. Police told him that was illegal; he left the property.

1:30 p.m. – A West Warwick woman told police she’d noticed fraudulent charges on one of her credit cards made at a salon formerly on Main Street. Police spoke with the owner of the salon that took over at the site of the previous salon. A stylist who had been at the previous salon as well gave police the names of two former employees and the former owner on the presumption one of them might know who was responsible. The former owner said she thought it was probably her ex-boyfriend, who had been struggling with homelessness and mental health issues. She said he may have stolen her Apple Square credit card processing device. Police reached out to the man, who admitted by text to his former girlfriend that he had used the credit card without permission. However, the woman later contacted police to say the former boyfriend was threatening her and the police if they tried to arrest him. She said he was worried it was a felony offense, and he wouldn’t go to jail without a fight. The card owner decided at that point to drop the charge.

7:31 pm. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 25, for disorderly conduct after police received a call about a woman banging on many doors and windows while yelling and screaming on Main Street. When police arrived, the woman was slouched over the hood of a parked car with her left foot in the road. As police approached, they smelled alcohol coming from her. She appeared upset and had small scrapes on her cheek and hands. She slurred an “I’m fine,” when police asked how she was. When police called a rescue, the woman became combative and attempted to leave. As police attempted to put her in a cruiser she yelled obscenities and refused to cooperate. Eventually they were able to gain control of the woman; rescue arrived but the woman declined medical aid. She was taken into custody. At the station, after a period of lashing out, the woman calmed down; she was released to a family member with a District Court summons.

Friday, Jan. 24

10:04 a.m. – A resident of Miss Fry Drive told police a car was blocking their garage door. Turned out a dealership had returned the car to the wrong address.

12:10 p.m. – A Warwick man, 18, was arrested for driving on an expired license after he was stopped for not having a front license plate and tinted car windows. Routine checks showed the man had an expired license. He was issued a District Court summons along with a traffic summons for the illegal window tint. The man later renewed his license, closing the arrest report.

2:49 p.m. – Police took a report regarding a missing license plate.

4 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 32, for driving on a suspended license after police responded to an accident on Jan. 23 at 10:30 p.m. Police later reviewed the accident information and learned that the driver was driving on a suspended license and his insurance was not valid. The man was cited for driving on suspended license second offense.

7:56 p.m. – Police responded to Laurel Wood Drive for the report of suspicious activity with someone ringing the doorbell and taking off.

10:03 p.m. – An Upland Avenue resident complained about a neighbor playing guitar outside. Police told the man to go inside.

Saturday, Jan 25

3 a.m. – Police came upon a car in the road at Frenchtown Road and South County Trail, with the driver asleep behind the wheel. The driver was OK and was going to continue home.

12:14 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 35, for operating a motor vehicle with a cancelled registration after he was stopped for using a cell phone while driving. Routine checks showed that the registration issue. Police gave the man a summons, seized the plates, and had the car towed.

Sunday, Jan. 26

2:18 a.m. – An Upland Avenue resident told police her upstairs neighbor was holding band practice. Police found all quiet.

4:09 p.m. – A caller told police there was a man in a kayak in the cove, shooting at ducks. Police went to see if the kayaker in compliance with town ordinances, but found no one shooting, only a man in a kayak paddling toward Goddard Park.

