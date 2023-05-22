Police Log: Dueling Motorcycles, Dueling Dudes, Drunk Dudes

Monday, May 8

7:50 a.m. – A work van tore the maximum height arm out of its mounting pole from the driveway of the Dunkin Donuts on South County Trail. The driver stayed at the scene to provide the officer with his details.

3:30 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 21, for indecent exposure after he allegedly touched his penis at the Starbucks on Main Street. Police also issued the man a no trespass order after the manager of the Starbucks requested he be barred from the premises.

Tuesday, May 9

7:30 p.m. – A contractor working on a house on Middle Road told police someone siphoned the diesel fuel from a Link-Belt excavator on the site. He told police that he had previously shooed someone away who was walking up to the machine with two red gas containers. Later after starting the excavator, the man said something was wrong, and he believed there was air in the fuel injection system. Police told the man to have the machine checked out before operating it again and passed the incident report on to detectives.

8:15 a.m. – An EG man, 19, turned himself in on two felony bench warrants dating from an incident in August 2022. He was charged with producing child pornography and video voyeurism. His bail was set at $50,000.

Wednesday, May 10

3 p.m. – A Warwick woman provided the EGPD with a written statement about possibly being scammed out of $5,100 and having her identity stolen. The woman told police an “Amazon agent” contacted her about switching her information into a “senior account.” After being instructed to purchase gift cards and give the caller pictures of those cards, she gave her address, birthday, last four digits of her social security number, and other personal information. The woman said she would like to press charges if the police catch whoever was on the other side of the phone.

7:42 p.m. – Police received more reports of motorcycles or dirt bikes being driven up and down Adirondack Drive.

Thursday, May 11

6:59 a.m. – Two EG neighbors with an ongoing issue regarding lawn work and spotlights had another run-in. This time one of the neighbors said the other threw old grass and soil onto their property late the previous night. The accused was still asleep when the police came knocking. The woman’s son answered and told police his mother likely threw the dirt onto the neighbor’s lawn unintentionally, as it was dark when she was doing lawn work. Police asked the woman’s son to have her call the station when she woke up.

6:40 p.m. – An EG man told police his girlfriend was missing after she did return from the CVS on Main Street with food earlier that day. The man told police they had not argued, although she might have been mad that he was hung over. Police checked multiple locations, including where the woman works, and requested Coventry PD check her parent’s house in Coventry. The following day the woman returned; police did a welfare check and determined she was ok.

8:53 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 42, for domestic violence, assault, and vandalism after members of her family called the EGPD because of her “out of control” behavior while intoxicated. According to the family, she pulled her husband’s glasses from his face and threw them to the floor. When police arrived, the woman was inside and flashed them her middle finger before turning the lights out. Later, she told police she was upset because her father had just passed away. When they took her into custody, she slammed her head into the side of the cruiser. At the station, she threatened to harm herself, which resulted in the police and EGFD taking her to Kent County Municipal Hospital. Before she was sedated due to her erratic behavior, she told an officer she would gather a group to harm him and said, “Don’t worry, I’ll find your wife and it won’t be good for her.”

Friday, May 12

8:45 a.m. – A Pawtucket man, 32, turned himself in at EGPD headquarters on two felony charges. Those charges are receiving stolen goods and check fraud, both in excess of $1,500. The incidents were first reported to EGPD by a person who lives in the town.

9:50 a.m. – Someone stole a fly rod and reel off a truck parked in a Laurel Hill Road driveway. The reel is painted with a striped bass on it. The man whose property was stolen said he didn’t permit anyone to use the items and noticed they were gone when he went to go fishing that morning.

8:22 p.m. – A caller said that a car in the EGHS parking lot has kids inside and they don’t attend the high school. Police found that the kids in the car were attending prom and their car battery died. They had called AAA and were waiting to be picked up.

11:34 p.m. – While police pursued two motorcycles speeding on Main Street, one of the bikes, a Honda, overtook the other, a Harley Davison. The bikes switched places with each other again, going what police estimated was 60 mph, when one collided with a crosswalk sign and crashed into multiple cars. Police charged the driver of the Honda with reckless driving. Both motorcycle drivers said they planned to stop, and one even said he was “having issues with his throttle.” While checking on the men, a pedestrian walked over, picked up one of the biker’s helmets, and took a few steps away from the scene with it. When the police questioned the man, he said, “I was only playing a joke.” Police said he was obstructing an officer in the line of duty and committing attempted larceny by taking the helmet. The man said, “Give me my citations so I can leave,” which the officer did.

Saturday, May 13

9:45 a.m. – Police told a man yelling at cars on Post Road to go home.

2:30 p.m. – An Forest Lane resident reported the license plate on his 2016 FXDB motorcycle missing.

5:56 p.m. – A caller told police there was a golden retriever roaming Cragan Field. EGPD officers returned the dog to its owner on Knollwood Avenue after asking people in the area if they knew the dog’s owner.

9:30 p.m. – Two people called, and one went into the EGPD headquarters to complain that people were setting off loud fireworks near 5th Avenue. The man who went into the station said he asked them to stop, but they just cursed at him. Police persuaded those shooting off the fireworks to stop for the night.

Sunday, May 14

1:03 a.m. – Police stepped in to break up a fight outside of Kai Bar on Main Street before it began, telling the two men to go their separate ways, but they began fighting 15 minutes later, further up Main Street. One of the men told police he was punched in the face but said he didn’t know who did it. The police again told the two men to go their separate ways. Another 15 minutes after that EGPD received a 911 call that two men were fighting on Greene Street. Police arrived to find one man running away and another, with slurred speech, told police he was not assaulted but criticized them. “Why don’t you do your [expletive] job next time,” he said. He lived nearby and walked home.

11:30 a.m. – A caller told police they’d found a white female shepherd dog walking around Marlborough and King streets. Police took the dog to North Kingstown Animal Hospital as it had a collar but no tags.

5:49 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 23, for driving a moped on Main Street without a license. The man said, “You don’t need a license for a moped,” before telling police he had received three previous citations for driving without a license. This being his fourth offense of the same kind, police arrested the man, ticketed him, and had his moped removed from the scene.

8:19 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 38, for disorderly conduct after a caller told police two men who appeared to be drunk were sitting and peeing on a lawn on Peirce Street. When members of the EGPD and EGFD helped one of the men be transported to Kent County Hospital because of what seemed to be extreme intoxication, the other man became enraged and tried to prevent them from doing so. In the process, the man pushed police officers and was arrested.

Monday, May 15

2 a.m. – Two EG residents called the police, annoyed that a neighbor’s burglar alarm went off again. They said this is the 14 time the alarm has sounded this year.