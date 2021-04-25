Police Log: Drunk Driving, Harassment & Roving Teens

Monday, April 12

1:21 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police someone fraudulently used her credit card for $839 worth in purchases. On April 9 the woman tried to use her debit card but it was denied, so she did an audit of her account and noticed some irregularities. She noticed that someone used her card beginning around March 17 for purchases of $130 on Brooks Sport Web and purchases from Domino’s Pizza in Cumberland on three separate occasions. There was also a specific person who was tipped two separate times. The card and account were shut down and the woman’s bank, Citizens Bank, is investigating.

1:47 p.m. – Police had to put down a deer after it was struck by a car on Division Street at Sanctuary Drive.

Tuesday, April 13

5:17 a.m. – East Greenwich Police assisted the FBI with an arrest warrant on John A. Santilli Jr., 47, for a $4.2 million scam involving a “Magic Mike” Las Vegas show.

9:49 p.m. – Police responded to the report of a conflict between an EG woman and her ex-boyfriend. The woman told the police her ex-boyfriend works for a towing company and has been harassing her by constantly driving his tow truck past her house and calling her. When she met with police in person, she also told them her ex-boyfriend left flowers by her door while she was at work and she had her landlord change her locks in fear of her ex-boyfriend breaking in. She was very distressed. The officer she spoke with gave her information about filing a restraining order and went to find the man. They found him in his truck driving on the woman’s street, making a circle and returning. Police followed the man, who parked his car on a nearby street and started to walk back to the street where the woman lived. Police stopped the man, who said he was walking “trying to save gas.” Police told him of the woman’s complaints. He did not deny what she’d said, explaining that he loved her. Police told the man to stay away from her.

Wednesday, April 14

10:07 a.m. – Police stopped a car driving on Main Street with expired registration stickers. Police gave the man a court summons for the violation and had the car towed from the scene.

5:07 p.m. – A caller in the area of Lebaron Drive told police three teenage boys were riding bikes in the neighborhood and one of them reached out to slap the rear end of her vehicle while driving. She said the boys often cause trouble in the neighborhood. Police investigated the area but did not find anything suspicious. Later on, an officer found the boys near Post Road, where he spoke with them about the incident before they went home.

Thursday, April 15

12:30 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown woman, 31, for driving under the influence of alcohol after she was pulled over for speeding on Main Street and swerving over the double yellow line to the left and fog line to the right. Police got the woman to pull over on Post Road at Crossways Road. According to the report, the driver had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and she smelt of alcohol. She told the officer she was following her GPS to pick up her 3-month-old child in North Kingstown, but the officer did not see a phone or GPS in the car. When asked where she was coming from, the driver said she met a friend for dinner and had a Heineken beer. She said she went to a few other restaurants that night when asked, but changed her story and said she had a Heineken beer and a Corona beer. She agreed to take field sobriety tests, which she failed. Police took her into custody and brought her to the station where she admitted to drinking two Heineken beers, one Corona beer and one shot. She refused to take a breathalyzer test. She was given a District Court summons for driving under the influence and Traffic Tribunal Court summons for refusing to take a breathalyzer test. A sober adult drove her home a few hours later; her car was towed from the scene.

3:25 p.m. – An EG resident told police a FedEx truck in the neighborhood was acting suspiciously. According to the resident, the truck drove in circles around his neighborhood for about 20 minutes. The resident went to Home Depot to pick up supplies but when he came back he saw the truck still driving in the area 30 minutes later. The responding officer also received a call from the FedEx driver’s boss, who said that the driver was new to the route and may be having trouble finding his way around, hence the unusual activity. The resident had flagged down the truck and asked the FedEx driver what he was doing and asked to look in the back of his truck. The resident claimed the driver, who was Black, pulled the “race card” when the resident told him three packages in the truck looked suspicious. The resident said he did not recognize the driver and he believed the driver stole the truck and didn’t actually work for FedEx. The officer told the resident that the driver was legit and to not flag down drivers he felt were suspicious anymore but to call police if he had a concern. The officer also spoke with the FedEx driver, who said he was delivering packages in the area when the resident flagged him down asking “what his deal is.” The driver told him he was a FedEx driver doing his job and tried to get back to work, but according to the driver, the resident pulled his own truck in front of the FedEx truck, got out of his vehicle and demanded to look inside the FedEx truck. The driver said he complied and the two went their separate ways, with the driver telling his supervisor about the incident. Police told the driver to let them know if the resident or anyone else in the neighborhood continues to harass him.

5:50 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police someone stole and altered a check she intended to use to pay a town tax bill. In December the woman made out a Citizens Bank check worth $126.84 to the Town of East Greenwich, mailing it from the Post Office on 5775 Post Rd. But in late March she was notified by the town that her house would be put up for sale by the town because she didn’t pay the town taxes. The woman investigated and learned someone altered the check to $6,200 and sent it to an unknown person instead of the town. The woman filed a claim with Citizens Bank, which was denied, and she’s currently disputing the denial. The bank requested the incident be documented with a police report. EGPD received similar complaints involving the Post Office on 5775 Post Rd., in particular the outside box, around the same time period.

7:42 p.m. – A caller near Division Street at Route 4 on/off ramps told police she saw a car run another off the roadway, followed by both vehicles pulling over with the drivers arguing. Police searched the area but did not find anything that matched the caller’s claim.

Friday, April 16

4:25 p.m. – Police responded to the report of a car driving “all over the road” and up sidewalks on Main Street at Rocky Hollow Road. The car pulled into a lot on Rocky Hollow Road, and police requested rescue for the driver. The driver refused transport to the hospital, but the driver’s friend arrived and took him home.

Saturday, April 17

8:32 a.m. – An officer was injured while on a well-being check at a house on Matteson Road when the floor gave way just inside the front door and the officer’s leg fell through. The officer and a resident were taken by rescue to the hospital. Police notified the town’s building inspector about the residence.

4:15 p.m. – A caller told police loud music was coming from a car parked in the Eldredge Elementary School parking lot. Police spoke with the driver, who turned the volume down.

7:52 p.m. – A caller on Judge Torres Lane told police a group of teenagers were walking through The Woods development area ringing doorbells, walking through people’s yards and knocking on doors. Police investigated but did not find anything in the area.

Sunday, April 18

1:14 a.m. – A 51-year-old man from Cumberland was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after police saw a car driving east in the westbound lane of Post Road. Police got the driver to pull over and noticed the driver had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. The man said he was heading back home to Cumberland visiting a friend in East Greenwich. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. Police took him into custody. At police headquarters, the man refused to take a breathalyzer test. The driver was issued a District Court summons for driving under the influence and an RITT summons for refusing to take a breathalyzer test and driving the wrong way on a one-lane highway. The driver’s wife picked him up and took him home.

2:05 a.m. – Police stopped a 45-year-old Providence man for driving under the influence of alcohol after he fell asleep in his car at an intersection on Division Street. The man was reported to have been sleeping there for 20 minutes. The officer knocked on the driver’s side window to wake the driver up, but it took a while for the driver to react. The driver had bloodshot eyes and smelled like alcohol, and he told the officer he was headed to the Holiday Inn in Coventry after leaving a friend’s house. He said he fell asleep at the wheel because he was tired and when asked by police, he said he had a few drinks a few hours before. The man failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. At the police station, he took breathalyzer tests, which came back at 0.049 and 0.047 (the legal limit is .08). Since those numbers were under the legal limit the driver was not charged. The driver’s sister picked him up and his car was towed.

2:44 a.m. – An EG woman told police her ex was on her property and she wanted him to leave. Police spoke with him over the phone and he agreed to leave and not come back.