Police Log: Drive Thru Drama & Men in Suits

Sunday, Oct. 30

10:30 a.m. – Police were called to assist at a car accident where a state police car was hit after it had pulled over to assist when a car went down the embankment on Route 4.

12:32 p.m. – Police were called to an illegal burn on Division Road and told the resident they needed a permit.

4:54 p.m. – DEM notified police about a possible abandoned boat at the town dock. Police notified the harbormaster.

Monday, Oct. 31

12:59 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown woman, 59, on charges of driving while intoxicated after police noticed a speeding car heading south on Main Street. Police followed the car and saw it drift over the fog line and dotted line several times so they pulled the car over. The woman smelled of alcohol when police went to speak with her. She said she was “fine,” and said she and her companion had been at Low Key. The woman agreed reluctantly to take field sobriety tests but then halfway through she said she didn’t want to continue. Police arrested her at that point. At the station, the woman refused to take a chemical breath test. She was given a district court summons on the DUI charge, and a RITT citation for refusing the breath test. Police gave her a ride home after she was unable to find a ride.

Around 5:30 p.m. – Police greeted trick-or-treaters on Prospect Street, Signal Ridge, Signal Ridge, and Cindy Ann.

8:12 p.m. – A caller expressed concern about a golf cart driving up and down Westwood Drive, with the driver stopping and talking with children. Police investigated and found no cause for alarm; the driver lived in the neighborhood.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

12:03 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 39, for driving without a license after police noticed the car he was driving on Main Street had heavily tinted windows and a silver bracket covering the rear license plate. Police pulled him over and learned he did not have a license and the car was unregistered and uninsured. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation and citations for unlawful window tinting, display of license plate, driving an unregistered car and one without insurance, and improper use of vehicle registration.

1:36 p.m. – Police arrested a youth, 16, at East Greenwich High School for having a weapon other than a firearm and possession of marijuana.

8:33 p.m. – A resident told police a delivery-type truck sat in his driveway for a long time early that morning and they said they were worried it would happen again tonight. Police said they would pass along the information to the third shift.

9:45 p.m. – A caller at McDonald’s said they couldn’t find their car; the restaurant had had the car towed.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

7:58 a.m. – A caller told police there was a man smoking and pointing at cars at Post Road at Cedar.

3:41 p.m. – A caller told police he’d gone to pick up his van after it was towed but the owner of the company was holding onto his license and would not give it back. Police spoke with both people and the situation was resolved.

Thursday, Nov. 3

9:30 a.m. – An East Greenwich man turned over a .50 caliber Connecticut Valley Arms Muzzle Loader Rifle he found while cleaning his home. He said he thought it may have belonged to a previous owner.

Friday, Nov. 4

1:57 a.m. – Police checked on someone sleeping in a car at the South County Trail park-and-ride; the person was taking a quick nap.

11:43 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 33, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Post Road because police noticed the car he was driving had out-of-date registration and inspection stickers. Routine checks showed the license suspension. Police gave the man a district court summons for the license violation and citations for the expired registration and lack of insurance; they had the car towed to the man’s home.

12:37 p.m. – Police arrested a youth, 15, at the high school for possessing marijuana.

3:14 p.m. – A caller told police three men in suits were approaching people in a Main Street parking lot asking them about their religious faith. Police found the men were not soliciting so they were not in violation of anything.

3:56 p.m. – A Dunkin’ Donuts employee told police there is a woman parked in the drive thru lane refusing to move. She was apparently upset about the long wait; there were only two people working at the store.

4:47 p.m. – A woman told police she was hit at around 4 p.m. by a vehicle while running in the vicinity of South Pierce and Middle roads. Police found no evidence of the vehicle she described; the woman said she did not want to file a complaint, just to notify police.

Saturday, Nov. 5

12:01 a.m. – Someone at the Our Lady of Mercy rectory told police a youth had just rung their doorbell. She was trying to find a phone; police gave her a ride home.

2:22 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick woman, 23, for driving while intoxicated after she was involved in a car crash on Middle Road. According to a friend who was following the woman, she went into the woods when trying to turn right onto Shippeetown Road. The woman complained of back pain so EGFD rescue took her to the hospital; because she smelled of alcohol, police asked if she would allow the hospital to take a blood sample. She consented; results were unknown at the time the report was written. Police gave her a district court summons but told her she would need to stop by the police station for processing before her court date.

4:04 p.m. – Police notified a Division Road resident they were not allowed to burn yard waste without a permit.

5:39 p.m. – A caller told police about two dogs off leash at Scalloptown Park who had bit other dogs. No complaints about biting dogs had been made however. When police arrived, they found another dog off leash and they told the dog owner about the leash law and learned the other dogs had already left.

Sunday, Nov. 6

10:34 a.m. – A caller told police youths were going in and out of the concession building at Cragan Field and spraying something flammable on one of the grills to make it flame. Police released the youths to their parents and left a message with the Cragan key holder.

2:12 p.m. – A caller told police about an erratic driver on First Avenue. Police found the driver at their residence. Police checked the roadway and found there was debris there.

3:55 p.m. – Police gave a man on Water Street a ride home who appeared to be very drunk; the restaurant allowed the man’s car to remain in the parking lot.

6:56 p.m. – A Coventry woman told police her car had been stolen. When police met with the woman, she said she and her boyfriend had argued at the Shell station on Route 2 and he had taken the car without her permission. She had started walking west on Division Road. Police noticed the woman smelled of alcohol. Coventry police contacted the boyfriend, who was at their residence. The woman said she didn’t want to file a complaint and just wanted to get home. She got frustrated when police would not take her there. The boyfriend also appeared to have had several drinks so Coventry police said he should not drive to pick her up. In the end, the woman got a taxi.