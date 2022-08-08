Police Log: Drive Thru Dog Bite; Long-Held Firearms

Monday, July 25

4:31 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 55, for using the wrong license plates. He was pulled over on Frenchtown Road after police noticed he had an illegal frame around the rear license plate; police ran routine checks and found the license plate belonged to a different vehicle. The man told police he bought the car three weeks ago. Police had the car towed and seized the plates.

5:48 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she was on her computer when suddenly the screen went black. A phone number appeared on the screen to fix it. She called the number and spoke with a man who said her computer had been hacked and told her to hold up a voided check to the camera connected to the computer. She did that, then the man asked for her email address. The man on the other end of the phone said he wanted $399 to fix the problem. Police told the woman to detach the camera from the computer. The woman checked her bank account and no money had been withdrawn.

Tuesday, July 26

6:49 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 20, for driving with a suspended license after he’d hit a jersey barrier on Division Street, turned onto Sanctuary Drive and left the car there because it was no longer able to drive. Police had found the car abandoned in the early morning hours. Then police got a call from the Providence man, saying his car was missing and possibly stolen and that he was at his girlfriend’s Post Road apartment. The girlfriend said he hadn’t been with her the previous night so police spoke with the Providence man again. This time he admitted to hitting a jersey barrier on Division Street and leaving his car on Sanctuary Drive after it became undriveable. The car was not registered and had his mother’s plates on it. In addition to suspended license charge, he was ticketed for driving an unregistered car and misuse of plates.

7:36 a.m. – The animal control officer picked up a kitten found at Division Street and Howland Road with injuries to its back legs. She took the kitten to NK Animal Hospital and they found one of the legs was broken and there was possible head trauma. The kitten remained at NKAH until the next day as the ACO worked to figure out future care for it.

Wednesday, July 27

12:08 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 22, on a bench warrant after his girlfriend waved police down on Main Street, saying the man was talking to two other women at Low Key and that he had a warrant out for his arrest. The Warwick man acknowledged the warrant but said the woman was not his girlfriend. He was taken into custody, processed at the station and held until a justice of the peace set bond at $300. The man paid the bond and was released.

7:57 a.m. – A Lewis Farm Road resident told police someone had broken into their car overnight but they weren’t sure if anything was taken.

10:13 a.m. – A worker at Marylou’s Coffee at the Seasons Marketplace on South County Trail told police a dog bit her on the wrist as she was handing an order to a driver who was at the drive-up window there. The dog was in the car and reached its head out and bit her, she said. The ACO arrived and checked on the dog’s rabies vaccine status with the owner. The worker said she would seek treatment for the bite on her own.

11:45 p.m. – Police told the occupants of two cars at Scalloptown Park they were not allowed there after sunset.

Thursday, July 28

8:30 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 61, for driving with a suspended registration after he was stopped for speeding (40 mph in a 25 mph zone) heading east on First Avenue. The officer ticketed him for the registration and gave him a warning about speeding.

8:46 a.m. – Police returned firearms to a Florida man that were confiscated in 2007 after an arrest. The report of the incident was no longer available; the man showed police the case had been expunged.

2:14 p.m. – A Providence man told police about an incident of harassment that happened when he went to Water Street Kitchen for dinner with his girlfriend Monday night. He said a friend of his ex-girlfriend sat at his table uninvited and started yelling profanities at him and talking badly about him. He and his date paid their bill, got up and walked out; the woman followed, and yelled, “I will get you!” The man said he just wanted to document the incident.

Friday, July 29

9:01 a.m. – A Main Street resident told police trash trucks were picking up garbage as early as 5 a.m. even though the town ordinance says trash collection can’t start until 7 p.m. Police contacted the two companies and alerted them about the ordinance.

12:42 p.m. – Police investigated items taken from an unlocked car on Campbell Circle.

1:06 p.m. – A baby skunk was seen chasing a dog around a yard on Virginia Avenue. Apparently, the skunk had gotten separated from its mother and was trying to find a substitute. After spraying the dog and area liberally, the skunk moved on.

10:38 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police a Boston woman had violated a no-contact order by contacting her through What’s App. The report was forwarded to detectives for review.

Saturday, July 30

3:21 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 24, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Frenchtown Road for driving erratically. Routine checks turned up the license suspension. He said he hadn’t known his license was suspended. He was given a district court summons as well as a ticket for failing to care when starting from a stop. Police had the car towed to the man’s parents’ home; his parents gave him a ride home.

7:55 a.m. – A Canonchet Trail resident told police their car was broken into overnight. The case, and the other reported car breaks this week, remains under investigation according to the police log.

9:14 a.m. – Police conducted a wellness check on a 76-year-old East Greenwich resident after neighbors noticed she had not picked up her mail in two days. Police found she had fallen. She was conscious but they called EGFD for a rescue and she was taken to Kent Hospital.

1:42 p.m. – An EG man told police his 7-year-old daughter was angry and he couldn’t find her. She was found safe, hiding in a closet; a police officer spoke with her.

4:07 p.m. – Police cited a Rhode Island man, 66, for driving an unregistered vehicle after another man called police to say he had been followed by the RI man for the past 15 minutes. Police found the RI man driving on Main Street and learned his Jeep Wrangler was unregistered. He said he had been following the other car and flipping off that driver after that other driver allegedly cut the RI man off. During an inventory search of the vehicle, police found an open beer bottle on the passenger side floor. The man said it was old, but police noticed it was cold. He was cited for the lack of registration and driving with an open container of alcohol; police had his car towed.

5:38 p.m. – A caller told police their car had been broken into in the Greenwich Club parking lot.

6:04 p.m. – A Grand View Drive resident told police the overflow car situation at Providence Oyster Bar was making Grand View unpassible. Police checked and found no violations.

Sunday, July 31

12:04 a.m. – A man told police he was hit in the face by another man at Blu on the Water after they argued over using the wrong bathroom. The man, who had a cut on his lip and a swollen cheek, described the other man but police could not find him. Police called in EGFD and an EMT treated the man, who said he did not want to press charges.

12:40 a.m. – A Mawney Street resident told police there was a bat in their house. The bat was removed.

1:33 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 48, for driving without registration after police pulled him over on Division Street because they couldn’t see any license plates. The man said he’d purchased the car earlier in July. He was cited for the lack of registration and police had the car (and the man) towed to his home in Warwick.

1:48 a.m. – A man told police he witnessed what was perhaps a domestic violence incident on King Street. Police spoke with the man involved, who said his girlfriend had gotten jealous while they were at a bar and wanted to drive off. The woman had had several drinks, however, so the man used some force to stop her from driving and to get her to his apartment. The woman corroborated his report, saying he was trying to stop her from driving. Police decided no charges would be filed.

6:43 a.m. – A caller told police about a white horse standing on the side of Shippeetown Road. The horse was returned to its home nearby.

4:09 p.m. – The manager at Dunkin Donuts on Main Street told police a man drove up, got out of his truck, took out his penis and smiled as he looked her. She yelled at him and he went around to the other side of his truck and urinated. When he was done, she asked him why he didn’t just come inside. He said, “Sorry, I had to go,” and drove off. Police used surveillance cameras to get the truck’s license plate number, tracing it to a Tiverton man. The phone number was disconnected.