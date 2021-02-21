Police Log: Drinking, Obstructing, Swearing

Monday, Feb. 8

3:45 p.m. – A caller had questions about the use of his shotgun in town.

4:24 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police that a boxer off of its leash attacked her dog, a shih tzu mix, on Fox Run. She saw the boxer walking in the area with a young man whom she believed to be the boxer’s owner. After the attack, the young man took his dog and walked off. The woman said her dog’s ear began bleeding due to a small bite on her right ear. The owner took her dog to Hill and Harbour Veterinary Center for treatment of the minor injury. The woman said that she was more concerned with getting her dog medical attention than identifying the man since the situation happened so quickly. Police arrived at the scene but were unable to find the boxer or the young man.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

12:31 a.m. – Police investigated activity in the cemetery on First Avenue. Someone was playing Pokémon GO and no other action was taken.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

5:40 p.m. – Police were called to assist EGFD at a residence on Wine Street, to help with a women who appeared to be intoxicated. She was taken to Kent Hospital.

5:41 p.m. – A woman at All That Matters Yoga on Cedar Avenue said someone broke into her vehicle and stole items from the inside. Police are investigating.

Thursday, Feb. 11

1:38 p.m. – A delivery driver told police the front door of a Kenson Drive residence was open but no one appeared to be home. Police located the owner inside the house.

5:28 p.m. – A caller told police he’d lost the connection with his gray DJI Mavic II drone while he was flying it near the Patio Restaurant on Main Street and he couldn’t find the device. He asked police to let him know if anyone turned it in.

Saturday, Feb. 13

12:18 a.m. – A caller told police there was a party on Squirrel Lane. Police arrived, but heard no audible noise nor found any alcohol. Police spoke with a man, who said his son had some guests over and they would keep it down for the night.

1:15 a.m. – Police cited a Coventry man, 34, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Main Street because he was driving without headlights or tail lights on. Routine checks turned up the license violation (his license had been suspended after he failed to appear court for a speeding ticket). Police gave him a district court summons. Because the man’s passenger did not have a current license either, they waited for a friend to pick them up.

11:25 a.m. – Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the library.

12:49 p.m. – An EG resident arrived at the police station to report receiving possibly fraudulent mail. The police determined it was a fraudulent unemployment letter. They advised the person to file a report on the state police website.

4:48 p.m. – A man told police he lost his phone a few days ago, but his phone locator app was showing it at a house up the street from police headquarters. Police checked the area but could not find the phone.

5:21 p.m. – Police investigated two cars parked in front of EGPD; turned out they were making a Craigslist transaction.

7:40 p.m. – A Dedford Street man told police he was having trouble getting in and out of his driveway because cars were parked on both sides of the street. Police contacted the owner of one of the vehicles, who walked up from a Main Street restaurant to move it.

7:42 p.m. – A caller told police they heard a series of pops on Adirondack Drive and was unsure if they were fireworks or gunshots. A second resident called reporting the sound of gunshots, but then her husband said it was a neighbor’s fireworks. Police checked the area, but it was quiet when they arrived.

Sunday, Feb. 14

10:02 a.m. – Police arrested a 34-year-old Richmond man on charges of obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license after he was questioned on Second Street because his car did not have a front license plate or inspection sticker. The man first told police the driver of the car had fled and he started to move away from the officer. Suspecting the man was trying to flee, police called for backup. The man became more and more agitated and the officer grabbed him by his jacket to prevent him from running. The man started swinging his arms around to get away. He yelled at the officer to let him go; the officer pinned him to the side of his police car. When the other officer arrived, they were able to put the man in handcuffs and put him in the back of the police car. The man apologized, saying he had been afraid because his license was suspended. He was taken to the station, processed and given a district court summons. His car was towed.*

11:08 a.m. – While walking on Pierce Street, a man found a Samsung Galaxy in a snowbank on the side of the road. He turned it over to the police until the owner was found. Since the phone was locked, the police were unable to find any additional information on the device except that it was running on the T-Mobile network.

2:26 p.m. – There was a two-car motor vehicle accident on Division Street near McDonald’s in which someone was injured. The East Greenwich Fire Department took the injured driver to Kent County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

3:08 p.m. – A caller told police she’d hit a car in the parking lot at the CVS on Route 2. She tried to find the owner of the car in the store, but couldn’t. When she returned to the parking lot, the damaged car was gone.

3:14 p.m. – A Cracker Barrel employee told police someone in an RV in the parking lot was breaking out the windows. Police found a couple in the RV who had been arguing. They cleaned up the items they threw around and went to pick up a trailer to move the RV.

3:42 p.m. – A man at a laundromat on Main Street told police an elderly man was walking around and seemed disoriented. The elderly man told police he locked his keys in his car; he was trying to get into cars in the parking lot. Police took the man to Kent Hospital for evaluation.

4:22 p.m. – A caller told police his mother’s car was broken into while it was parked at the Parks & Recreation building on Frenchtown Road. Police are investigating.

10:05 p.m. – A South County Trail resident said that upon arriving home, he found his sound equipment missing. Police are investigating.

Monday, Feb. 15

1:28 a.m. – Police were sent to Duke and King streets where they found a man walking with a metal detector and band lamp on his forehead. The man said he was homeless and used the metal detector to find coins.

8:59 a.m. – Police charged a 26-year-old Providence man with driving on a suspended license and driving an unregistered vehicle while driving after he was pulled over on Kenson Drive for driving with no front plate, a rear tail lamp out and an expired Texas temporary registration. The man had made an abrupt turn onto Kenson from First Avenue as if to try to get away from the police but then thought better of it and pulled over. He immediately told police his driver’s license was suspended. He said he was on his way to work and admitted hoping to skirt police. Police gave the man a district court summons and had the car towed from the scene.

10:38 a.m. – Police responded to a report of a tipped-over United States Postal Service (USPS) mailbox on Peirce Street near Town Hall. The responding officer noted that the tipped mailbox was attached to a concrete base and appeared intact. He called East Greenwich’s USPS branch to inform them, but they told him that North Kingstown takes care of the box. He then called North Kingstown’s USPS but did not receive a response.

12:04 p.m. – A driver saw another driver passed out behind the wheel of her car at Goddard Memorial State Park. Police arrived, where the woman woke up and explained that she was reading a book and fell asleep.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

12:27 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence woman, 25, for driving under the influence, possessing a Schedule II narcotic and refusing to take a chemical breath test after finding her unconscious behind the wheel of her car on the Frenchtown Road–Route 4 onramp. Police opened the car door to check the woman’s vital signs; she woke up but was disoriented. Police could smell alcohol on her breath, and noted her eyes were bloodshot and her speech was slurred. When asked if she needed medical help, the woman said, “F*** off bro, leave me alone.” She said she’d had two glasses of wine earlier that night but hadn’t had a drink in two hours. Police saw an unlabeled pill bottle in the car’s center console which the woman said was unprescribed Adderall (a narcotic). The woman consented to field sobriety tests, which she failed. She was arrested and taken to the station, where she refused to take a chemical breath test.

1:53 a.m. – Someone called police to report a car parked in front of a South County Trail building for hours at a time, with a person just sitting in the car. The suspect told police they live in the building they parked in front of.

5:21 a.m. – An employee at Health Trax Gym on Division Street saw a customer on an elliptical with his mask on below his nose. She repeatedly asked him to raise his mask but he swore at her. When police arrived, the customer denied swearing at the woman. He agreed to leave the gym for the day and was warned that he could have been arrested and needed to watch his behavior in public.

* This items was edited after it posted.