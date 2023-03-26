Police Log: ‘Drinking All Day,’ Says Driver

Monday, March 13

10:31 a.m. – Someone at the CVS on South County Trail accidentally called 911 from a fax machine.

10:59 a.m. – An EGPD officer corralled a mini Australian Shepherd that was loose on Glen Drive.

11:21 a.m. – An EG resident told police the federal Small Business Administration sent her a letter explaining that she owed them monthly payments of $762 for a loan she said she had not taken out.

5:25 p.m. – Police cited a North Kingstown woman for driving with a suspended registration on Division Road and had her vehicle towed. The officers pulled the woman over after running a check of her license plate and finding they didn’t match the vehicle she was driving. The woman told police she had swapped the license plates with another vehicle that needs to be inspected. In addition to the citation and towing of the vehicle, police took the license plates.

6:27 p.m. – EGPD officers visited Shimmer Salon on Main Street because of an ongoing dispute with a former customer. An employee of the Salon said that a man who paid online for the king-and-queen package he had reserved for himself and his partner on Valentine’s Day, requested upgrades on the day. The man disputed this saying he was never given a dollar amount for the upgrades and had not agreed to them. Police informed everyone involved that this was classified as a civil matter.

7:42 p.m. – A caller told police that two children, possibly 7 and 8 years old, were pushing a baby stroller and carrying a pizza box while running toward Shippeetown Road on Division Road. Police were unable to find the kids.

Tuesday, March 14

4:45 p.m. – Police stopped a gold Honda on South County Trail for driving without headlights on. During routine checks, the driver told police his registration was suspended. Police cited the man and had the car towed.

5:15 p.m. – EGPD officers cited a West Warwick man for driving with a suspended license, heavily tinted windows, and an obstructed license plate. Officers spotted the white Kia traveling north on Main Street and stopped the car due to the tinted windows, only to find out the man driving the car was doing so without a license. The car was towed from the scene.

Wednesday, March 15

9:46 p.m. – One employee at the McDonald’s on New London Turnpike made threats against another worker at that location.

3:43 p.m. – A Jamestown woman reported to EGPD that a man with a southern accent, who said he was calling from the Providence Police Department, called her and told her she needed to pay $2,000 for failing to appear in court. The woman told EGPD officers she has no warrants for her arrest and had no run-ins with law enforcement. Additionally, the caller told the woman to fill out a Google Document form with her driver’s license information and Social Security number.

5:10 p.m. – A FedEx driver called the police after a package he delivered to the wrong EG residence was missing later that day. The homeowner at the wrong address said he didn’t know of any packages being delivered to his home that day. However, in the police report, the officer wrote, “There is a local record of this address keeping neighbor’s packages that have been misdelivered in the past.” The woman who was meant to receive the package told police she did not want to press charges against the neighbor police believe has the package.

Thursday, March 16

8:30 a.m. – A Warwick man, 36, surrendered himself at EGPD headquarters on an active warrant out of West Greenwich.

4:34 p.m. – Police cited a Providence man for driving with a suspended registration. EGPD officers noticed the blue Honda traveling on Division Road with tinted taillights and ran a routine check of the car to determine the registration had been suspended. Police issued the driver with a warning about the tinted tail lights and had the car towed.

Friday, March 17

1:08 a.m. – Police stopped a gray Nissan Pathfinder after the driver went right through a stop sign on Division Road and Kenyon Avenue. During the stop, police found that the vehicle’s registration had expired. Police cited the driver for the suspended registration and failing to stop at a stop sign. The car was towed from the scene.

2:30 a.m. – An EG resident told police his upstairs neighbor was purposefully making noise to keep him awake. Police spoke with both parties and instructed them to go to bed for the night.

8:45 a.m. – Police stopped a gray Hyundai Sonata that didn’t appear to have working brake lights. While performing routine checks, police found that the vehicle’s registration had expired and the owner of the vehicle did not have an active driver’s license. Police issued citations for both violations and had the car towed.

10:57 a.m. – EGPD officers pulled over a Providence woman on Route 95 because her Mazda CX-7 had a paper license plate that was unreadable because of strong winds and the print was blurry. When doing routine checks, police determined that the numbers on the license plate were from New Jersey, despite the bill of the sale coming back to a private property in Cranston. In the end, police officers learned the car was purchased locally. They had the car towed from the scene to the driver’s residence.

11:28 a.m. – An EGPD officer reported hearing gunshots by the Shoreside Apartments. It turned out to be a military salute at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

1:32 p.m. – Police had an abandoned white Toyota Yaris towed from the municipal lot on Pierce Street. The registration on the vehicle had been canceled since January 2017.

6:04 p.m. – EGPD officers pulled over a white Toyota Camry that ran a red light on Post Road. When the officers determined the car’s registration had expired, they cited the driver and had the car towed. The driver asked if the cops could give him a lift back to work, which they did.

6:43 p.m. – Two EG residents came back to their South County Trail home after a few days away to find a broken first-floor window with a damaged screen and a milk crate underneath. The property is split in two and the side with the broken window is a rental unit. Police entered the rental unit with that resident’s permission (via phone). The resident said they did not notice a broken window when they were home last. According to police, nothing appeared disturbed, and the resident said she would notify police if anything had gone missing.

11:39 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 26, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after they noticed the car he was driving was speeding and swerving on Division Road. “I’ve been drinking all day,” the driver told police, prompting officers to initiate a roadside sobriety test, which they said he failed. While being cuffed, the man said, “Please, can you just follow me home? I’m almost home.” Back at the station, the man took a two breathalyzer tests which read a BAC of .124 and .117 percent (the legal limit is .08 percent).

Saturday, March 18

1:08 a.m. – EGPD officers went to assist Warwick PD in breaking up a reported 20-person fight at The Trap. By the time EG police arrived, all involved parties had left.

1:40 p.m. – An EGPD officer shot and killed a raccoon with a 12-gauge shotgun on a residence’s property on Reynolds Street. The raccoon appeared sluggish and did not run when police approached it, according to an officer at the scene.

Sunday, March 19

6:25 p.m. – Police arrested a New York man, 36, for driving while intoxicated after he allegedly crashed the car he had been driving into the woods near Frenchtown and Shippee roads. When police arrived, a group of people assisted the man out of the car through the trunk. The man told police he was trying to get to the upper east side of Manhattan and believed he was on Long Island. Later, the man said he was on a work trip from New York and began drinking at LaGuardia Airport, where he had four vodka sodas before getting on the plane and another in the air. According to police, the man failed multiple road sobriety tests and was taken into custody. Once in custody, he agreed to take a pair of breathalyzer tests with BACs of .218 and .222 percent (the legal limit is .08 percent). Following his breathalyzer tests, the man fell asleep in the chair and began snoring.

11:21 p.m. – A woman called the cops after she alleged that a McDonald’s employee at the New London Turnpike location refused to assist her with an online order she was trying to pick up. The issue was resolved before police arrived on the scene.

Monday, March 20

3:23 a.m. – A caller told police about a blanket in the road near Howland Road and Kent Drive. The caller was afraid that someone was inside the blanket. Police confirmed that no one was in the blanket and removed it from the roadway.