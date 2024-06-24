Police Log: Donkeys, Skunk & a Bear

Tuesday, June 11

4:15 a.m. – Police arrested a South Kingstown woman, 20, for driving while intoxicated. Police responded to a car accident report in the area of Rocky Hollow Road and Crompton Avenue, where a blue Kia had crashed into a cement wall. The front airbags had deployed and the driver said her legs and back hurt. She was “unable to identify the town she was in” and had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath,” as well as saying she had been drinking. The woman was taken to Kent County Hospital and refused to submit a breath test. She was issued a District Court summons.

8:03 a.m. – Police responded to a report of a dead cat on Middle Road. It was a calico female. The cat was brought to North Kingstown Animal Hospital to be held in the freezer in case someone reached out to claim it.

1:57 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 49, on a warrant and for fraudulent checks after they were called to Washington Trust Bank about a man trying to pass fraudulent checks. An employee at the bank noticed he matched the description of a man that North Kingstown and North Providence branches had notified her about. The man said he got the check from his employer, R.I. Public Works Association Inc. Police spoke with the R.I. Public Works executive director who said the man was not an employee, and that several other Washington Trust locations had contacted him to report the man for attempting to cash similar checks. Police took the man into custody and charged him with two felonies: forgery and counterfeiting and passing of counterfeit certificates, bills or notes.

9:05 p.m. – A driver called police after he got a traffic cone stuck under his car on South County Trail. The cones were in the northbound lane on South County Trail by Meadowbrook Road. Police observed that a piece of plastic had come loose on the man’s vehicle and was scraping the ground.

9:39 p.m. – Police were dispatched to South County Trail for a damaged vehicle report. An East Greenwich woman said that she had hit something on the road traveling north by Meadowbrook Road. She then pulled over and called Triple A, where the representative advised her to continue driving. She kept driving but had to pull over again and have her car towed. Police observed a raised manhole cover in the area of the incident that was not properly coned off. The R.I. Department of Transportation responded to the location later and put up the appropriate cones.

9:54 p.m. – A caller said that a motorcycle had been parked illegally for over a month at Marlborough Street. Police contacted the owner and told them they need a town parking permit.

Wednesday, June 12

5:08 a.m. – A caller said a bear ran in front of his vehicle on South Road. Police notified the state Department of Environmental Management.

8:58 a.m. – A police officer said a dog followed a student to school; she returned it home.

12:57 p.m. – A Cranston woman, 40, was arrested for shoplifting at Dave’s Marketplace. The manager on duty said that he had seen a woman putting items in her purse and then walking out of the store on security camera footage. The items added up to $27.37, according to the manager. Dave’s would like to press charges and issue a no trespass order.

2:01 p.m. – Someone told police people were playing instruments and panhandling at Dave’s Marketplace.

6:16 p.m. – A Warwick woman told police $60 had been taken from her purse during an appointment at Women and Infants, located at 1050 Main St., at around 1:15 p.m. She left her purse in the patient room while using the bathroom, and discovered the money missing after the appointment. She called the office and the office workers said they knew nothing, so she went back to the office and they said that there had only been three people working at the time, two at the front desk. The woman was told by the employees she would get a call back from the doctor but never did, and then the office closed for the day.

Thursday, June 13

12:18 a.m. – Police arrested a Cumberland man, 29, for disorderly conduct. Police found him outside Lowkey on Main Street, where he had been told he could not leave with an open container. He was slurring his words and smelled of alcohol, according to police. He refused to show identification and answer some police questions. A witness and an employee at the bar said that he had been causing a disturbance inside. The man was taken into police custody and given a no trespass order.

2:39 p.m. – Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of Stork’s Nest Academy on South County Trail. A school bus driver who had witnessed the incident said that a black car had pulled out of the Cumberland Farms parking lot and cut off a motorcycle traveling south, the opposite direction from the car. The motorcycle then turned around and went around the black car in the right hand lane, cut in front of the car, and slammed on the brakes. The car then hit the motorcycle and knocked the operator off. When police arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist was being treated by EGFD personnel for “road rash-type abrasions,” according to the report. He was then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital. There was damage to both the car and the motorcycle, and a 50–foot gouge mark in the road leading from the motorcycle southbound in the northbound lane. The motorcyclist, a West Greenwich man, 34, was later arrested at his home for reckless driving.

Friday, June 14

7:59 a.m. – A caller reported a skunk in her chicken coop. A police officer said there was no way to get it out without being sprayed, and told the caller to contact a pest control company.

9:54 a.m. – There was a report of a man sleeping in the garden at the United Methodist Church of East Greenwich. Police said he left the property.

5:50 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her Social Security number, date of birth, and driver’s license had been leaked through her health care provider, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and that she had been set up with monitoring services to help with the breach.

8:01 p.m. – A woman staying at the Greenwich Hotel turned in three rings she found to EGFD Station 1. Police spoke with her and she said she found them in her purse and “may have picked them up by mistake.”

Saturday, June 15

12:24 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman brought a found dog to the police station. It was a brown mixed breed with a pink collar. The dog was turned over to North Kingstown Animal Hospital.

6:17 p.m. – A caller reported donkeys in the roadway on Moosehorn Road at Division Street. Police said they went back onto their property.

8:58 p.m. – A valet working on Queen Street said that four people who “looked to be juveniles” were trying to open the doors of parked cars along the street. The valet said they ran away onto Marlborough Street.

Sunday, June 16

9:02 a.m. – Police pulled over a vehicle due to expired registration and inspection stickers. After checks, they found the operator’s license was suspended for failure to complete a driver’s safety course. The car was towed and the driver was issued a court date.

9:26 p.m. – Police arrested a Narragansett man, 60, for driving under the influence after getting a report of a truck driving through a yard on Post Road. An officer saw what he thought was a firearms case on the passenger side floor, and ordered the man out of the car. The man said he had not been drinking, but “could not articulate where he was coming from or where he was going,” according to police. He then failed a number of field sobriety tests. His preliminary breath test gave a reading of 0.291 percent. The legal limit is .08

Monday, June 17

2:28 a.m. – Police responded with the fire department to a report of a cyclist in the roadway on Division Road. The cyclist was lying in the middle of the roadway on his back and was breathing but unresponsive. The reporting party had seen the cyclist lying on the road on his way to work. He was transported by rescue to Rhode Island Hospital.