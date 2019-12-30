Police Log: Dogs, Stolen Packages, Bad Checks

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Monday, Dec. 9

1 p.m. – A Cindy Ann Drive resident told police her dog bit a man working in her house. She said the dog had never done that before but that she normally puts him in a bedroom when workers are around, which she forgot to do this day. The dog had a valid rabies vaccination. Police said the dog must be quarantined for 10 days. Police were told the leg injury was minor.

1:12 p.m. – A driver told police all but one of the cones marking potholes on South County Trail had been removed, leaving the holes exposed.

3 p.m. – The manager of Cumberland Farms on South County Trail told police a customer had driven away with the gas pump line still attached to the car, causing it to break. The customer said he forgot it was still attached.

3:45 p.m. – A driver on South County Trail told police she’d driven over something red and it was stuck under her car. An EGPD detail officer on the scene was able to get the object – a traffic cone – out from under the car, which was not damaged.

5:11 p.m. – A car-deer accident took place on Tillinghast Road; police notified the R.I. Dept. of Environmental Management.

7:46 p.m. – Someone at the Greenwich Hotel asked police to speak with another person there who had been drinking a lot. Police had the man give his keys to a friend.

8:57 p.m. – A caller told police a customer in the drive-thru lane at McDonalds on New London Turnpike had an open bottle of alcohol on the seat beside them. Police talked with the driver; no alcohol was found and the driver did not appear to be impaired.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

12:10 a.m. – Police noticed the traffic signal at Division Street and Howland Drive was turning green for Howland (a side street) even when no cars were present; another officer noticed the light at First and Kenyon was doing that as well.

8 a.m. – A West Warwick woman told police her car was damaged when she drove over a large pothole on South County Trail.

11:02 a.m. – Police interviewed a Marlborough Street resident after someone had reported a dog bit at the residence on Monday. The dog was up on its rabies vaccine and appeared well behaved during the visit. The resident was told to quarantine the dog for 10 days.

12 p.m. – A Duke Street resident told police an Amazon package containing a PS4 Controller playmount with an adjustable stand appeared to have been stolen after it was delivered. She said Amazon had refunded the value, $13.20, but that she would press charges if a culprit was found.

12:21 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 38, on a 3rd District Court bench warrant after someone called police to report an argument he was involved in with a woman on Frenchtown Road. The woman was gone by the time police arrived. Routine checks turned up the bench warrant. The woman told police they had been arguing but there had been no assault.

5 p.m. – A North Kingstown woman told police her car was damaged after she hit a large pothole while heading south on South County Trail Monday.

8 p.m. – A Portsmouth man told police his iPhone XR went missing while he was playing pool at The Oaks Tavern on Queen Street on Dec. 6.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

1:33 a.m. – Police noticed two men sleeping in a car in the parking lot of Westminster Unitarian on Kenyon Avenue. The men were there because they worked for a company hired to shovel snow at the church and they planned to shovel in the morning. The car, however, was not registered and had plates on it belonging to a friend, the driver said. Police seized the plates and said the men would need to find alternate transportation when they were finished with their work in the morning.

3:25 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 37, for driving with a suspended license after he punctured a tire after hitting the curb on Friendship Street. The man initially showed police a Mexican driver’s license. Routine checks showed he had a suspended Massachusetts driver’s license. He apologized for not mentioning that. Police gave him a court summons and told him to report to EGPD for processing before the court date. The man got a friend to drive the car.

4:20 p.m. – An Oakbrook Court resident told police a man working on the house next door had hit their mailbox with his truck. The man had left a note and said he could fix the mailbox but the resident said she would rather get a replacement through Walpole Woodworkers, the manufacturer.

Thursday, Dec. 12

2:16 p.m. – A Coventry home inspector told police he’d gone a bad check from a Revere, Mass., woman after completing an inspection of a home on Woodbridge Drive for her. The $1,321.14 check was drawn on an account at Santander that had been closed, according to the bank.

3:20 p.m. – Police helped a Hanaford student find his babysitter; the sitter was parked behind the school.

4:25 p.m. – A Canterbury Lane resident told police someone had taken a package left at her house containing an Apple Watch. She’d gotten a text from Apple while she was out saying the watch had been delivered and including a photo of the package at her door.

4:45 p.m. – A driver hit a deer on Division Street; police escorted the driver home.

Friday, Dec. 13

8:43 a.m. – The manager of the EG branch of Centreville Bank told police a Warren man had cashed a bad check for $1,640 at the branch in November. She said the man had opened an account at the West Warwick branch Nov. 12, depositing $25. Two days later, he cashed the check in East Greenwich. He attempted to cash similarly large checks at different Centreville branches that same day but was unsuccessful. The EG branch got notice that Citizens was “unable to find the account” of the check they’d cashed Nov. 18. Police planned to issue an arrest warrant for the Warren man for one felony count of obtaining money under false purposes (felony because it was over $1,500).

10:30 a.m. – A North Kingstown women told police items were stolen from her car while it was parked on Duke Street the previous day. She said her daughter’s backpack, some snow clothes and three gift cards were taken. She said the car had been unlocked.

10:42 a.m. – A delivery driver for Les Isle Rose at 1000 Division Street told police some items were stolen out of her car while it was parked in front of the store around 5 p.m. Thursday. Surveillance video showed a silver car pulling up next to the driver’s vehicle and the driver of the silver car taking items from the passenger side of the delivery vehicle. The video footage was too blurry to make out the silver car’s plate number.

3:24 p.m. – A man reported being hit by a car while he was walking on Main Street near Thorpe’s Wine and Spirits. He said the car, a white Mercedes, was driven by a woman who looked around 30 years old. He said she’d pulled out of the parking lot, hit him and continued driving south on Main Street. A witness corroborated the man’s account. The man himself was walking with a limp. Neither man had a license plate number. Thorpe’s has video surveillance cameras but they were not on at the time of the incident.

4:50 p.m. – An EG resident told police she and her husband had received a disturbing letter in the mail with a photo of a webpage including a photo of their son and a number of details about him, some sexual. Their son, who is 21, said it was not his page and said the photo had been lifted from his Instagram account. Police recommended he get at an identity monitoring service.

Saturday, Dec. 14

2:31 p.m. – The owner of a residential property on Castle Street said tenants who had just moved out had taken a large wardrobe without permission. Police contacted the former tenants, who said they would return the wardrobe.

8:10 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD on a call about a woman falling down stairs at a residence on Wine Street; the woman was taken by rescue to the hospital.

10:08 p.m. – A power outage in the area was found to be caused by a blown transformer on First Avenue. National Grid responded and power was restored after a little over an hour.

10:27 p.m. – Parents called for help with their teenage daughter, who they feared was suicidal. EGFD took the teen to the hospital for evaluation.

Sunday, Dec. 15

12:13 p.m. – A Maplewood Drive resident told police a neighbor’s dog was barking (a frequent complaint). Police spoke with the owner, who was said to be responding.

3 p.m. – A North Kingstown woman told police she’d driven over a bump on Division Street just west of the Showcase Cinema entrance and had damaged a shock absorber bracket at a cost of between $250 and $350.

7:14 p.m. – A caller said two men were driving around in a silver van in the King Phillip Trail area and the caller thought they might be stealing packages from outside people’s residences.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.